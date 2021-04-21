MENAN — Abby Daw, formally of Menan, recently had her first baby. She had a baby boy. His name’s Maddox NJ. Grandparents are Steve and Danise Daw of Menan.

The Giving Cupboard is helping people in the Menan area who are in need. They started April 20. They will be at the Menan City Park from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. the 3rd Tuesday of every week to help the Menan residents.

The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: April 21 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fruit choices and milk; April 22 – in need Ripper Pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit choices and milk; April 23 – Popcorn chicken, whole wheat bun, corn, fruit and milk; April 26 – Bean & Cheese Burrito, salsa, carrots, fruit choices and milk; April 27 –Tyson Chicken Nuggets, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, fruit choices and milk.

Happy Birthday to: April 24 – Ashley Reinwand.

If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.

