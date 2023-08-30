Dubois holds annual ram sale

DUBOIS — The University of Idaho and the U. S. Sheep Station’s Annual Ram Sale was on August 24 at 10 a.m.
Dan Williams was the auctioneer. Sheep ranchers from here in Idaho, Oregon, Montana and other places (with some buyers on the phone to get the male sheep they wanted) were there to purchase prime breeding stock. There were fifty-one rams for sale. Cody and Desiree Haber, with son Case, were at the sheep sale. They have a livestock ranch in Circle, Montana. Cody said that they bought some great rams that day.
Clark County’s “Barn in the U. S. A.” Fair contained fun for everyone there. Winners of the Barn Antiques open class were Bonnie Stoddard and Jill Grover. Winners of the “Born in a Barn” Photo open class are: 1) Patty Whitaker; 2) Guadalupe Guitierrez; and 3) Connie Bennett Barg. There were three age categories for the annual Candy Guessing Contest. Gunner Ames won in the age 10 and younger. Kylan Barkley won in the age 11-18. Lisa Ward won in the adult category. The two prize packages offered for the 4H raffle items were won by Jacob Taylor (the Lifetime cooler and two swing-back chairs) and Marie Kellom Young (the table top electric smoker and two swing-back chairs). Winners of the 4-H project entries will be posted at later date as will the 4H Market Sale results.
Dubois Lions Hailey Wilmer of the U. S. Sheep Station and Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois were the chairpersons for the “Super Star Watermelon Eating Contest on Aug. 19 as part of the county fair. The annual contest was held at the Waring City Park north picnic shelter. Winners in that tasty event are: Adult category- Anthony “Gio” Gonzales, a firefighter with the U. S. Forest Service; Middle and high school category — Julianna Ronaldo and Elementary school category — Gunner Ames. The local Lions provided lunch at the fair. Lions Lynda Holt, Kim Leatham and Lisa Ward worked together to plan, prepare and serve the food.
Students at Lindy Ross Elementary and Clark County Junior/Senior High School returned to classes on Aug. 29. The Clark County Bobcat volleyball teams (Junior High and High School) played against the Richfield Tigers on Aug. 24. They take on the Mackay Miners in Mackay today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Their first home matches for the high school team are set for Aug. 31 against Taylors Crossing. Sept. 8 is the annual Bobcat Junior High Tournament. It begins at 9 a.m. Michelle Ames coaches the high school team with help from Lindsay Farr. Lorrie Clark coaches the junior high team with assistant Janeth Aguilar-Chavez.
Our Bobcat Football team will play six-man games with their first game on Sept. 1 on the home turf. The game is slated to start at 5 p.m. with the Bobcats taking on the Mackay Miners. Coaches for the football team are Austin Mickelsen, Jeremie “Red” Tarpley and Rigo Raya. Go Bobcats!
John and Kathy Phillips of Dubois were glad to have a visit at their home by John’s sister Stephanie and her husband Curt Williams of Boise earlier this month.
Bonnie Stoddard enjoyed an afternoon visit by her cousin Millie Lim of Hubbard, Oregon on Aug. 22. Millie had been in Rexburg visiting her daughter and stopped to see Bonnie on her return trip to Oregon.
Donna Thomas had a phone visit with former Dubois resident and classmate of hers, Dennis Riley. He resided with his folks in the Federal Aviation Association house at the local airport here in Dubois. He now lives in San Diego. Donna said that she graduated high school in 1955. Dennis would’ve graduated with that class except his family moved away in 1954. Donna also said that it was good to catch up with an old friend from her school days.
Eric and Valeri Frederiksen-Steigerwald traveled by plane to Pennsylvania to celebrate Eric’s dad Pete Steigerwald’s 90th birthday. The family gathered at a maple syrup farm venue in Hartstown, PA. Eric is the oldest child. His brother Dan and his wife Jennie were there from Baltimore. His sister Monica and her husband Brian of Philadelphia were there. And Eric’s youngest brother Dave and his wife Chrissy were there from Colorado Springs were there. Three of Pete’s eight grandchildren were there and four great grandchildren.
Jace and Ashley Alvarez, with their four children, moved to Dubois from Blackfoot this month. They purchased the house that was owned by Derrel Dickson. Ashley is the manager of the Neves Landing apartment complex in Dubois. Jace works for Mud Lake Telephone/ Centennial Community Cooperative. Now they are next door neighbors to Ray and Earlene Olsen.
Ray and Earlene Olsen of Dubois are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Salt Lake City on September 6, 1973. Their family will be hosting an Open House from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Dubois Lions Hall on September 9th.
Upcoming public meetings in Clark County include: County Commissioners meet on Sept. 11 beginning at 9 a.m.; City of Dubois on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and School District 161 Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 14 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Kaydan Eddins, Mac Murdock, Jose Espinoza, Yahami Resendiz, Macy Bristol Kleweno and Niles Fabyn Hanson, Jr.; Aug. 31 — In Memory: Helen Bond; Horace Frederiksen; Howard Frederiksen; Sept. 1 — Conni Thomas Owen, Linda Toler and Maria Figueroa; Sept. 2 — Kathy Sullivan Young, Richard Hunter, Evelyn Alex Perez, Mariah Farr Carter, Janine Grover and Gustavo Piceno; Sept. 3 — Justin Zweifel, Phil Blunck, Edvardo Noriega and Brad Pickering; Labor Day Sept. 4 — Braxton Fenn, Curtis Kadel, Alicia Caeron, Zak Brewington and Isaak Arteaga; Sept. 5 — Frank Sullivan, Irma Bowen Lamb, Victor Silva Jimenez, Ronda Barg Kadel and Davy Roedel.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Marty and Connie Sue Owen; Blake and Lisa Kirkpatrick; Richard and Peggy Larsen; Sept. 1 — John and Kathy Phillips; Sept. 3 — Kaleb and Nora May; John and Teresa Danks; Sept. 4 — Billy and Kayla Stadtman; Walt and Merelin Miles; Sept. 5 — Logan and Paige Shenton-Schrieber; Brian and Jenifer Nordstrom.
Have a safe and yet fun Labor Day/weekend. Please be very careful driving anywhere and especially on dirt roads. Slow down and enjoy the view in this area of Idaho.
