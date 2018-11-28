Dubois annual tree lighting set for Dec. 5

CLARK COUNTY—Baby it’s cold outside! Many folks are glad to be inside this time of year. Some, on the other hand, hope for snow in order to ski, sled, snowshoe, go snowmobiling and such.
Dubois will have their annual Tree Lighting night on Dec. 5, with a chili feed first. The Chili Feed will be at the Clark County Public Library. From there, the city tree can be seen. Chili dinner begins at 5 p.m. Then at 6 p.m. the Tree Lighting will happen. After the Lighting, there will be a post party gathering at the Library. Local author, Quinn Jacobson, will be reading from his recently published book. He will also have books to sell and sign.
To support the Mud Lake Museum, folks are encouraged to go to their benefit on Nov. 28, 29, 30, and, or Dec. 1. “Christmas Tree Lane” will include live entertainment, Gingerbread houses, Santa, and decorated trees available for auction. Contact Trish Petersen at 208-243-1942 or Krystal Anderson at 208-604-6857 for more details.
At the Dubois Community Center there will be a Holiday Shopping Market on Dec. 1st. Vendors are still welcome. The booths are free to use. Check with Laurie Small at the City Annex building or call the Planning & Zoning phone for more info.
Shawna Weekes Leonard of the Hamer Lions Club reported a “Thank You” to all who took part in their Fall Bazaar & Auction. It included a partnering of the “Fully Cooked” Band, Hamer Ward groups, Dubois author Quinn Jacobson, and Gale Harding as auctioneer. She stated, “Thank you cannot be said enough.”
The Dubois Lions Club has diligently worked together to complete their annual Scholarship Calendar. Local representatives will work together to arrange for delivery and/or pickup of the calendars. The Lions are also continuing their plans to construct a Veterans Memorial. Also, they are in the middle of planning for the June celebration of Clark County’s Centennial. They City & County councils have approved that event for the Clark County Rodeo weekend in June.
Shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse ministry were sent from the Dubois Community Baptist Church to their next stop on the route to be sent overseas. Those shoeboxes, of which there were numbered a “Baker’s Dozen,” are now at the Calvary Baptist Church in Idaho Falls.
Renae Bennion Gauchay is proud to announce the return of her missionary son, Elder Bennion. He will report twice. Sunday, Nov. 25th will be at the Sandcreek 3rd Ward in Idaho Falls at 9:00 a.m. On Dec. 9th, he will report at the Beaver Creek Ward, in Dubois, at 10:00 a.m.
Sandy McClure of Spencer joined her oldest son’s family in rejoicing over the birth of a new grandchild. Her granddaughter, Jennifer King Taylor, resident of Idaho Falls, gave birth to a daughter. Her daughter is named Dessie Jo.
The CCSD #161 held a meeting on Nov. 20 to discuss the Basketball program 9… (it was cancelled due to not enough board members available). Athletic Director Jill Grover and the School Board discussed the issues of girls teams pairing with the boys teams and junior high status basketball players.
CCSD #161 Athletic Director, Jill Grover, has been working on a “Gear Up” grant. She has teamed up with other school district employees in seeking the grant to improve sports programs for our district.
Make sure to check local postings for the upcoming Clark County Bobcat Basketball games!
The Clark County FFA Chapter has been working on the “Days of Cowboys” weekend festival to be held in Dubois. The City Council has given permission for that event to be held in July.
An Eagle Scout Honor Court was held for Callum Stewart on Nov.17. Family and friends gathered at the Beaver Creek Ward in Dubois for the honorable event.
John & Lisa Clements of Dubois hosted their daughter Angie and her family on Thanksgiving Day.
Medicine Lodge was the venue for a “mini reunion” of the CCHS Class of 1981. Lana May Tomlinson, Deena Wilson Williams, and Teri Gray Fidelman, got together there to catch up on a blue-sky day in November.
A good number of College kids, alumni of Clark County High, family & friends got to return to their homes of origin here in Clark County for the Thanksgiving holiday. Included in the list is Melissa Kellom, originally of the USSES. She flew from Chicago to Denver to Idaho Falls. Danette Frederiksen was her taxi driver there. Melissa & Danette drove up to Dubois for a quick visit with Bonnie Stoddard & other local folk. They had a break at the Frederiksen Hang Your Hat House before driving south to Shelley. Melissa’s mom, Marie Young, & her husband Frank live in Shelley. They had a dinner of fresh tamales, beans, and rice. The next day, Melissa, her mom, & Frank continued from there to the Billings area of Montana to spend Thanksgiving Day with Andrew Kellom & his family.
Randy & Jill Grover hosted their family, “All 37 of them!”, said Jill, for Thanksgiving Day. Shaun & Kristi Grover, Brandon & Tina Grover, Todd & Amber Grover, Brittney & Richie Tomlinson, Josie & Easton Harris, Connor Grover, Abby Grover, Joni Grover, along with Jill’s parents all gathered at the Grover house in Dubois. Connor and Abby both attend Utah State University.
In Spencer, Treva & Darrin May were happy to have Lisa Holden Jackson and her college kids (Jasmine and Jordan & his girlfriend Katie) at their home. Jordan, Katie, and Jasmine all attend Boise State U.
Happy Birthday today to – Kaysen Thompson, Jenny Perez, and Adelle Grover; Nov. 29 – Sylvia Cannon, Jenny J. McAllister, and Kylie Holyoak; Nov. 30 – Shane Brown, Garrett Harrison, Lisa Clements, Broden Jacobs, Luz E. Espinoza, and Kayson Paul Thompson; Dec. 1 – Brogan Nelson, Oscar Figueroa, Jesus Calderon, and Jackie Hooper; Dec. 2 – Bridger Small, Stella Small, Anna Alatriste Heidi Aguilar, Kendra Spoklie, and Rebekah Schroeder; Dec. 3 – Cameron Davis, Alohis Ramirez, Loni Fitzwater Williams, Lynn Tomlinson, Jennifer King Taylor, and Michael Collins. Dec. 4 – Kelly Dixon, Justin Balderas, Landon Gardner, Johnnie Greenbush, and Hagen Clapp.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Brett & Amy Murdock; Nov. 30 – Rick & Julie Vaughn; Dec. 3 – Steve & Bev Gilger.
Happy Beginning of the holidays with Thanksgiving behind us, Christmas before us, and the Winter Equinox in store. If you happen to get downtown Dubois, do some “window shopping” and see the lights on the old Legion building. We are surely decked out here.
