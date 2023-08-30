Dubois holds annual ram sale

DUBOIS — The University of Idaho and the U. S. Sheep Station’s Annual Ram Sale was on August 24 at 10 a.m.

Dan Williams was the auctioneer. Sheep ranchers from here in Idaho, Oregon, Montana and other places (with some buyers on the phone to get the male sheep they wanted) were there to purchase prime breeding stock. There were fifty-one rams for sale. Cody and Desiree Haber, with son Case, were at the sheep sale. They have a livestock ranch in Circle, Montana. Cody said that they bought some great rams that day.


