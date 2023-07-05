DUBOIS — Rain and thunderstorms hit our area a bit last week. Now it seems that high temperatures are going to stick around a while.

“Spring into Summer” was the theme of the June 24 community appreciation event hosted by the Centennial Community Cooperative. There were many activities that day for folks of all ages. Activities included face painting, corn hole, a dunk tank, rock painting and marshmallow roasting. There were door prizes and raffles throughout the day. The Clark County Bobcat Volley Ball Team provided the food. Winner of the fire pit is Alcy Larsen Farley. Winners of the obstacle course on June 24 are: first place — Ashley Alvarez and second place — Stockton Cross. Winners of the children’s obstacle course are: first place — Rachael Wilcox and second place — Braylie Alvarez. Manager of the community cooperative, Valeri Steigerwald, said, “Thank you to our communities. We enjoy serving you every day, but it was great to serve you in a fun way!”


