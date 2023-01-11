LEWISVILLEWade and Dorothy Ball’s grandson, Matt Hansen, of Idaho Falls, took first place in the 2022 Big-Game Hero contest. As winner, he gets to pursue the biggest mule deer bucks in Arizona in the Commissioner’s Kaibab Mule Deer Hunt. He also won $25,000 for outfitting and gear. Matt is an avid outdoorsman who began hunting with his father when he was young. The sport has become his most beloved pastime—spending time in the forest and chasing game helps him feel closer to the loved ones he lost in a plane accident three years ago. He is the son of LeAnn Ball Hansen and the late Jim Hansen.


