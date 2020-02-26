GARFIELD — The Fifth Stake dance for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Rigby Stake Center. The theme will be “Dusky Glimmer Caper.”
The Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center is seeking volunteers. Their hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the third Tuesdays.
Pickleball occurs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Thursday at the Garfield building for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3700 East. Come learn how to play.
The Garfield Book Club will be held at 7p.m. Feb. 27 at 3728 East 20 North. There will be a discussion about the book “Educated” by Tara Westover. The next book will be announced at this meeting.
A mission preparation course is being offered this year for all graduating seniors for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, both young women and young men. The course will begin at 4 p.m. March 1 at the Garfield Stake Center in the Relief Society Room. The course will last for six weeks.
The Rigby Young Single Adult Ward for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meets at 10 a.m. every Sunday at the old Seminary building on 3800 East by Rigby Middle School. Ages 18 to 30 are invited to attend.
Adults from the Garfield First Ward from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are invited to attend the 8 p.m. session at the Idaho Falls Temple Feb. 28. If you would like to car pool, meet at the Church at 6:45 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 28 — Sally Tarbet.
If you have news or announcements you would like added to the Garfield news, please contact Maurette Clark at (208) 745-8218 (home phone) or (208) 709-6145 (cell phone).