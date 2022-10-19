DUBOIS — The flocks of flamingos that came to land in Clark County have flown away. Clark County Bobcat JV and Varsity volleyball ladies had a great time flocking homes with the pink plastic birds. Coach Michelle Ames had a surprise one morning last week when one of the two flocks landed in her yard. She said that flock came to Dubois from its time in Spencer. “They got me good,” Michelle said. She also said, “It is one of best and most fun fundraisers that our sports team does.” Our volleyball teams need a new net and referee stand. As their season is ending, they are looking forward to having new equipment to use next year.

