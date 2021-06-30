Clark County — Here in Dubois we got a couple of good rain storms last week. The downpour on June 23 really wet the ground. The precipitation was much appreciated. Bonnie Stoddard was amazed at the big puddles that formed outside of her house in Dubois. She also wants to pass along positive comments with much gratitude for the good work that has been done at the cemeteries in our county. Recently the Dubois cemetery was cleared of old tree growth. Bonnie mentioned that the trees at Hodges Park (on the banks of Beaver Creek) were trimmed. Our town looks especially pretty this time of year.
•
Rodeo weekend was a great success! Families and friends gathered to enjoy the Saturday parade then the rodeo. At both the Saturday and Sunday rodeos there was good attendance. Each day there was a steak fry sponsored by the Clark County Rodeo Club. The 4-H council and Lion’s Club always serve tasty burgers from the food shack. Laurie Small is to be noted for her undying efforts to keep that shack open. The group of people involved in the rodeo activities in our town do wonderful work together.
•
Parade Grand Marshall and Pioneer Queen John and Linda Toler said they had a super time as they served such an honor. Many of their family members were in Dubois to enjoy the weekend with them. Linda’s children Ronda, Jodi and Lance were happy to have time with family in their old stomping grounds as they celebrated with their mom and John.
•
• Parade winners are: Wagons & Buggies – 1) Pete McGarry Wagon; 2) Jay Hoggan Wagon. Business – 1) Mud Lake Telephone Co-op; 2) Wild Hare Café; 3) Clark County Chicas store. Organizations – 1) Hamer Lions Club; 2) Bureau of Land Management; 3) Dubois Library. Religious – 1) Dubois Community Baptist Church. Kid’s bikes and motorized vehicles – 1) Aaron Sanchez; 2) Ramses Sanchez; 3) Ella Perez. School – 1) Clark County Bobcat Athletics. Open Class – 1) B & D Towing; 2) Clark County Ambulance; 3) LawnPro. Humorous – 1) Dubois Lions Club. Antique vehicles – 1) John Phillips and his pickup. Agriculture – 1) Tarry Johnson with FFA; 2) Perez Landscaping. Youth Horses – 1) McKay Mickelsen; 2) Riggin Smith; 3) Sammie Ivason. Adult Horses – 1) Phillip Wagoner. Honorable Mention – Clark County Roundup Royalty.
•
Rodeo contestant results for the two-day combined competition (those who won money) are: Bareback Riding – 1) Colton Clemens of Blackfoot; 2) Cache Hill of Auburn, CA; 3) Kelby Schneiter of Rexburg. Tie Down Roping – 1) Ryan Yamamuchi of Soda Springs; 2) Britt Bedke of Oakley; 3) Whit Cross of Ogden, UT; 4) Rob Webb of Wendell. Saddle Bronc Riding – 1) Riggin Smith of Holbrook; 2) Monty Johnson of Hamer; 3) Statler Wright of Milford, UT. Breakaway Roping – 1) Kara Avery of Rigby; 2) Cassidy Bradshaw of Pocatello; 3) Libby Swan of Blackfoot; 4) Makayla Boots of St. Anthony. Steer Wrestling – 1) Newt Novich of Twin Bridges, MN; 2) Brey Yore of Rupert; 3) Cooper Clemens of Blackfoot. Ranch Bronc Riding – 1) Riggin Downs of Hamer; 2) Tegan Navarez of Winnemucca, NV; 3) Miles Johnson of Hamer. Team Roping – 1) Dillon and CJ Lufkin of Leadore; splitting 2nd and 3rd place: Ben Kolson and Coby King of Dillon, MT and J2 Hoggan and Jake Partner of Hamer and Dubois respectively. Ladies Barrel Racing – 1) Ashley Haller of Marana, AZ; 2) Melanie Williams of Bancroft; 3) Raylee Reeves of Rupert; 4) Harley Daw of St. Anthony. Bull Riding – 1) Bruin Bradshaw of Challis; 2) Pee Bradshaw of Challis; 3) Rawley Johnson of Swan Valley; 4) Ben McPherson of Tremonton, UT.
•
A Clark County native, Ellen Mable Hoggan Laird, will be missed. She was the only girl in a local ranch family. She passed away on June 17 at her home. Her five children, brother Lynn and all of us who knew her will miss her. Ellen is well-known around here for her work in our public schools, the Dubois library, her LDS church devotion and volunteer time with Heritage Hall.
•
The Dubois Lions Club is once again offering swimming lessons. For more information contact a local Lions Club member or call Lana Schwartz, chairperson for the swimming lessons service project.
•
Independence Day festivities in the USA are only a few days away. Spencer, Idaho’s annual parade is always on July 4. It begins at 1 p.m. The Hamer Lions Club Independence Day celebration this year will be held on July 3. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Food vendors will be there and then fireworks take place at dark.
•
4-H activities are well underway in Clark County. There is a full schedule of day camps and clubs for 4-H students. Contact the University of Idaho Ag Extension office for more details.
•
Ray & Earlene Olsen of Dubois have been camping a lot already this summer. They, along with their daughters Raylene and Jolene, enjoy the great outdoors. Earlene really likes to spend time with her grandchildren during those getaways.
•
July meetings coming up include: Mud Lake Telephone and Propane Co-Op on the 14th. Please call their office to verify the meeting and time; Clark County Commissioner meeting on the 12th all day; CCSD #161 Board of Trustees meeting on July 8th beginning at 5:30 p.m.
•
Heidi Small-Kinghorn celebrated her 30th birthday on June 25. The day after that, Taylor May-Lang celebrated her 35th. Both girls are graduates of Clark County High School. Heidi lives in upper Medicine Lodge with her husband Wyatt and their two daughters. Taylore lives in Idaho Falls with her husband Robert (who grew up in Roberts!) and their two children.
•
Happy Birthday to: June 30 -Shontel Sperl, Cash Thomas Quayle, Brock Small, Josh Stewart, Echo Egan Mennear and Donavan Egan; July 1 – Nino Carrillo, Jace Arnold, Carrie Tomlinson Mau, Aaron Stewart, Bradley King and Logan Kellom; July 2 – Zackary Egan, Kobe Billman, Ryan Stoddard, Tyanna Rogers and Chelsea Arnold; July 3 – David Va. Espinosa, Jesus Figueroa, Braxton Kleweno, Caylene Foster and Jayvon Collins; July 4 – Happy Birthday USA! – Kaden Ward Ramsdale, Alma Maldonado, Karley Korrell and Brady Todd Bowen; July 5 – Malinda Ricks, Maria Guadalupe Martinez, Ethan Stewart, Marie Mortensen Burkman, Tarri Leonardson, Andrea Rodriguez, Celeste Billman, Aiden Marquez and Kaleb Holly May; July 6 – Hadden May, Martha Perez and Pierce Burton.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings on July 1 to Osvaldo and Noemi Sanchez; Donnie and Marie Burkman; Randy and Jill Grover; Isiael and Patricia Gutierrez-Aguilar.
•
Have a wonderful Independence Day weekend! Please stay safe.