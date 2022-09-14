DUBOIS — It is still harvest time around here. Potatoes are being dug in the fields. Garden plants are still producing even out in the cooler weather.
Now that Labor Day weekend is over, the Eastern Idaho State Fair (EISF) in Blackfoot has been going on all week. Laurie Small, University of Idaho agricultural extension coordinator for Clark County, took over 100 local 4-H projects to enter in the EISF. She spent Sept. 2 & 3 at the fair to help judge and to see some of our 4-H students show their horses and livestock. Members of the Clark County Wranglers 4-H Club who participated in the EISF included: Royce Eddins, Kooper Mickelsen, McKay Mickelsen, Mylie Kinghorn, Lexie Irick and Kirra Grover. There will be an awards night in Dubois later to acknowledge all 4-H participants.
At the Dubois City Council meeting on Sept. 7 there were many action items and a report by Mayor Annette Eddins with an update on the Animal Ordinance. There was discussion of the upcoming Christmas Tree Lighting night. The mayor asked each council member to think about ideas to enhance the evening’s event to share at next month’s meeting. There are ideas to have a light parade, a gathering (as has been done before) at the Clark County Public Library. A home and business lighting contest is going to be sponsored again by the Dubois Lions. More information about City of Dubois doings is available at their office.
Jim Farley of Dubois was happy to have his son James visit him on Sept. 6. James trimmed the rose bushes at Mr. Farley’s house. James lives in the Sun Valley area where he is a respiratory therapist.
Deena and Joe Wilson-Williams of Dubois went with Lana and Lynn May-Tomlinson for a three-day / two-night road trip on their side-by-side ATVs. During August 26-28 they rode from the Silver Spur Ranch in Medicine Lodge, IDAHO into Medicine Lodge, Montana; stayed in a cabin there and then took time to drive over the top of the mountain there into Leadore where they had a milkshake. They returned home tired yet very happy. Deena said that it was the greatest!
Clark County Schools are back into the school year routine now. At Lindy Ross Elementary the pre-school students had their first week of class with teacher Jolene Johnson and paraprofessional /assistant Amy Mickelsen Sept. 6-8. Pre-school students go to school in the afternoon and Kindergarten students go all day Monday – Thursday. Jolene Johnson teaches both classes with help from Miss Amy and other paraprofessional assistants.
A surprise party was held by the Dubois LIONS Club on Sept. 8 in honor of Bonnie Stoddard to thank her for the work she does for the community. Members of the club, along with local government officials and community members were present for the celebration. A plaque outside of the Dubois Lions Hall will be placed in her honor.
CCSD #161 Superintendent Eileen Holden reported at the Sept. 8 board of trustees meeting that there are 118 students now enrolled in the elementary, junior and senior high schools.
Bobcat Volleyball action continues at CCHS with the next home games scheduled for Sept. 22 with Challis beginning with junior high games at 4:30 p.m. followed by JV/Varsity games. On Sept. 23 a Clark Tournament is in the works for the Junio High Volleyball team.
The Clark Bobcat football boys take on the North Gem Cowboys on their home turf Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. The next home game slated is on Sept. 30 facing the Rockland Bulldogs.
Homecoming activities are being planned for the last week in September (26 – 30) in Bobcat County. Stay tuned for further details.
Happy Birthday to Braxton Fenn, Ivan Sport Perez, Lanna Morris, Lela Farley Marino, Brian Caudle and Isaac Spencer Mortensen; Sept. 15 – Rhylee Moreida, Natalie Pierce Cherry and Yareidy Puentes; Sept. 16 – Eusebio Perez, Dianne Mortel, Jamie Neel, Denny Frith, JoEllen Smith, Ashley Bramwell and Spencer Crezee; Sept. 17 – Boston Condie, Nikki Black, Weston Miller, Leilani Toelcke, Jolene Olsen, Saige Kirkpatrick, John VanEps, and Taycen Fred Tomlinson; Sept. 18 – Bellamy Babcock, Keilee Mickelsen, Brooklyn Deonate, Fernando Espinoza, Marnie Wood, Gary Smith, Richard Cowlishaw, Marshal Suits Myers and Irene Raya; Sept. 19 – Jake Laird Sperl, Hallie Kleweno, Tanner Genetti, Richard Lundberg, Scotty Pfenninger, Christopher Melish, Ashton Gust, Jencee Reardon and Dylan Mateo Martinez; Sept. 20 – Rayder Grover, Nikki Hulet, Steve Genetti, Julius Donalie, Penny Stanford, Bobbi Burns Krenka and Levy Francisco Aleman.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Bart and Carrie May; Sept. 17 – Norman Tubb Tavenner and Jeri Bare Tavenner.
Happy Fall ya all!