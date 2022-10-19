DUBOIS — The flocks of flamingos that came to land in Clark County have flown away. Clark County Bobcat JV and Varsity volleyball ladies had a great time flocking homes with the pink plastic birds. Coach Michelle Ames had a surprise one morning last week when one of the two flocks landed in her yard. She said that flock came to Dubois from its time in Spencer. “They got me good,” Michelle said. She also said, “It is one of best and most fun fundraisers that our sports team does.” Our volleyball teams need a new net and referee stand. As their season is ending, they are looking forward to having new equipment to use next year.
•
District volleyball tournament started for the Bobcats with a district play–in game at our home gym against Sho–Ban. The Bobcat ladies won that night. Then they traveled to Rockland to take on the Bulldogs on Oct. 15. This volleyball season has been a great one for the junior and senior high teams as they are constantly building up their athletic skills.
•
The Bobcat football team had an added game to their schedule. It was on Oct. 14 where they played the North Gem Cowboys. The Bobcat boys play their final game of the season on Oct. 19 against the Lima Bears in Lima, Montana.
•
Someone near and dear to many in Clark County and the surrounding areas passed away at a hospital in ldaho Falls on Oct. 13. Mr. James Harold Farley was the husband of the late Ruby Rosa (Henrie) Farley. Services will be held on Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–Day–Saints Beaver Creek Ward in Dubois at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held at Eckersell’s in Rigby on Oct. 21.
•
Employees of the Month for September in Clark County School District 161 were announced at the Oct. 13 Board of Trustees meeting. For Lindy Ross Elementary the honored employee is Rusty Stewart (he teaches fifth grade and drive/s training along with being a track coach). For the junior/senior high school Erica Perez is the honored employee. She is the school librarian, English as a Second Language facilitator and athletic co–director, just to name a few of her duties.
•
Free dental sealants and fluoride treatments were offered to students in grades 6–8 at Clark County Jr. High School on Oct. 12. lt was part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s “Grins on the Go” program
•
A Halloween themed carnival is set for October 29 at 6 through 8 p.m. at the Clark County High School old gym. It is an event with games, treats, various prizes and a special prize for the overall best costume. Contact Christie Holden Stevens at 208–352–9959 to help with the event and/or for more details.
•
The annual ROCTOBER concert at Lindy Ross Elementary is set for Halloween day (Oct. 31) beginning at 2 p.m. School district music teacher Michelle Stewart has been working with our elementary students towards that concert for many weeks. They also are practicing for the upcoming Veterans Day assembly that will be held on November 10.
•
Dubois mayor Annette Eddins is happy to see the ongoing progress at Waring City Park, she said. Our city got a federal grant to enhance local parks. The city council decided to put in new restrooms and play equipment at Waring Park. There will also be a walking path put in around that park. Ace Hensley and Austin Borrensen, the city maintenance men, have been working on the restroom project. With the help of volunteers, they are digging necessary trenches and putting in plumbing for said restrooms. Mayor Eddins said that the restroom building should be completed by end of October. No water will be turned on there until spring to protect the plumbing from freezing this winter. The facility will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible. Playground equipment and the walking path are anticipated to be placed in the springtime. Eddins said, “lt will be so fun to have that walking path in the spring!”
•
A benefit dinner and auction will be held on Oct. 28 at the Dubois Community Center Building to aid the Small family as Kevin recovers from a car accident. He is currently in a hospital in Idaho Falls recovering from multiple injuries. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Donations for auction items or to help with the meal, contact Lana Schwartz at 208–351–9319.
•
Amanda Baker of Dubois and her mom Deanne Ellis flew to Charlotte, SC on Sept. 30 during the Hurricane named Ian. From there they drove to Swansea, SC for niece/granddaughter Cinnamon’s wedding. She is now Mrs. Alex Steadman. After that outdoor venue event, the ladies drove to Heflin, Alabama to attend the Celebration of Life for Amanda’s grandmother/ Deanne’s mother Marguerite Huckins. They returned to Idaho on Oct. 5. Amanda said they could see out the airplane window the swirling water of the hurricane as they flew over the Atlantic Ocean. We are relieved they returned safely after that family trip.
•
David and Tarri Leonardson of Dubois are happy for their grandson Chandler Leonardson of Monteview. He bagged a buck deer last week when rifle season opened. He and his family will have some good meat for winter.
•
Jeff Ames of Dubois and his dad Eric Ames of Boise went hunting last week for a pronghorn to fulfill Eric’s draw for a pronghorn (antelope) buck. They were happy to bag a “goofy horned buck” as Jeff calls it.
•
Valerie Sawicki of Mud Lake and Danette Frederiksen of Dubois took a Sunday drive on Oct. 9 to Kilgore, over Porcupine Pass to Skunk summit and then down to Spencer. It was a beautiful Fall day for a leisurely drive.
•
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois went for her annual autumn drive to see the changing colors of trees with her good friend Gayle Sorensen. The two ladies drove to Kilgore and visited the Nez Perce battleground. Then they drove over Porcupine Pass to the Stoddard creek campground exit where they got on l–15 north. They headed to Lima for lunch there.
•
Dirk Tavenner, a Rigby native whose parents are Clark County natives Byron Tavenner and Laura Mae (Kirkpatrick) Tavenner, is headed to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas. He competes in steer wrestling. Congratulations and go get those steers and take them down fast, Dirk!
•
The Dubois distribution of free food by the Idaho Food Bank is scheduled for Sept. 25.
•
Happy Birthday to Rosa Gomez, Kaysha Sperl, L.E. Jeppson, Steve Genetti, Justin Bramwell, Nicholas Rogers, Abby Grover Harris and Damien Lange; Oct. 20 – Rigo Raya, Shanna Glover, Logan Peacock and Betty Boop Kirkpatrick; Oct. 21 – Brad Eddins, Dallin Cameron, Jennifer Dernoll, Luke Williams and Chandler Leonardson; Oct. 22 – Ashley Shenton, Yessica Ruiz Korrell, Tim Thomas, Boone Wood and Gideon Wilding; Oct. 23 – Kieya Finck and Gwendolyn Dawn Laird; Oct. 24 – Philip Lowell Frederiksen, Chrystin Galentine, Josh Ewing, Nemecio Lopez and Layten Smith; Oct. 25 – Hermelinda Apodaca, Nellie Marie Schiess, Dave crezee, Chelsie Binggeli and Mike Bowen Holden.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Lyle and Mistydawn Holyoak & Dirk and Courtney Tavenner; Oct. 23 – Eusebio and Pauline Perez & Noe and Erica Ruiz–Perez.
•
Enjoy this season of fall carnivals, ya’ll! contact me with any news you’d like to share. I can be reached by call or text at 208.221.5380 or online at 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
