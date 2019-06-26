Closing out their September-to-May year of meetings, members of the Snake River Camp of Daughters of Utah Pioneers enjoyed a field trip to Heise. Kate Quinn Schroeder, whose family has owned the resort for nearly 80 years, showed the group around the area.
First stop was at the small cemetery above the road. Graves there include Richard Clamor Heise, the first owner of the warm springs, and Robert and Elsie Quinn, who purchased the property about 1940 from the Heise family.
Heise was born in Germany in 1844. After immigrating to the United States, he served in the army and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor during the Plains Indian Wars. He died in 1921. Heise’s daughters managed the hot springs for many years, eventually selling it to the Quinns. Robert Quinn passed away in 1960. Elsie died in 2005 at the age of 98 in her room on the third floor of the old hotel which had been her home for many years.
The wooden structure was the primary focus of the DUP tour. The women entered via a fire escape which extends from a third-floor door across a narrow ravine to the hill just below the road leading to the pools. Heise opened the hotel for business about 1920. Originally, each of the upper stories featured balconies, always adorned with flags. Guests could step through the low windows onto the upper porches. In the early years, the only “bathroom” was an outhouse reached from the second-floor fire escape. That made the middle rooms the most popular with guests. The hotel closed in the early 1960s. Members of the Quinn family continued to use the building for their own needs until after Elsie’s death.
Kate Schroeder grew up in Heise. After many years in Hawaii, Schroeder and her husband and children returned to Idaho and Kate has been reviving the history of the area. Little has been done to renovate or preserve the hotel. Guest registers can be seen at the sign-in desk and vintage glass fire extinguishers are still in place on the upper floors. Schroeder said she would, of course, love to renovate the old hotel, but the cost is prohibitive. She hosts occasional tours and last year opened the structure as a “haunted hotel” for Halloween. Mr. Heise died Oct. 31. His ghost has reportedly been seen numerous times.
Daughters of Utah Pioneers is an organization dedicated to honoring those who settled the west. Women aged 18 and older may join as descendants of pioneers and others who lived in or passed through the vast Utah Territory before the railroad was joined in 1869, or as associate members. There are five camps in Jefferson County. The new Jefferson Company president is Fawn McMurtrey. Meetings will resume in the fall.