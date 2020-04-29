CLARK COUNTY — Work is being done to put in new welcome signs for the town of Dubois. The city council helped design metal signs. It will be great to see them once they are installed.
Some community members in Spencer have been cleaning up the interchange exits and entrances at their town. After the long winter there are some interesting items they have found!
Dan and Sherri Gray took a day trip from the Monteview area to Clark County on April 24. They stopped to see Danette Frederiksen in Dubois. Dan was a Masonic Lodge member with Danette’s dad Horace and her Uncle Howard Frederiksen. He brought a photo of some of the lodge men in Dubois when they had an officer installation. Danette lives in the old Masonic lodge hall in Dubois. Dan and Sherri were headed to Spencer to get some dinner.
Treva May of Spencer hosted her nephew Jordan Jackson and his girlfriend Katie Toyoshima, both of Boise, last week. During the weekend, her son Cade and his fiancé Kelley Jund, both of Boise, stayed with Treva in Spencer. They celebrated Kelley’s birthday while there.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois was happy to celebrate the first birthday of her great granddaughter Winston Beckman with family last weekend. Winston is the daughter of Sedar and Danna Beckman of Idaho Falls. Her paternal grandparents are Wade and Vicky Beckman of Roberts.
Brandi and Rob Garner of Dubois are the proud parents of a daughter. Dyxie-Rose was born on April 10 at 11:07 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds and 6 ounces. Brandi’s mom was the late Cindy Stone of Dubois. Baby Dyxie’s grandfather is Troy Stone of Dubois. Her paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Garner of Terreton. Congratulations to the new parents!
A surprise visit to Kim Zweifel-Milloway and family of Terreton was made on April 26. Community members of Clark and West Jefferson counties met in their vehicles at West Jefferson High school and then proceeded in a caravan to the Milloway home. They had banners of cheer and greetings for the family that they displayed out front of their house.
The Clark County Rodeo Queen contest will be at the Dubois Community Building on June 6. It is open to queen contestants ages 5-21 from Clark, Butte, Lemhi, Custer, Fremont, Madison, Jefferson, Teton, and Bonneville counties. Deadline for entries is May 22. To enter or for more information, contact Lana Schwartz at 208-351-9319 or Krista Ashcraft at 208-760-6505.
A high school rodeo is set to take place on May 1. It will be held at the Mud Lake fair grounds. The main rodeo that day begins at 6:00 p.m. The next day there will be slack competitions beginning at 3:00 p.m. Ivy Shifflett, a junior at Clark County High School, said that she is excited for the rodeo. She and her sister Elle will both be competing in roping, barrel racing, goat roping and pole bending events. This year there will only be four rodeos for this district instead of six.
Lindy Ross Elementary and Hamer Elementary students in grades one through six took part in the annual Eastern Idaho Lions Club patriotism contest. This year’s theme was “How important is patriotism in our community today?” Students did research about patriotism, which is a big word for some of the younger students.
Dubois winners of the writing contest in each grade are: Second grade: 1) Yaira Resendiz, 2) Brogan Nielson, 3) Bryan Martinez; Third grade: 1) Antonio Aleman, 2) Hannah Smith, 3)Tony Ledezma; Fourth grade: 1) Lindsey Perez, 2) Isael Ruiz, 3) Kimberly Pittman; Fifth grade: 1) David Maldonado, 2) Ben Stewart, 3) Dylan Snodgrass; Sixth grade: 1) Jordyn Hurst, 2) Jaylyn Islas, 3) Breanna Figueroa.
From Dubois, the essays went on to the District 39 East competition where they were judged along with those from bigger schools like Chubbuck and Pocatello. In that round, Lindy Ross is proud to have multiple winners. Those winners are: Second grade: 1st place to Bryan Martinez; Third grade: 1st place to Hannah Smith; Fourth grade: 1st place to Kimberly Pittman; Fifth grade: 2nd place to Ben Stewart.
Hamer Elementary essay winners are: First grade: 1) Jackson Hughes, 2) Aubree Dixon, 3) Josie Neville; Second grade: 1) Briggs Neville, 2) Sawyer Jacobs, 3) DeShon Gates; Third grade: 1) Josie Carpenter, 2) Blake Brown, 3) Reagan Dixon.
The essays are now being judged with the District 39 West winners. The winning essays at that level are sent to the Lions Multiple District Convention where one student from each grade will win. Those winners are to be announced on May 1.
Lions Club members offer much thanks to the teachers and students for taking an active part in the essay project.
LeVaun Mickelsen, a well-known, longtime resident of Hamer, passed away at the age of 99 on April 18. She was living in Idaho Falls. She and her husband Reed had a ranch in the Hamer area. LeVaun was active her church, the Red Hat Society, Toastmasters and the Lions Club.
Warren Cuppy, pastor of the Dubois Community Baptist Church, wrote in a text message that he will be beginning services again on May 3. He said, “Our governor has released new guidelines concerning getting life back on track. Beginning May 1, religious gatherings can resume providing we institute health practices such as responsible social distancing.” He said he welcomes any feedback. Sunday School will resume on May 3 at 10:00 a.m. with worship service after that at 11:00 a.m.
Happy Birthday to: today – Cody M. Calzadais, Lori Eddins, Cody Webster, Shaelyn Bell, Earl Cannon, Laurie Moosman, Eastyn Ruth Lang, Jaqueline Ruiz and Nina Ellis; April 30 – K.C. Summers, Bo Billman, Christine Williams, Remi Keller and Greg Frith; May 1 – Brylee Makenna Egan, Rick Vadnais, Tyson Melish, Maria Canoo, Tisha Kozloff and Cierra Choate; May 2 – Alex Hope, Blake Dixon, Peggy Larsen and Anthony Raya; May 3 – Landon Jett Wilson, Chet Kirkpatrick, Lester Henman, Baley Barg, Cierra Radin, Rod Clark and Kate Murdock; May 4 – Maria Flaco, DaKoda Beattie, Marie Cano and Ellie Schwartz; May 5 – Maggie Taylor, Misty Hayes, Ashley Resendiz, Austin Schott, Madeline Jacobson, J. P. Farley, Austin Farr, Ramiro Hernandez, Sr., and Domino Hernandez.
Wedding anniversary greetings on May 5 to Harold and Paula Wilson.
Have a happy end of April and a merry beginning of May. Please continue to let me know of news to report here