ROBERTS — The Roberts First Ward took the youth on a ski trip to Kelly Canyon Feb 25. About 35 youth and leaders along with their families came. John Young, the bishop, and his wife Julie brought sub sandwiches, chips, brownies, hot chocolate, donuts and water. The ward reserved the top room of the lodge for people to come in and out between runs to eat and warm up. Many of the group were new skiers, who received guidance from some of the more seasoned skiers.
•
March 2nd is Dr Suess’ birthday and the students at Roberts Elementary will be celebrating all throughout the week. March 2 is “Fox in Socks” day, kids will wear silly or mismatched socks. March 3 is “Green Eggs and Ham” day, kids will wear green. March 4 is “Wacky Wednesday,” kids will wear their clothes backwards, inside out, or mismatched. Thursday is “Red Fish, Blue Fish” day, kids will wear their favorite or silly hat. Friday is a teacher in service day and there will be no school.
•
Happy birthday to the following: today – Maria Islas and Laura VanLeuvan; March 5 – Makenzie Palmer and Brittany Buxton; March 6 – Cesar A. Leon; March 7 – Morty Thorngren, Emily Hoadley and Kelsi Scrivner; March 8 – Julie Young and Todd Horkley; March 9 – Jordynn Palmer and Wesley Albertson; March 10 – Brittany Holm, Della Woods, Greg Eames and Bowden Blair Brown.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.