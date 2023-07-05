DUBOIS — Rain and thunderstorms hit our area a bit last week. Now it seems that high temperatures are going to stick around a while.
“Spring into Summer” was the theme of the June 24 community appreciation event hosted by the Centennial Community Cooperative. There were many activities that day for folks of all ages. Activities included face painting, corn hole, a dunk tank, rock painting and marshmallow roasting. There were door prizes and raffles throughout the day. The Clark County Bobcat Volley Ball Team provided the food. Winner of the fire pit is Alcy Larsen Farley. Winners of the obstacle course on June 24 are: first place — Ashley Alvarez and second place — Stockton Cross. Winners of the children’s obstacle course are: first place — Rachael Wilcox and second place — Braylie Alvarez. Manager of the community cooperative, Valeri Steigerwald, said, “Thank you to our communities. We enjoy serving you every day, but it was great to serve you in a fun way!”
Jake Irick of Spencer is now working in Tok, Alaska with the Kiewitt Mining Group. He works for two weeks and then has one week off. He was home to catch up with family and friends the week of June 18-24. Jake’s wife Randi and their three children were glad to have him home for a while.
Eric and Terri Ames were in Dubois last week visiting family. They attended the Centennial Cooperative’s customer appreciation event on June 24. Terri grew up in Dubois. She and Eric live in Boise.
Elden Stuart of Dubois reported that he got the sprinkler system figured out at the Neves Landing apartments. He helps with the lawn maintenance at the Dubois dwellings.
Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins and the City Council have determined that there will be two Cleanup Days in Dubois. July 15 and 22 are the dates they set. Because the city office/council has received many complaints regarding junk and old cars on the streets, in yards and on city right of way roads, a letter was sent to patrons of the city of Dubois about the need to clean up our town. The letter says, “In an effort to beautify our city, we are having a City Clean Up day.” There will be free dump days on July 15 and 22 for community members who are participating in the cleanup. Call the Dubois city office for more details about the clean-up activities at 208-374-5241.
A group of Clark County school teachers attended the “Get Your Teach On” National convention in Grapevine, Texas. Michelle Stewart, Malinda Ricks, Cheyenne Jensen and Lorri Clark were the teachers who went to the Texas convention June 25-28 from our school district. The event had over 6,000 educators in attendance. Jensen stated, “It was four days of learning how to be a better teacher and a better human.” Clark said that it was an absolute joy to experience the conference. She said, “We saw many celebrities and were part of a very amazing group of educator leaders!”
The Clark County Junior/Senior High School 2022-23 yearbook is now available. “Our Adventure Book” is available for pickup by those who have paid for it. It can also be purchased at the high school office.
Kilgore native Joan Rasmussen Stoddard passed on June 17. That date was very special because it was the 70th anniversary of her marriage to Roy Stoddard. Funeral services were held for her on June 24 at the Monteview Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
A reminder from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office that anyone under the age of 18 who rides a motorized recreational vehicle must wear a helmet. Also, when riding a recreational vehicle in town, all traffic laws that apply to regular vehicles apply.
Dubois Lions Club sponsored swimming lessons begin on July 10.
Upcoming meetings in Dubois are: City of Dubois July 5 at 7p.m.; Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees July 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Donna Thomas, Malinda Ricks, Maria Guadalupe Martinez, Ethan Stewart, Marie Mortensen Burkman, Tarri Leonardson, Andrea Rodriguez, Celeste Billman, Aiden Marquez and Kaleb May; July 6 — Pierce Burton, Hadden May and Martha Perez; July 7 — Pat Small and Jerry Pfenninger; July 8 — Susie Shenton Shifflett, Greg Jorgensen and JosaLyn Doherty; July 9 — Nancy Frederiksen, Samantha Zutierrez, Keith Bramwell, Konnie Crezee, Lynn Hoggan, Kristy Thomas, Paul Cobarubias, Mathew Henman, Wacey Barg and Annette Zweifel; July 10 — Mercedes Manning, Rachel Ann Garza, Mary Marino, Mickaya May and Haydn Bankhead; July 11 — Ethan Radin, Emma Leigh Hurst and Ameyalli Ruiz.
Wedding anniversary greetings on July 8 to Brittany and Rhett Jacobs; Lana and Tyson Schwartz; July 9 — Weston and Jinny Miller.
Here’s to a great month of July! Thank you to those of you whom send me news to share. Please continue to do so with a call or text at 208-221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
