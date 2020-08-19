CLARK COUNTY — Flocks of starlings have been seen flying around together in our area. Those birds usually hang out at houses, trees, barns and anywhere they can build a nest. Donna Thomas of Dubois said that it might be an early Fall season by the looks of those birds gathering like they’re ready to leave for the winter.
•
The county fair went on in between all the outdoor work as various gardens, wheat, hay and other crops are being harvested. The 4-H livestock show took place last Thursday and 4-H projects were judged and set up for display. Items that were entered for the “people’s choice” contests were set up by Friday for the fair opening that day at 2:00 p.m. The local fair was held at the Dubois Community Center.
DeeAnne Taylor, a member of the Clark County 4-H council, worked diligently alongside other members Jill Grover, Marie (Kellom) Young, Kevin Small, Jolene Johnson, Jennifer Barnett, and ag extension coordinator Laurie Small. Later this year there will be an awards night where 4-H students will be given trophies and other prizes for their efforts in the program.
•
Former Clark County school teacher Jim Farley contributed to the fair by displaying his collection of photos and other items from his years of teaching. He also worked as the Clark Bobcats’ sports stat bookkeeper for over 50 years.
•
Orvin Jorgensen of Dubois spent some time one afternoon in his old pickup truck enjoying the shade and scenery at Hodges park by Beaver Creek in Dubois. He said that his wife and girls were at his house watching “The Princess Diaries 2,” so he went out to find some shade. Their daughter Crystal’s three girls were there from Pocatello. Daughter Raelynn and her three children from Idaho Falls all visited at the Jorgensen home last week.
•
An All School Reunion is set to take place in Dubois. The Bobcat Class of 1980 has been planning to meet for a reunion since July. They are challenging all Clark County classes, past and present, to take part in a motorized vehicle parade on Main Street and around town on Friday, September 18. Line up for the parade will be near the City Annex Building at 11:30 a.m. The parade begins at High Noon with Bonnie Stoddard leading. She was a member of the class who were the first graduates of the Clark County consolidated school district. Before that it was Dubois High School. People are encouraged to take part in the parade as a participant or spectator. Please contact Danette Frederiksen for further details.
•
Judith Martinez of Dubois took her son Nico to Idaho Falls for school clothes shopping on Friday. Nico will be in second grade. Martinez said that Nico is excited to get back to school and has been looking forward to being with his classmates and teacher Lorri Clark.
•
Clark County Junior/ Senior High and Lindy Ross Elementary Schools are back in business. Teachers reported for work Aug. 17 and students started classes today. There are hand sanitizing / temperature checking people posted at school doors to greet people as they come and go from the buildings. The word “Scanitizing” has been used by school employees to describe the sanitary precautions being used.
•
Kathy Wagoner who is now a teacher in American Falls, returned to her old stomping grounds to help with some teacher training in Dubois. She stayed a night at the home of Treva May in Spencer.
•
Dubois Community Baptist Church is not holding services in Dubois currently because of the COVID-19 outbreak in Clark County. Pastor Warren Cuppy and his Jane said that they sure miss everyone and will see them when they can. The couple resides in Idaho Falls but they are still available by phone. Pastor Cuppy writes a daily devotional that he sends by text or email. Anyone is welcome to request that inspirational message. He can be contacted at 208-589-1382.
•
Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ meets on Sundays at the building in Dubois each week. Contact Bishop Jon Farr for more information.
•
Free hand sanitizer has been available at the Clark County Sheriff’s office. Spray bottles can be picked up there from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The bottles can be refilled as needed while supplies last.
•
Connie Bennett-Barg, Kilgore native who now resides in Dubois, visited her sister Ann Carver in Denver.
•
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois have enjoyed using their camp trailer this summer. They spent some time above Kilgore camping recently.
•
Tyson and Lana Schwartz, along with their two children, took a trip to Moscow, Idaho to visit family. They came back in time to get son Ben ready to go back to school.
•
Heritage Hall, the museum in Dubois, will be open just two more weekends before they close for the winter months. The old church building located on South Main Street is open from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It usually opens for the season on Memorial Day weekend and then closes before Labor Day.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Janess VenHagen, Merelin Miles, Bret Shenton, Emma Gardner, and Jencee Reardon; Aug. 20 – Brandon Goodsell, Lori Bowen, Graciela Gonzales, Braden Manning, Ana Rogers, and Tim Summers; Aug. 21 – Madalene Gifford, Alex Humphries, Andrew D. Gifford, Asher Finck, Miguel Hernandez, Tammy Adkins, Krista Ashcraft, and Lorri Clark; Aug. 22 – Dave Price, Dean Snodgrass, and Lazarus Schleiger; Aug. 23 – Velda D. Brace and Gloria Perez; Aug. 24 – Thomas Zweifel, Tate Tomlinson, Lacey May Tomlinson, Jack L.Martinez, and Raechel Foster; Aug. 25 – Kevin Stewie Doschades, Laurie Hagenbarth, Jeannette Korrell, Alberto Ruiz, Jr., and Crew Allyn Cox.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings today to David and Kaylee Milner; Aug. 21 – Hernan and Martha Perez; Aug. 22 – Bruce and Sarah Bovey; Aug. 23 – Phillip and Raelyn Wilding; Ken and Nichole Gifford; Aug. 24 – Jack and Rosa Martinez; Aug. 25 – Sam and Ashley Anderson; Dave and Annette Zweifel.
Have a good week and keep the good news coming!