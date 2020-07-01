Distinguished Young Women winners announced

MUD LAKE — Elizabeth Spencer is the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of West Jefferson. The first runner up was Allie McDonald, second runner up was Maci Holdaway, and third runner up was Carlee Johnson. The Spirit of DYW award was won by Natalie Brown. All seven participants received the “Be Your Best Self” scholarship. The participants included the following: Maci Holdaway, Natalie Brown, Tailyn Russell, Elizabeth Spencer, Carlee Johnson, Allie McDonald and Christina Hawker.
The “Self Expression” awards were won by Elizabeth Spencer and Allie McDonald. The Talent awards were won by Elizabeth Spencer and Carlee Johnson. The scholastic award were won by Maci Holdaway and Allie McDonald. The interview award was won by Elizabeth Spencer and Allie McDonald. The Physical Fitness award was won by Elizabeth Spencer and Tailyn Russell.
Happy birthday to: today – Riley Mecham, Ashley Dalling, Clint Reeder, McKenzie Twitchell, Orin Richins, Maycee Barney, Reagan Roundy and Sydney Roundy; July 2 – Adam Sanders and Aubree Dixon; July 3 – Paula Ward, Kaisha Smuin, Tyler Shipton, Kadence Jensen, Rod Bartlome, Gunner Capell, Annie Dalling and Sonnet Scott; July 4 – Taya Neville and Macee Rigby; July 5 – Coralee Knight (in memory) July 6 – Julie Christensen, Larry Soderquist, Linda Renova and Kaleb Petersen; July 7 – Ethan Hansen, Janice Wilcox, Tami Shuldberg Hansen and Blake Hjelm; July 8 – Tiajah Jo Nelson, Nola Munns, Becca Ward and Kort Summers.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 2 – Clint and Trina Olson, Albert and Evelyn Tomlinson; July 3 – Matt and Becki Mecham; July 4 – Casey and Shawna Bare; July 6 – Wayne and Jill Torgerson; July 7 – Cory and Julie Hall; July 8 – Dusty and Ann Peterson.
