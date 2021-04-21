MENAN — Abby Daw, formally of Menan, recently had her first baby. She had a baby boy. His name’s Maddox NJ. Grandparents are Steve and Danise Daw of Menan.
•
The Giving Cupboard is helping people in the Menan area who are in need. They started April 20. They will be at the Menan City Park from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. the 3rd Tuesday of every week to help the Menan residents.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: April 21 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fruit choices and milk; April 22 – in need Ripper Pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit choices and milk; April 23 – Popcorn chicken, whole wheat bun, corn, fruit and milk; April 26 – Bean & Cheese Burrito, salsa, carrots, fruit choices and milk; April 27 –Tyson Chicken Nuggets, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, fruit choices and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: April 24 – Ashley Reinwand.
•
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.