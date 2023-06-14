DUBOIS — June 14 is Flag Day. The streets of Dubois are decked out with American flags for many holidays.
Rodeo weekend will be on June 17 and 18. “Honoring our Western Heritage” is the theme for this year’s parade. There is still time to get an entry ready for said parade on Saturday. Line up is at the local gas station at 10 a.m. The parade begins at 10:30. Rodeo action begins each day at 1:30 p.m. After the rodeo both days there is a steak fry. The Clark County Rodeo Club provides the meal that is available for purchase to all. Dubois Lions Club is the host for the Saturday night street dance that is set for 7-11 p.m. Bonnie Stoddard said to “bring your own chair and hopefully you won’t need an umbrella!” Call or text her to enter the parade (day of parade entries are also welcome) 208-680-5466.
A water line on South Reynolds in Dubois broke on June 8. There was a street closure where Main Street meets South Reynolds as Ace Hensley and Austin Borresen, the city maintenance men, began repairs. Ace said there was not damage to any residences. The cause was determined as old pipes and tree roots. The guys worked lots of hours to fix the broken line.
A new resident in Dubois is Elden Stuart. He is working at the Centennial Community Cooperative (formerly known as Mud Lake Telephone). Elden moved here from Salt Lake City. He said, “I am loving living in Dubois. It’s a welcome change from life in the city. I especially love the great big night skies here where you feel like you can almost touch the stars.”
School’s out for summer, but that doesn’t stop Maintenance director Dan Hager and crew from working at Clark County Junior/Senior High School and Lindy Ross Elementary. At the elementary school a re-model is being done on the main office. It will include moving Principal Sara Winters’ office closer to the main office. The new design will be, according to Superintendent Eileen Holden, “a safer, quieter and more efficient place” especially with the copier being moved into the teacher work room.
4-H day camps are well underway. There have been several arts and crafts days for Cloverbuds so far this summer, with two more events scheduled this month. A six-week garden club is starting soon. Contact Brittany at the extension office in the city/county annex / call 208-374-5405 for more info.
Clark County Library Public Library Director Brenda Laird said that beginning June 26 the library hours will be 2-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. On Fridays the hours are 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. It’s time for the summer reading program with rewards given as children progress in their reading. Our library is known as a comfortable and cool place to be in the summertime.
The home of Danette Frederiksen has had a facelift. The old building that was a Chinese restaurant, boarding house and Free Mason Lodge hall has been through a lot of renovations. Now a new coat of paint is on the outside.
A community appreciation event is planned for June 24 at the Dubois community building and Waring City Park. The “Spring into Summer” day will have activities for all ages including a cornhole tournament, face painting, hand crafts, an obstacle course, door prizes and free food and drinks. It’s an annual spring community gathering sponsored by the Centennial Community Cooperative. The fun in the sun is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Lindsay Farr, KayLee Beattie, Amanda Mickelsen and Trista Russel; June 15 — Alejanddra Noriega, Jose Lopez and Kobe Korrell; June 16 — Bart May, Raylene Olsen Foster, Cheryl Thomas, Emily Mickelsen, Maesyn Egan and Ayla Hernandez, June 17 — D. J. Harris, Ismael Ruiz, Gary MCCullough, Greg Shenton, Vince Marinez, Emily Manning, Samuel Machen and Spencer Jenkins; June 18 — Jacob Kellom Plotnick, Courtney Williams, Kayla Sofia Calzadias, Mike Mortensen, Daisy Espinoza, Isael Ruiz, Christopher Farley, Wade Beckman and Camille Messick; June 19 — Rick Caudle; June 20 — Ashlynn Goldsmith, Claire Lanier, Jack Hilton, Elsie Messick, Lexi Vadnais, Leo Mortensen, Kelly Mortensen and Charmagne Lamb.
Happy Wedding Anniversary on June 15 to Jeff and Lori Eddins; June 17 — Jim and Kathy Furniss; June 19 — Shawn and Nichole Nordstrom; June 20 — Brian and Konnie Crezee; Eric and Kristy Harper.
Have a good Father’s Day weekend. Take in the Dubois Rodeo fun if you get a chance. Contact me with news you’d like to share, please. 208-221-5380 for calls or texts. Email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
