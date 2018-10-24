LEWISVILLE—Congratulations to Rodney and Yvette Boyce on the birth of their new grandson, Sam Edward Beutler, born on Sept. 17, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. His parents are Cayla and Carl Beutler, of Idaho Falls, and he is their first child. He weighed in at six pounds, six ounces and was 20 and one-half inches long.
The Lewisville First Ward is having their last Humanitarian Quilt day of the year today, starting at 10:00 a.m. They are having a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.
Roger and Janeal Nield are also grandparents again! Their son, Kyle Nield, and his wife, Madi, of Washington, had their first child, a baby boy on Oct. 17. He tipped the scales at a hefty nine pounds, fourteen ounces and measured 22 inches long. His name will be Alden Kyle Nield.
The Lewisville Second Ward Relief Society is having a Pie Night on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7:00 p.m. at the church. If you have a yummy pie you like to make, bring the pie and the recipe to share.
The Menan Stake is having their Stake Auxiliary Training Meeting this evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. All auxiliary presidencies are invited to attend.
Cody Cude, son of Dustin and Hollie Cude traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, this week with the Rigby High School Future Farmers of America, where they are competing in the 2018 National FFA Convention and Expo. He is a member of the Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems CDE team, which took first place in Idaho. It is one of four teams that Rigby FFA took to Nationals! We wish them the best!
We welcome a new couple to Lewisville. Chris and Autumn Chapman are living in the Blackburn/Richardson home on the Lewisville Highway. They are students at BYU-Idaho.
Don’t forget the Red Cross Blood Drive scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
Scouting For Food is this weekend. The Cub Scouts will be distributing bags for your donations during the week, and the Boy Scouts will pick them up bright and early on Saturday morning. Please fill your bag with non-perishable foods and place them by your door on Saturday morning. All foods donated will be distributed to the needy in our area.
The Lewisville Second Ward is having a Halloween Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Lewisville Church. There will also be horse-drawn wagon rides, a Fun Room, and a chili cook-off. All ward members are invited to come.
Happy Birthday this week to: Oct. 26 – Nathan Burt and Gard Flint; Oct. 27 – Leon Moffatt and Betty Richards; Oct. 28 – Bethani Justesen and Amanda Youngstrom; Oct. 29 – Jay Paul Jackson; and Oct. 30 – Pieper Barrett, Clareen Korth and Michael Haight.