CLARK COUNTY—It has been a beautiful month. The hills that were burned by wildfires are now growing green grass on them. After some sunny days, we had a couple of rainy days, and then a week of cooler temperatures, we have hope of it warming up again soon.
•
Clark County Rodeo athletes are still competing in district events. Their most recent competition was last weekend in Challis. High School State Rodeo will take place in Pocatello in June.
•
The school district board meeting on May 13 was attended by Idaho legislative representatives and a state senator. Representatives Rod Furniss and Jerald Raymond, along with Senator Van Burtenshaw were there. They talked with the board and those in attendance about state education topics. It was noted that the recent accreditation was exceptional. Also a new bus for purchase was reviewed and approved.
•
Last Wednesday was full of awards and celebrations for a variety of School District #161 students. Two representatives from Idaho State University, Holly Kartchner and Kandi Turley-Ames, came to CCHS to present Roads Scholarships that morning. The presentation was a surprise for the two CCHS students. Melanie Deal and Isaac Mortensen were each awarded $2,000 to attend Idaho State University. Members of their families were there to celebrate with them.
•
DARE Graduation took place in the afternoon at CCHS. West Jefferson junior high students joined with CCHS students for the event. Officer Mike Miller, who has been a DARE officer for twenty-seven years, works with Clark County and Jefferson County schools each year. This year a special guest attended the DARE Graduation and gave a motivational talk to those in attendance. Jason Buck, former lineman for the NFL Washington Redskins. Clark County students who completed the DARE program this year are Liliana Castanon, Yareidy Puentes, Eric Barrientos, Daniela Castanon, Aidee Arriaga, and Alexa Barron.
•
Wednesday evening was the annual Senior Tea that is hosted by the Ladies Aid of the Dubois Community Baptist Church. Graduating seniors, their parents, other family members, teachers, and friends gathered for a program. Pastor Warren Cuppy gave a short devotional and prayer. That was followed by a presentation of the seniors by teacher Kathy Wagoner. One at a time the seniors went up front with Ms. Wagoner and she told about their school activities. Danette Frederiksen introduced the featured speaker, Michele Stefanic. Michele grew up at the US Sheep Experiment Station, graduated from CCHS in 1980, then attended the University of Idaho. She has worked for the University of Idaho for over thirty years. Although she lives in Boise, she travels to specific parts of Idaho to work with prospective U of I students. Nancy Frederiksen, of Nampa, accompanied her daughter MiChele. Nancy is one of the founding members of the many decades long Senior Tea. Michelle Stewart and her children Emmalee and Ben sang a wonderful song, “I Have a Voice” as part of the program. After all of that, food was available downstairs. It was a delicious assortment of tea sandwiches, chicken alfredo, desserts, sherbet punch and root beer. The special celebration began in the 1960’s as a hat and glove tea for senior girls and their mothers. It now is held for the senior boys and anyone they choose to invite.
•
Lindy Ross Elementary students in grades two through five took field trips to the Clark County Public Library last Wednesday and Thursday. Librarian Brenda Laird showed them the books that will be used for the summer reading program that begins in June. She said that the students really liked to see the new DC and Marvel chapter books that the library just cataloged and loaded on the shelves! Our library is an outstanding place. Everyone is welcome to stop in. It is open Monday through Thursday evenings and Friday mornings.
•
Monday was another busy day for Clark County schools. The junior high and high school had awards assemblies in the morning. That evening was the high school graduation. Eleven students graduated in the Class of 2019.
•
Tuesday was the awards assembly at Lindy Ross Elementary. Thursday is last day of school for students.
•
The Dubois Lions Club will be taking the winning essay for the patriotism contest to the Sun Valley Lions Convention this weekend.
•
Cade May, a native of Dubois and Spencer, now lives in Boise and works for Skywest as a pilot. He was able to be home with his parents in Spencer for a few days. His cousin Jasmine Jackson, who is a student at Boise State University, visited with family in Spencer also.
•
Bobbi Jo (Tavenner) Macropoulos and her cousin Janie (Shenton) Christensen, visited Danette Frederiksen for a day. The three ladies were classmates at Clark County schools for twelve years. Bobbi now lives on Long Island, New York, and Janie lives in Idaho Falls. They had lunch together at the Spencer Grill and got caught up with one another. Bobbi surprised her mom, JoAnne Tavenner, for Mother’s Day.
•
Bonnie Stoddard attended the dance recital of her three-year-old great granddaughter Artemys Stoddard in Idaho Falls on May 16. It was held at the Compass Academy Auditorium in Idaho Falls. That day was the third birthday for Artemys.
“Trails of the Silver Sage,” the second history book about Clark County, has now gone to be printed! Early bird book sales are taking place now until June 4. Contact Bonnie at (208)680-5446 or Pat Scott at (208) 745-7123 or send payment to Clark County Centennial Book / P.O. Box 165/ Dubois, ID/ 83423. The Jefferson Star newspaper office will also have the books for sale in Rigby.
•
The Idaho Food Bank will take place in Dubois on May 28.
•
Our local museum in Dubois, Heritage Hall, will open for the season during Memorial weekend.
•
Pete McGarry of Hamer will be eighty years old on May 30. His family is hosting a birthday party for him that evening at the Hamer School. It will be a dessert party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Come on out and congratulate the local rancher for a life well-lived!
•
Happy Birthday today to Renae Gauchay, Lyn Moretnsen, and Jessica Lyn Henman; May 23 – Anthany Raya, Rhett Egan, Butch Small, and Scott Goodsell; May 24 – Maria Gomez, Quinn Calzadias, Marco Ramirez, and Connie Hernandez; May 25 – David Young, Guicella Deonate, Robert Tarran, Robert Peacock, Emmalee Stewart, and J.W. Fitzwater; May 26 – James Farley, Lexi Grover, Jenna Quayle, Mark Christenson, Randy Mc Clure, Andy McClure, and Lucy Gil; May 27 - (Memorial Day) – Dylan Snodgrass, Brandylan Myers, and Saie Sperl; May 28 – Jane Lewis, David Jenkins, and Jacob Taylor.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings to Jorge and Guicella Deonate on May 28.
Have a great Memorial weekend and please let me know how you celebrated it if you wish me to write about it here!