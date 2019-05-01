The Dubois Community Baptist Church recently held its centennial celebration on April 14, where members of the community reflected on activities that have taken place there and the people they experienced it with.
During the celebration, the Roberts Community Church presented Pastor Warren Cuppy and his wife Jane with a lamp that reads “We are blessed with His Light and His Love,” on behalf of the congregation.
The church is now part of the American Baptist/International Ministries Convention. A celebratory certificate from the American Baptist Historical Society was sent to the City of Dubois. It honors 100 years of faithful service.
The establishment of the church began in 1916 when a group of Christians, many of whom were newcomers to the town of Dubois, decided to build a church. Many church going individuals lived in outlying areas such as Medicine Lodge, Sweet Sage Flat, the United States Sheep Station and Spencer.
The First Baptist Church was then organized and with the help of local men and building contractor Jack White, construction of the church began. By mid-1917, the building was finished.
Carl F. Leonardson and his family were vital in keeping the Baptist church going. As a longtime businessman in Dubois and lifetime resident of Clark County, his contribution to the community was remarkable. Carl and his wife Leah lived close to the church building with their children, Elmer (Anne) and Iva Mae (Warner) Hoopes, where they all helped with the building upkeep.
Carl wrote “some of the newcomer families that were active were Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Moody, Edward F. Palmer, John Eisinger, William Garretson, Herbert Gillam, Daniell Conrad, and Professor William B. Strong. Professor Strong was a musician and played the violin or bass violin. Another family who was a real asset in the music department of the church was Charles E. Jones and their two daughters, Mary and Mildred. Both Mrs. Jones and Mary played the piano, while Mildred played violin. Prof. Strong joined Mary and Mildred in a trio, giving concerts from time to time in the church.”
Shortly after the church’s completion, the first meeting of the Women’s Auxiliary (now know as the Ladies Aid) was held on January 4, 1918 at the Dubois First Baptist Church.
The first dinner sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary was on March 2, 1919. Each member sold five tickets for 30 cents each. Money in the treasury made by the ladies was used to fix up the church with such items as curtains and electrical wiring in 1920. In 1951 that house was sold for $1,800.
In 1952 when the church building was close to being condemned because of a sagging roof, The Ladies Aid paid $1,800 for a new roof. They contracted Ed Wilson and Sons to add support walls and replace the old roof. While that work was being done, the congregation held church services in court house rooms or at the “Stolt Building” in uptown Dubois.
In 1989 money was bequeathed by the Harry and Thelma Harn estate to make additions and upgrades to the church building. There was a backdoor entrance that had to be torn down during that construction work. Carl noted that there had been no other additions or major construction projects at the church until then. A dedication ceremony for the new addition took place on February 11, 1989. The building looks much like it did 100 years ago.
The church is still open for services on Sunday with a Friday morning men’s breakfast and Ladies Aid meetings Thursday evenings.