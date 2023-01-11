LEWISVILLE—Wade and Dorothy Ball’s grandson, Matt Hansen, of Idaho Falls, took first place in the 2022 Big-Game Hero contest. As winner, he gets to pursue the biggest mule deer bucks in Arizona in the Commissioner’s Kaibab Mule Deer Hunt. He also won $25,000 for outfitting and gear. Matt is an avid outdoorsman who began hunting with his father when he was young. The sport has become his most beloved pastime—spending time in the forest and chasing game helps him feel closer to the loved ones he lost in a plane accident three years ago. He is the son of LeAnn Ball Hansen and the late Jim Hansen.
•
Barbara Ellen Maxwell, 79, mother of Lewisville Resident Laura Hayes, passed away on Dec. 24. Graveside services were held Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
•
Bill Ferreter has been hospitalized in Salt Lake City and has had to undergo partial foot amputation.
•
Darren Moore, 61, Brother to Erick Moore, passed away on Dec. 28 at his home. He was the son of the late Gene and Linda Jones Moore; he grew up in Rigby and attended Rigby High School. He was married to Jill Morgan, daughter of Ron and Toni Morgan. Private family services will be held in the future.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of January. It is “The Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler,” by E.L. Konigsburg. It is a classic children’s book from the 1960s about two children who run away from home. The book club will meet to discuss this month’s selection on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Beverly Bramwell.
•
Logan Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, returned home from his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Morristown, New Jersey on Jan. 3.
•
The two Lewisville wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have switched their Sunday meeting times for the year. The First Ward will begin their meetings at 9:00 a.m., and the Second Ward will start at 11:30 a.m. The Lewisville First Ward will be the Agent Ward, and Paul Korth will be responsible for scheduling the meeting house, outdoor shelter, and ball diamonds.
•
Kliff and Bev Bramwell’s daughter-in-law, Mindy Bramwell, recently graduated from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences in St. Augustine, Florida, as a Doctor of Education (EdD). She teaches for Nightingale College of nursing in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is married to veterinarian, Dr. Mark Bramwell, and they live in Rigby.
•
The Menan Stake Young Men have started Stake Basketball. They will play each Wednesday night at the Menan Stake Center. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Lewisville Second Ward will play Grant First Second Ward at 6:00 p.m., and the Lewisville First Ward will play Grant Second Ward at 9:00 p.m.
•
The Menan Stake is holding a Stake Self-Reliance Kickoff Devotional on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7:00 p.m. at the stake center. A full Self-Reliance Workshop will follow in the coming weeks. All adults in the stake are invited to participate.
•
FamilySearch has announced that RootsTech Connect 2023 will be held March 2-4 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are excited to be back in person this year. Plus, they’re still going to offer a full virtual conference experience for free! To attend in person in Salt Lake City at the Salt Palace Convention Center there is a cost. It will be the same as the virtual option, plus there will be 180+ in-person classes and hands-on sponsor demonstrations in the Expo Hall. Visit rootstech.org to register for the free virtual event.
•
George and Debbie Ellsworth’s daughter, Dr. Corrine Ellsworth Beaumont, is CEO and founder of the “Know Your Lemons” breast cancer prevention campaign. This year, their App was named one of the Top 5 Health and Fitness apps alongside Nike and Apple Fitness. Corrine had the honor to be named as a panel member advising on the Global Breast Cancer Initiative with the WHO (World Health Organization). She was also present at the World Cancer Congress in Geneva, Switzerland, sharing the work they do with their Volunteer Education Program. They have nearly 600 trained volunteer “Lemonistas” in over 60 countries, and their language count is now at 32! Corrine has played an important part in saving lives and changing the picture of breath cancer survival throughout the world.
•
Happy Birthday to Margaret Quade and Hallee Walker! Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 13—Kent Briggs and Justin Bemis; Jan. 15—Ellise Weaver and Terry Fife; and Jan. 16—Carol Ossmen, Dax Stoker and Ben Thompson.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
