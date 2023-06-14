DUBOIS — June 14 is Flag Day. The streets of Dubois are decked out with American flags for many holidays.

Rodeo weekend will be on June 17 and 18. “Honoring our Western Heritage” is the theme for this year’s parade. There is still time to get an entry ready for said parade on Saturday. Line up is at the local gas station at 10 a.m. The parade begins at 10:30. Rodeo action begins each day at 1:30 p.m. After the rodeo both days there is a steak fry. The Clark County Rodeo Club provides the meal that is available for purchase to all. Dubois Lions Club is the host for the Saturday night street dance that is set for 7-11 p.m. Bonnie Stoddard said to “bring your own chair and hopefully you won’t need an umbrella!” Call or text her to enter the parade (day of parade entries are also welcome) 208-680-5466.


