DUBOIS — Another Clark County fair is a wrap! Laurie Small, our ag extension coordinator, has brought to us a wonderful week/weekend of fun! She and her summer intern Ellee Shifflett worked hard throughout the summer to get to this point. Now they can relax a bit as they send out cash prizes, etc. Aug. 19 was the demonstration day for 4-H students.
The livestock market sale on Aug. 19 was held in memory of Kylee Jo Egan.
On Aug. 8 Oli and Joyce Devaud of Pocatello stopped in Dubois for a visit as they returned home from West Yellowstone. They are friends of Danette Frederiksen, Valeri Steigerwald and Allene Frederiksen. The group had lunch at Danette’s place and visited for a while there. Oli and Joyce brought their dog Speckles. While in Dubois, they helped with the outdoor sign in front of the Chicas Community Gathering Center.
Donna Thomas of Dubois had a visitor from Pocatello. Clark County native and cousin to Donna, Terri (Knotwell) Small took a day drive to her old stomping grounds on Aug. 18. Her husband Bruce stayed close to their Pocatello home that day. Terri and Donna had a leisurely lunch in Spencer at the café. Donna said they had a fun time catching up and it was good to get to meet in person!
Darrin and Treva May of Spencer had another road trip to Boise August 12-14. They transported their son Cade’s Jeep to him & his wife Kelley. While in the Treasure Valley, they enjoyed time with their new granddaughter Maddy, had a meal with Treva’s sister Lisa (DJ) Jackson in Nampa and visited there with other family members. The group went to the Saturday Boise Farmer’s Market.
Clark County Clerk Camille Messick went to meetings in Sandpoint last week. It was the annual meeting of the Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks. She carpooled with clerks & recorders from other counties, including the Power County clerk.
From the Clark County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, “Kudos and a standing ovation for volunteers & first responders in and around our county. A truck loaded with pigs that were headed to market overturned on Aug. 15. Members of the Clark County Search & Rescue, Dubois Fire Department, Clark County Law Enforcement, Clark County Road & Bridge, The Sheep Station, Midway Equipment, Idaho State Police and a good number of cowboys & farmers worked in the heat together that day. They freed pigs and hauled them to a cool Quonset shed with their personal horse trailers. Others who came to the rescue were Mr. Babcock and helpers who brought a towing truck.
Ciara Perez of Dubois celebrated her fifteenth birthday in fashion. She was feted with a Quinceanera. It is a Mexican tradition to celebrate a girl’s entrance into womanhood. Ciara, along with her family and friends, planned and prepared for the August 13 event for many months prior. The Roman Catholic mass in her honor was held at Christ the King church in Idaho Falls. Then the Ball (dancing and more) was held in Idaho Falls. Ciara’s escorts for the event were Hunter and Holden Stevens, Gabe Smith, her brother Raefeal and her sister Priscyla.
Condolences to Arylynn Horne of Kilgore. Her well-known and loved Corgi dog named Cooper died of poison ingestion last week. Those of us who got to know Cooper when visiting “the mall” in Kilgore, share her sadness.
A Benefit Moto Rodeo for Kylee Egan’s family at the Dubois rodeo grounds is planned to take place on Aug. 28. Kylee Jo Egan, 10, suffered a venous stroke. She was in medical coma for a few days at the Salt Lake City Primary Children’s Hospital. Kylee’s battle against the stroke ended on Aug. 3. We as a community have rallied together in prayer, in kind words, thoughts and deeds. Now anyone interested can help the family with medical expenses by attending the Moto Rodeo in Dubois. It begins at 2 p.m. with registration from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Contact Brock Egan at (208)351-5460 or Kodi Egan at (208)521-5352 for more info and/or to register to participate in the events. Admission to the day of motorcycle excitement is free.
The annual Memorial Rodeo at the rodeo grounds in Dubois is scheduled for Sept. 10 this year. Look for posters hanging around Dubois, check on Facebook and/or call Wade & Nancy Hoggan-Durham for more information at (208) 662-5734.
Spencer City Council meeting was held on Aug. 19. Along with Mayor Lyle Holden, the city council members are Dave Price, Ramon Martinez, Sandy McClure and Treva May and Clerk Dar Bitsoi.
Meetings in Dubois in September include: City of Dubois Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. CCSD #161 Board of Trustees Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and County Commissioners meet beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept 12.
Happy Birthday to: Tate Tomlinson; Lacey May Tomlinson; Raechel Foster & Thomas Zweifel; Aug. 25 – Aniston Cross; Kevin Stewey Doschades; Laurie Hagenbarth; Alberto Ruiz, Jr.; Jeannette Korrell & Crew Allyn Cox; Aug. 26 – Amber Milner Harrison; Tenley River Stewart; Jane Cuppy, Alejandra Raya & Sky Sperl; Aug. 27 – Tanya Blunck; Tammy Jo Reardon; Andrew Rogers; Landon May; Lana Eileen Schwartz; & Rome Misay; Aug. 28 – Hunter Val Henman; DJ Egan; B. Sanchez; Aug. 29 – Terri Lent; Cera Charlice Smith; Linda Adams; Cheyenne Sill; Ellen Mullikin & Connie Wagoner; Aug. 30 – Macy Bristol Kleweno; Jose Espinoza; Mac Murdock; Kayden Eddins & Yahami Resendiz.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings on Aug. 25 to Austin & Kellee Mickelsen; Sam & Ashley Anderson; Dave & Annette Zweifel; Aug. 26 – Lonny & Kristy Barg; Aug. 27 – Tresten & Bailey Eddins; Sept. 28 – John Kilgore and Stephanie Brown-Hagenbarth; Aug. 29 – Peri Jo and Cheryl Thomas; Aug. 30 – Conni Sue and Marty Owen; Blake and Lisa Brown-Kirkpatrick; Richard and Peggy Larsen
Have a fun yet very safe upcoming weekend. Send me news you know and would like to share here, please. Always glad to hear from you precious readers of newspapers!