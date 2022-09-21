Dubois holds Memorial Rodeo

DUBOIS — It is hunting season. Hunting season is in full swing here; Archery season is anyway! Dubois and the county of Clark are busy places with folks searching to bag their wild game. Local families host other family members and friends who come to this area to hunt. Mark and Katie Wilson’s children have been using small bow and arrow sets to target practice in their yard.
•
Sept. 10 was the Memorial Rodeo in Dubois. Several community members who have lost loved ones came out to help. Results of the rodeo events are as follows: Bareback Riding – 2 entries, one “in the money” winner – JC Carter; Bull Riding – 4 entries, 2 winners: 1) Chet Hill; 2) George Ross; Saddle Bronc – 4 entries with no qualified rides; Stock Saddle – 11 entries, three winners: 1) Trace Neff; 2) Bailey McClure; 3) Riggin Downs; Barrel Racing – 14 entries, 3 winners: 1) Bailee Webster; 2) Harley Daw ; 3) Taryn Sessions; Jr. Barrels – 12 entries, 3 winners: 1) Makale Webster; 2) Reese Barker; 3)Eli Nelson; Breakaway Roping – 17 entries, 4 winners: 1) Lacey Worthen; split 2/3) Bry Fenske and Jessi Farr; 4) Danaye Eaton; Tie Down Roping – (exhibition event with 3 entries) 1) Jake Partner; 2) Will Slagowski; 3) Wyatt Slagowski; Team Roping – 24 entries, 4 in the money winners: 1) Payson Munns & Ty Schofield; split 2/3: Jessi Farr & Wesley Parker; Kyler Erickson & Wesley Parker; 4) Scott & Ryan Kesl; Jr. Pole Bending – 6 entries, winners: 1) Makale Webster; 2) Addilyn Daw; Steer Riding had 3 entries with no qualified rides.
•
Heritage Hall in Dubois is our local museum that is open usually from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Memorial donations may be made for loved ones who’ve passed on. A fifty-dollar donation provides a name plate to go on a memorial plaque in the museum. Contact Conni Owen, LaPreal Henman, Carrie May, Steve Gilger or Austin Borrensen for more info.
•
A Clark County Bobcat alumnus, Tamara (Wilson) McLaughlin, passed away peacefully as a result of Alzheimer’s Disease on Sept. 7 in Eugene, Oregon. She grew up at the US Sheep Experiment Station. Her sister Helaine (Wilson) Moore and Tam’s husband Michael are planning a funeral at St. Paul Catholic Church in Eugene this month. Then they are planning another Celebration of Life for Tam in Boise sometime in October.
•
Danette Frederiksen of Dubois hosted a reunion of her University of Idaho friends. The U of Idaho “Christmas Crusade” reunion took place during Labor Day weekend. A group of friends formed after meeting at Campus Crusade for Christ events back in 1984. Visiting in Dubois were Linda (Mellenthin) & husband Peter Weiss of Nampa; Joe & Kim Mitchell of Idaho Falls and Chellae (Butikofer) and her husband Peled BarLev of Eugene, Oregon.
•
The Clark County High School Class of 1982 held their 40- year anniversary reunion on Sept. 11. The group had a catered meal by Paul Williams at the former Spencer Grill. The classmates who attended the reunion included: Chuck White, Allen Laird, Valeri (Frederiksen) Steigerwald, Treva (Holden) May, Kelly King, Conni Sue (Thomas) Owen, Matt Miller, Jill (Martin) Lufkin, Tod Shenton and Laurie (Tavenner) Moosman. They had a great time reminiscing, recalling and reciting stories from the past. They also enjoyed just catching up on the current lives of one another.
•
There was a workshop in Dubois hosted by the Clark County Economic Development office. Laurie Small coordinated the Sept. 15 event. Irene Gonzalez, and economic development specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Dr. Cheryl O’Brien, the associate director of the Idaho Women’s Business Center were the class leaders. Lots of good resource materials were shared at the two-hour gathering. Contact Small for more information.
•
CCHS Bobcats’ Homecoming week is coming up! Sept. 26 – 30 is the big week. Dress up days will take place, a pep rally is being planned, a parade down Main Street is in the works and there will be other fun activities leading up to volleyball and football games. Sept. 29 is a tri-match home volleyball meet with Leadore & Grace Lutheran at 3 p.m. On Sept. 30 the Bobcat football team takes on the Rockland Bulldogs at 3 p.m. Senior Recognition Night will be held for both teams at the volleyball game.
•
A community service project has been planned and prepared for by the Bobcat Senior Class of 2023, some CCHS alumni and Bobcat Boosters. The City of Dubois approved of a painting and staining project at Hodges City Park. Ace Hensley (CHS Class of 1981) works for our fine town. He suggested that the rock at the small park that sits on a bank of Beaver Creek be painted. There is a wooden rail fence around the park. Ace and Austin Borrensen, Ace’s associate, decided (with approval from Mayor Annette Eddins and the city council) that the wooden fence should be painted in orange and black (CHS school colors). Funds for the paint, wood stain and supplies are being provided by Bobcat Boosters and alumni. The paint project workdays, with the Class of 2023, are set for Sept. 21 and 22 beginning at 2 until 4 p.m. People are welcome to work before, during and after that to make this beautification project a success. Please contact Danette Frederiksen for more info.
•
A Junior High Bobcat Volleyball Tournament is planned for Sept. 23. It will be the first ever. The hope is to continue the tournament annually.
•
The next home game for CCHS volleyball is Sept. 22. The games will be played against Challis. There will be junior high and high school games. Contact the junior/senior high school office for the scheduled game times.
•
Happy Birthday to Jeff Frith; Sept. 22 – Dwight Hinckley, Patricia Maldonado, Burke Hillman, Dennis Frith and Tammy Stoddard; Sept. 23 – Marihyz Hayes, Jodi Rodeo Milner, Blake Crezee, Shawn Nordstrom and Sabrina Burton; Sept. 24 – Ted Laird, Tina Wagoner, Riggin Vadnais and Edwardo Noriega Cordona; Sept. 25 – Thomas Wilson and Callum Bobcat Stewart; Sept. 26 – Nicole Iglesisa, Kent Holden, Alexa Barron, Charles Kilgore Vadnais, Kris Hernandez, Orlando Hernandez, Enrique Balderas and Christian Echeverria; Sept. 27 – Tammy Jo Reardon, Dennis Eddins, Cory Fisher and Kim Carpenter.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Jon and Sheree Farr; Marcelo and Graciela Gonzalez; Dave and Terri Lent; Sept. 22 – Trey and Janitzi Furniss; Colton and Amanda Mickelsen; Sept. 24 – Bret and Dee Anne Taylor; Sept. 25 – Matt and Devori Beckman Spangler; Brett and Brooke Laird; Sept. 26 – Barry and Pam Laird Peterson; Kent and Eileen Holden.
•
Happy Autumn! Contact me at 208.221.5380 (call or text) or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com to share news, will you please? Thanks for your kind support.