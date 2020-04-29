GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is meeting Thursday, April 30 at 7 pm. It will be held online. See the Garfield First Ward Facebook to get more information. Emails have also been sent out with the information.
Rigby High School seniors’ photos are on the fence by the Rigby High School. The yearbook staff and Michael Felk produced posted the signs.
BYU Women’s Conference will be a digital event this year. It will be on Friday, May 1. The theme this year is “Gather All Safely in Christ.” Check ChurchofJesusChrist.org for more information.
Farnsworth Middle School Administration sent out an email to get feedback on the mascot and color options for the middle school. On the survey for the mascot, it gave the choice of Farnsworth Trojans, Farnsworth Bulldogs or other idea. For the color scheme: black and gold; maroon and gold; maroon, black, gold; other colors.
The Rigby Youth Softball announced that the April/May League will be cancelled this year. They will be sending out refunds.
The Grab-N-Go Lunches at Cottonwood Elementary have permanently been moved to South Fork Elementary School. This is due to construction at the Cottonwood Elementary School location.
High School Seniors, bring in your graduation announcement into Broulims. They would like to cover a wall with the class of 2020.
Girl’s Camp for the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is cancelled for this summer.
Scotty’s True Value in Rigby would like to support the Rigby High School Seniors by displaying them on their Reader Board by the front of the Store. Message them a photo and name of your senior to be displayed. Contact the store and ask Katelynn for details.
There will be a Worldwide Devotional for young adults at 3:00 p.m. May 3. The speakers will be Elder Robert C. Gay of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Lynette Gay. Look on ChurchofJesusChrist.org for more information and how to view this devotional online.
The Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors announced recently that all spring sport and activity seasons and all state tournaments are cancelled. This decision was based on guidelines established by Governor Little and the Idaho State Board of Education, as well as feedback from schools and districts throughout the state.
Mrs. Powell’s in Rigby would like to honor the class of 2020. They said “please bring in your graduate’s announcement.” They will display them on their windows for the month of May.
Help out “Just Serve-Jefferson County” by making inspirational table favors that can be used at meal times. See their Facebook for more details.
Country Cottons in Rigby is putting pictures of the senior class in the windows. They are open for drop-offs from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday thru Thursday.
The sister missionaries posted a video of them singing a song on the Rigby First Ward Facebook. It was posted on April 20.
John Bytheway, Meg Johnson and Hank Smith did a digital fireside on Sunday, April 19. If you missed it and would still like to see it, watch it here: http://turtle.link/fireside.
4H and FFA Swine Weigh, or “Swine Tag In,” is changed to May 7. It will be at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Each family needs to be prepared to tag their own pigs. Animals will remain in trailers, pickups or however they are transported. They will still draw the DNA for the state fair animals. In doing this, the beginning weight rules are dropped. However, all rules apply at the ending weight. Pigs need to weigh at least 230 pounds at the final weigh in and they strongly suggest that pigs weigh under 300 pounds.
Happy Birthday to: April 30 – Twyla McCarty
