Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Sept. 12 to Sept. 18.
Sept. 12
10:50 a.m. People are parked in front of the Reporting Party’s house in a no parking zone on North State Street.
6:30 p.m. There was a collision between two vehicles which didn’t result in injuries on South State Street.
Sept. 13
3:33 p.m. A trailer with flat tires was abandoned in front the Reporting Party’s residence on West Short Street. It has been there for three or four weeks and the owner is unknown. The trailer was tagged for 48-hour removal.
Sept. 14
10:39 a.m. A key fob with four additional keys was turned into the police department and found near the corner of Dove Street and the Annis Highway.
4:13 p.m. The Reporting Party’s vehicle was backed into and is now parked in the front of the arthritis specialist on Rigby Lake Drive. Both vehicles involved include a SLV Infiniti and a white Jeep.
Sept. 15
9:26 a.m. The Reporting Party fell and needs assistance on the Annis Highway.
3:31 p.m. A male with a skateboard and sunglasses is opening cars and going through them on East Main Street. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
9:34 p.m. A twelve-year-old female driver was given a verbal warning on the corner of Second West and Main Street during a traffic stop.
Sept. 16
3:40 p.m. The Reporting Party fell and can’t get up on Claremore Drive. Her mom is there and will meet them at the door. She does not need an ambulance and just needs assistance getting off the floor. She doesn’t have Covid symptoms and asked for no sirens.
7:09 p.m. There is a person who may be intoxicated on North State Street.
11:02 p.m. A male wearing a baseball cap and shorts is acting suspicious on Second North. He parked a light colored four door sedan, looked around and then walked into the park.
Sept. 17
3:33 p.m. A student on East Rigby High Lane needs assistance unlocking their car.
4:25 p.m. There is a silver semi blocking the lanes on Highway 20 at exit 325.
8:17 p.m. Someone in a white Honda Civic is driving erratically in the South Park parking lot. A verbal warning was given.
Sept. 18
9:58 a.m. Two guys were snooping around a residence on West Short Street. The house is empty but there are still items in the shed. Extra were patrols scheduled during the day and night for the next week.
4:34 p.m. There was a collision between a maroon Toyota minivan and a black car in front of Dominos on West Main Street. The road is not blocked and there were no injuries.
6:25 p.m. A wallet was found on South State Street. The owner has picked up their property and said that one card was still missing. It has already been cancelled.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Sept. 12 to Sept. 18.
Sept. 12
10:05 a.m. There is brush burning in a backyard on the East Menan Lorenzo Highway in Menan.
3:14 p.m. A dirt bike fell off a trailer in front of the Ririe Maverick and the owners of the SUV didn’t notice. The Reporting Party was unable to catch up to the vehicle and leaned it against the building. The motorcycle is no longer there.
8:26 p.m. The Reporting Party can hear loud and obnoxious music from a party at Labelle Lake while still inside their residence. A verbal warning was given.
Sept. 13
10:08 a.m. There are approximately fifteen head of cattle on 800 North near Menan.
7:01 p.m. A large group of juveniles are shooting at the houses on 800 North near Menan. There are three trucks full of them parked next to the field.
7:08 p.m. There is an unattended fire in the backyard of a new house on 3718 East near Rigby. The fire includes shingles and trash.
Sept. 14
9:01 a.m. Three juveniles with a small red car rang the front door and then tried to enter the house through the window on Twelve North near the County Line Road. A verbal warning was given.
6:28 p.m. A maroon van with 1J plates swerved at the Reporting Party and flipped him off while on Highway 20 in the northbound lane near exit 318.
7:48 p.m. Motion triggered a door alarm for a building on 2858 East in Roberts. One of the key holders will be there in a silver Chevrolet in 10 minutes.
Sept. 15
9:47 a.m. Two super friendly dogs were found on the roadway on 3700 East near Rigby. One is possibly a Great Dane and the other a Corgi Mix.
7:11 p.m. An eight-year-old is driving a 4x4 ATV on the Reporting Party’s land on 3800 East near Rigby.
10:20 p.m. The Reporting Party saw a deer hit by a vehicle that looked like a white Chevrolet Malibu on 500 North near Labelle. The vehicle left the scene.
Sept. 16
12:48 p.m. The Reporting Party is concerned about a man on the run. A bicycle is in the backyard and does not belong there. One of the windows has a screen taken off. They will be in a white Toyota 4Runner on North Bassett Road near Roberts.
8:28 p.m. A blue four door Chevrolet truck with an unknown number of people hit the Reporting Party’s mailbox on 4032 East near Rigby. After the vehicle left, it pulled into a trailer park.
9:54 p.m. A black Weather Guard toolbox was lost when it fell off the trailer between Driggs and Rigby on Highway 48.
Sept. 17
12:29 p.m. The Reporting Party called in a report of vandalism on the East Menan Lorenzo Highway. There is a 100-year-old Poplar with the branches chopped off.
2:42 p.m. Some bulls are tearing up the yard on 100 North near Grant. This is an ongoing issue, and the Reporting Party is threatening to shoot the animals.
4:55 p.m. A VIN inspection is needed on a snowmobile on 3500 East near Grant. The Reporting Party requested a call when they are on their way out.
Sept. 18
6:28 p.m. An abnormally loud four-wheeler is in the area near 3950 East in Rigby and it is giving her a headache. She would like to know if there is a noise ordinance.
10:48 p.m. There is a field on fire near Monteview on Highway 22. An old shed could possibly have burned as well.
11:17 p.m. Two customers have been asked to leave the Haunted River near Menan on 530 North. They have been drinking and are acting aggressive towards their on-site security personnel. A verbal warning was given