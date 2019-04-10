MUD LAKE—The West Jefferson High School Soft Ball team will play at home with Ririe on April 10. The baseball and softball teams will have games on April 16 at home against Snake River.
West Jefferson School District 253 Kindergarten and preschool round up will be May 3 from 8:30 a.m-2:30 p.m. This round up will be for Terreton/Hamer Preschool and kindergarten registration for the 2018-2019 school year. The testing will be in the Terreton Elementary Multi-purpose room. Students with the last name S-Z will sign up from 8:30 to 10 a.m., M-R 10 a.m-12:00 p.m., G-L 12:30-1:30 p.m., and A-F 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Please bring your child’s birth certificate and immunization record. You will need to bring insurance cards and pay for shots at the time. They can bill insurance or Medicaid. Shots are $14 each for ages 4 and older. Children will be screened for Articulation, Concepts and Language, Fine and Gross Motor Skills. Immunizations and hearing screening will also be provided. A health nurse will be available from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The health department will conduct immunizations for 6th grade students needing vaccinations, also. They ask that you only bring the child to be screened, no siblings or other children. Forms that need to be filled out can be found on the school website www.wjsd.org
Happy Birthday today to McKoy Hjelm, Bert Allen, and Todd Simmons. Other birthdays this week include the following: April 11 - Jarrett Haroldsen, Kellie Bare, Bridger Black, Pearla Scott, and Justin Sauer; April 12 – Keith Savage, Arlin Knight, Brittany Ball, Laurie Albertson, Chad Holdaway, Orvin Twitchell, and Jaxton Hillman; April 13 – Janet Garner, Jacob Murdock, Mark Murdock, Amanda Dixon, Kameron Sauer, and Louise Barzee; April 14 – Rylee Cherry, Trevor Skidmore, Kim Yearsley, Lora Lundholm, and Clair Lovell; April 15 – Cliff Soderquist and Bart Twitchell; April 16 – Valyn Jacobs, Stephen Worthen, Chad Larsen, Katelyn Bitter and Emily Caudle; April 17 – Burdyn Mecham, Tom Vadnais, Pat Woodard, Tyler Stoddard, Samantha Johns, Daniel Dalling, Amberlyn Reeder, Katherine Bare, and Kyler Babcock
Happy wedding anniversary today to Dan and Sherry Gray, Sid and Jana Ashcraft. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 11 – Ron and Diane Baxter; April 12 – Kevin and Debbie Calaway; April 13 – Terry and Nancy Jensen; April 15 – Tike and Hazel Cope; April 18 – Doug and Brandy Ward, Roger and Kathy Erickson.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.