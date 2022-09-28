MENAN — Corey Poole, formerly of Menan, recently passed away. His funeral was held this past week. Many were in attendance.
•
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is Dinosaurs. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that come.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be having General Conference from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 2. There will be a meeting from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. on Oct. 1. These will be broadcast on Channel 8 News, as well as www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 28 – Chicken strip basket, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 29 – Chili, crackers, green beans, cinnamon roll, fruit choice and milk; Sept. 30 – Turkey and Cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables, Lay’s chips, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 3 – Dorito Enchilada, whole wheat roll, green beans, fruit choice and milk; Oct. 4 – Chicken tenders, carrots, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, condiments, jello, whipped topping, fruit choice and milk.
•
There are no birthdays this week.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.