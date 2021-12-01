Dubois Lions Club hosting a home and business lighting contest

CLARK COUNTY — It is December! There was a snowstorm on Nov. 23. It left a white blanket on the ground outside. m.
The Dubois Lions Club is sponsoring a home and business lighting contest. Business and home-owners in Dubois are encouraged to take part. Lights are to be finished and lighted on Dec. 20 in order to be judged.
Frozen turkeys are available for purchase from the Dubois Lions Club. They had extras from their turkey shoot. Contact Bonnie Stoddard or Allyn May to get a turkey.
Grand Prize winner at the annual Dubois Lions Club Turkey Shoot on Nov. 20 is Joel Billman. Instead of the gun he opted to win the $1,000. A metal wall decoration was made by Kilgore native Todd Vadnais. Weston Mickelsen of Dubois won the bid. There was a good turnout with lots of fun for everyone.
On Nov. 21 the Dubois Community Baptist congregation prayed over the Operation Christmas Child shoebox donations. From the drop off in Dubois the shoeboxes were next delivered to Calvary Baptist Church in Idaho Falls. They were sent on from there to the Samaritan’s Purse headquarters where they will be sent to a variety of countries.
Colton and Amanda Mickelsen welcomed baby boy Rafe to their family. They added to their family that already had a daughter and son. Congratulations to the family.
Johan and Marla Fonseca welcomed a baby girl, Johana. She is their firstborn child. Congratulations to the parents and their families.
Treva May of Spencer went to a birthday party for three family members on Nov. 20 in Idaho Falls at the home of Efren and Corrie Holden Serrano. The couple grew up in Dubois. They hosted the party that celebrated the birthdays of Treva’s brother-in-law Efren Serrano, nephew Holden Stevens and grandson Bowen Lang.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois is looking forward to a trip to Las Vegas this week. She will go with her daughter Laura of Rigby. They will be attending the National Finals Rodeo where Betty’s grandson Dirk Tavenner will be competing in the steer wrestling event. She had Thanksgiving dinner with her son Blake and his family in Hamer.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois had Thanksgiving dinner with family at the home of her grandson Sedar Beckman in Idaho Falls.
The Tyson Schwartz family of Dubois went to Moscow, Idaho to be with his family for Thanksgiving.
Mike and Laurie Holden of Spencer hosted a family dinner for Thanksgiving at their new building. Family members in attendance included Dallon and Chloe Holden and two children, Dillon and Hayley Tew and daughter, Treva Holden May, Darrin May, Robert and Taylore May Lang and their two children, Cade and Kelly May, Jimmy and Christie Holden Stevens and two sons, Efren and Corrie Holden Stevens and children, Lane and Raechal Grover and children.
Clark County Schools were closed on Nov. 24 and 25 in honor of Thanksgiving.
Classes are held Monday through Thursday for Clark County School Dist. #161. A monthly Friday school now takes place at Clark County Schools. Students in grades K – 6 who are assigned attend the class time. Junior and senior high school students who are required make up for being tardy to school are there to work with the younger students. There is a grant that helps support the program.
Basketball games at the Bobcat gym include the junior high girls team playing Leadore at home on Dec. 10. Home games for the high school girls are scheduled for Dec. 2 against Ririe; Dec. 7 against North Gem and Dec. 9 against Mackay. Please call the high school office for game times.
Dec. 11 is the Holiday Market at the Dubois Community Building. Many vendors will be there along with food for purchase. Contact Laurie Small to have a free table to use as a vendor and for more info.
The City of Dubois council is scheduled to meet tonight at 7pm. Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative’s monthly meeting is set for Dec. 8 at 7pm. The Board of Trustees of Clark County Schools meet on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Clark County Commissioners meet on Dec. 13. Please call the respective offices to verify meetings.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 1 — Jesus Calderon, Jackie Hooper, Oscar Figueroa and Brogan Nelson; Dec. 2 – Presslee Beaman, Bridger Small, Stella Small, Kenre Spoklie, Rebekah Schroeder and Anna Alatrite: Dec. 3 – Alohi Ramirez, Loni Fitzwater Wiliams, Lynn Tomlinson, Jennifer King Taylor, Cameron Davis and Michael Collins; Dec. 4 – Kelly Dixon, Justin Baleras, Landon Gardner, Johannie Greenbush and Hagen Clapp; Dec. 5 – Jorge Camacho, Jr., Cara Thomas, Kobie Wilson, Wanda Binggeli, Austin Mickelsen and Mitsu Duame; Dec. 6 – violeta Medel, Levi Sperl, Ruby Hennessy, Jacob Rogers, Quinn Jacobson, David Stoddard, Clayton Millikin and Estefania Ledezma; Dec. 7 – Jorge Camacho, Alice Tweedie and Mary Francis Small.
Wedding Anniversary greetings: Dec. 3: Steve and Bev Gilger; Dec. 5 – Charles and Sharon Vadnais.
Have a good month of December. Please continue to contact me with news you’d like to share. Thanks for your kind support.