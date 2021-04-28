GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club will be meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Jana Snedaker’s home. The book to be discussed is “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan”.
A free day camp is being offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 28 thru July 2. It will be held at the Rigby City Park. The Crown of Life Church and Camp Perkins are teaming up to host this camp. If you want more information or want to register, email at camp@rigbychurch.com. All kids are welcome ages 5 and up.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a youth fireside on April 27. The speakers were Taylor Clements, Megan Clements and Richard Harper.
Eric and Mechaela Mullen of Garfield recently had a new baby boy. Congratulations!
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints meets at 10 a.m. and 12 :30 p.m. on Sundays. The location address is 288 N. 3800 E. There are two sacrament meetings so pick whichever you’d like to attend. They also have a Family Home Evening Activity every Monday night at 7 p.m.
The Rigby YSA Ward had a game night for their Family Home Evening activity on April 19.
Miranda “Jo” Drowns, daughter of Melinda Drowns of Garfield, recently received her mission call to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. She is going to the Bentonville, Arkansas English speaking Mission. She reports to the Provo MTC (Mission Training Center) on July 7. Congratulations and best wishes!
A Worldwide Devotional for young adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be held at 6 p.m. on May 2. This will be a virtual presentation. The speakers will be Gary Stevenson, an apostle of the church, and his wife. It can be viewed on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
A mission prep class is being held at 5 p.m. on Sundays at the Rigby South Stake Center. All graduating seniors are invited.
BYU Women’s Conference starts at 10 a.m. for April 29–30. It will be held entirely on the internet this year and is co sponsored by Brigham Young University and the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. The theme for the meeting is “I am a child of God. His promises are sure.” It can be viewed on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or BYU TV.
Happy Birthday to: April 28 – Dillon Bales and Breanna Pincock; April 30 – Cody Anderson and Twyla McCarty
Jefferson Elementary Lunch Menu: Today – Walking Taco with Doritos, Corn, Fruit, Milk; April 29 – Chili, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Roll, Fruit, Milk; April 30 – Pizza Ripper, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk
Farnsworth/Rigby Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Pulled Pork on a Bun or Walking Taco with Doritos or Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; April 29 – Grilled Cheese, Tomato Soup, Saltine Crackers or Cheese Burger or Pizza, Black Bean Bonanza, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; April 30 – Smokey Rib Q or Tot Casserole or Pizza Ripper, Baby Carrots, Cookie, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.