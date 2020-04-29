LEWISVILLE — The Menan Stake Organizational Training meeting scheduled for tonight has been cancelled.
•
A BYU Women's Conference Digital Event is being live-streamed over The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints website at 10:00 a.m. May 1 MDT. The theme for the meeting is "Gather All Safely in Christ." Featured speakers will be Sandra Rogers, International vice president at Brigham Young University, and Kate Holbrook, managing historian at the Church History Department. Her topic will be "The Continuing Restoration and Gathering of Israel." Other topics that will be addressed include: "Gathering Together in the Latter-days," "The Lord Knows You and is Aware of You," "Gather to be Perfected but Not Perfect," and "Taking Time to Talk: Communication in Marriage."
Following the live streaming, there will be a sister-to-sister conversation with select members of the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary organizations answering questions from viewers. If you have a question that you would like to submit for this conversation, go to womenscoference.byu.edu. The sessions will be pre-recorded and will be available to watch any time after noon on Friday. There is no cost to watch and no registration for this event.
•
Happy Birthday to: today - Sandra Ball and David Spencer; April 30 - Cindy Merrill, Brett Bloxham and Kallee Smith; May 1 - Heather Brown, Rhett Thornley and Kylan Summer; May 2 - Nick Watkins; May 5 - Randy Madsen and Janeal Nield.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.