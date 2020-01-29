CLARK COUNTY — January’s ending. Snow is still falling. It is a typical winter here in this corner of the state. Clark County has some added precipitation, though it’s the strong winds that often add to the area’s winter woes.
Dubois city maintenance, Clark County road and bridge department employees and those with Idaho Transportation Department are working to keep the roads in good driving condition.
Bobcat basketball continues to keep the gym floors warm as the boys’ junior high and varsity teams practice and compete. The junior high played against Leadore at home Jan. 25. There is a varsity home game against Taylor’s crossing slated for 7 p.m. today.
Bubba Summers and Manny Hernandez, Clark County High School wrestlers, traveled with wrestlers from Ririe to a tournament in Missoula Jan. 24 to 25.
Bobcats After the Bell 21st Century Grant after school program students toured the Craters of the Moon Jan. 24.
An awards night and pizza party was hosted by Clark County School District No. 161 Activities and Athletic Director B.J. Adams for the junior high Lady Bobcat basketball team and their coach Lorri Clark Jan.23.
Dubois Lions Club members Bonnie Stoddard, Angie Calzadais, Elise Doschades and Lisa Ward participated in the District 39E Mid-Winter Convention in Idaho Falls Jan. 24 and 25. Stoddard then went to West Yellowstone Jan. 26 with other Lions Club members. The annual trip to enjoy a snow coach trip into Old Faithful this year was extra special because the Lions Club International Director, Justin Fabe, was part of the party. Stoddard said there are still Lions Club scholarship and Clark County Community calendars available.
Dave and Laura Langston-Beard of Dubois saw comedian George Lopez at the Shoshone-Bannock Events Center recently.
Patty Whitaker, Dubois 83423 post office officer in charge, is retiring in February.
Sheriff’s Deputy John Clements and wife Lisa tended their grandson Alex for a weekend. Parents of the youngster are Heily and Joseph, who recently moved to Rigby.
A February birthday party for all born in that month will be held 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1 in Dubois at the Wild Hare Café. It will be a no-host luncheon with dessert available. Attendees can wear their Bonnie Stoddard Day t-shirt if they have one (her birthday is Feb. 3). Well-known retired teacher and U.S. Forest Service employee Jim Farley has a birthday Feb. 4. All are welcome to join the party.
Returning missionary Bridger Jacobs and High Councilman Allen Shupe, both of Hamer, recently spoke at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Beaver Creek Ward sacrament meeting.
WesternSprings Cowboy Church will be held Feb. 9 in Dubois and Feb. 16 in Mud Lake.
Upcoming monthly meetings scheduled in Dubois are: City of Dubois at 7 p.m. Feb. 5; CCSD board at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10; and Clark County commissioners Feb. 10.
Happy Birthday today to: Collin Squires; Jan. 30 – Hayden Roedel, Micaela Marquez and Jason Eddins; Jan. 31 – Gordon Small and Jacob Swenson; Feb. 1 – Omar Noriega, Keli jo Schroeder and Tucker Weibell; Feb. 2 – Ground Hog Day – Penny Jo Barker, Joann Pickering, Jinny Miller and Marilyn McCormick; Feb. 3 – Hector Garcia; Roy Garza, Jr.; Bonnie Stoddard; Cody J. Hensley; Jaun D. Ayala and Brian Dixon; Feb. 4 – Taylor Kellom; Jennifer Ruiz; Jim Farley; Derrel Dickson, Jr.; and Mark Wilson.
Wedding anniversary greetings Jan. 30 to Bo and Heidi Billman; Jesus and Edelmira Vasquez; Feb. 3 – Dustin and Kayla DeCoria; Feb. 4 – Judge Kent and Renae Gauchay.
May be time to go sweep some more snow! Please send me some news and weather reports from your area in Clark County any time.