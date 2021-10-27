CLARK COUNTY — Residents are draining their yard hoses, most gardens have been harvested, horses and livestock animals and their owners are in transition from summer ranges to their winter homes.
Dave Hart of Kilgore spends his summers going back and forth between his Idaho Falls home and his Kilgore place. On Oct. 21 Dave presented an antique fly-fishing rod to the daughters of Horace Frederiksen. Allene, Danette and Valeri met with Dave in Dubois for that special happening. Many years ago, Dave was given the fly rod by Horace in Kilgore. The fly rod came from England and is made of bamboo. It will be on display in Dubois and perhaps in an angler shop next summer in Island Park.
•
Heritage Hall volunteers annually take orders for Christmas wreaths. This year they have done that. A representative for the Dubois Heritage Hall Museum, Conni Thomas-Owen thanks all of the people who have supported their efforts and volunteer.
•
A Holiday Market is being planned in Dubois for Dec. 11 at the Community Center. It is open to all groups and individuals who would like to participate. It will include a BUNCO tournament. Please contact Laurie Small for details at 208.374.5405
•
On Oct. 6 Laurie Small flew to Rapid City, South Dakota. She then met up with her two sisters Shana Dienstel and Kristi Thieman. Her niece and nephew, Jocey and Zach, also went with the group to Hot Springs, SD.
•
Clark County Schools have begun their Students of the Month program. In September, at Lindy Ross Elementary, the students recognized are Joanna and Nihach. At the junior high, they are Ciara Perez and Levy Aleman. The high school students of the month are Tori Dalbeck and Caden Irick.
•
Red Ribbon Week takes place every October in our nation. It promotes alcohol, tobacco, and other drug abuse awareness. That week is being observed at Clark County schools Oct. 25- 28. Both Lindy Ross Elementary and the Junior & Senior High School have themes to follow for dress up each day. At the high school building on Oct. 28 during the morning advisory hour there will be guest speakers.
•
The junior high volleyball team had an awards banquet on Oct. 21.
•
Clark County Bobcat Girls Basketball practice begins on Nov. 1.
•
Alex Perez of Dubois has been coordinating a trash pickup contest in our county. It took place October 2, 9, 16, 23 from 9 until Noon. The last day scheduled for that activity is Oct. 30. Please contact Alex at 208.221.9016 or email alexperez6565@icloud.com.
•
A dinner in honor of those who have October birthdays and the one-year anniversary of a fun group named “Clark County Chicas” party was held in Spencer on Oct. 22.
•
The Dubois Community Baptist Church will celebrate “Pastor Appreciation Month,” which is in October, on Oct. 31. After the 10 am. Sunday school and 11 a.m. service, there will be a Pot-Luck luncheon. All are welcome to attend (whether you bring food or not) as Pastors Warren and Jane Cuppy are honored that day.
•
On the local calendar for upcoming meetings in Dubois include Clark County Planning and Zoning on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the City/County Annex building. City of Dubois monthly meeting on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Mud Lake Telephone / High Plains Propane Co-operative Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Nov. 11(Veteran’s Day) is the Clark County School Dist. #161 Board meeting at 5:30 pm. As usual, please call the respective offices to confirm dates and times.
•
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 27 — Andrea Acosta, Paula Wilson and Skyler Dyer; Oct. 28 – Randy Babcock, Ana Rodriquez, Charlee Eddins and Autumn Ruth Kidd; Oct. 29 – Wendy Harrison Sperl, Noah Machen and Linn Dahlof; Oct. 30 – Max James Hagenbarth, Trapper Beau Kidd; Oct. 31 – Selina Jacobson, Bailey Jacobson, Isaac Schroeder, porter Walton and Manvel Gomez; Nov. 1 -Cash Dalton Cox, Alexandra Calzadias, Ethan Schroeder, Bob Wilson and Timberlyn Billman; Nov. 2 – Lexi Grover, Ana Hernandez, Gilbert Garza, Roger Whitmill, Travis Quayle, Donnie Burkman and Antonio Hernandez, Sr.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings: Oct. 27 — Matt and Laura Zweifel; Ron and Connie Bennett-Barg; Oct. 29 – Mason and Lindsey O’Brien; Nov. 1 – Dave and Sandra Hart.
•
Enjoy these last days of October as we step into November.