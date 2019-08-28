Dubois Lions Club picnic this week

CLARK COUNTY — Grain is being harvested. Straw is being cut and baled. All of it and other recently harvested crops are being hauled to where they will be stored for use. Before we know it, it will be time to harvest potatoes. Temperatures are dropping a bit, so that time is not far away.
•
Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative’s annual picnic was a huge success. It was held Aug. 17 in Dubois. Outdoor activities started at the park at noon. Kids played in the bounce houses and on the big slide. Families and friends gathered together to visit. Members of the board of directors cooked hamburgers and hot dogs for the crowd. Dinner was served at 6 p.m. There was lots of watermelon to go along with the dinner. There were popsicles and cookies for dessert. It was a great time with people from Clark and Jefferson counties coming together for a summer party. Justin Petersen is the general manager of the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative Association and High Planes Propane. The board of directors for the telephone co-op includes President Darrin May, Vice President Justin Place, Secretary/Treasurer Lisa Ward and board members Mark Christenson, Greg Shenton, Dale “Tyke” Cope, Mark Sawicki, Kevin Small and Dewy Smuin.
•
The Clark County Fair Board sold tickets for a prize drawing during fair time. Winners of the big-ticket items were announced at the telephone company’s picnic. John Carlson of Spencer won the Traeger grill and Maryann Fitzwater won the Yeti cooler.
•
Rebeca Aquilar of Dubois was honored at her quincenera — 15th birthday party — with her family and friends in Idaho Falls Aug. 17.
•
Recent speakers at the Beaver Creek Ward in Dubois were high councilman Tyler Simmons and returning missionary Kyler Simmons. Both are members of the Terreton stake.
•
Cowboy Church was held in Dubois at Waring City Park Aug. 25. The next one is scheduled for Sept. 15.
•
The Dubois Lions Club will host the Hamer Lions Club at a picnic Aug. 29. It is the club’s annual Fall Picnic. Lions Club members are needed to help at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot. The Lions Club has a traveling eyesight and hearing bus. Members of the Lions Club from all around the state volunteer to help with the project all during the fair.
•
Bonnie Stoddard still has Clark County history books for sale. The book, “Trails of the Silver Sage,” can be purchased from her or at the office of The Jefferson Star.
•
Clark County school students are back in class. Junior and senior high students had a back to school assembly Aug. 21. They took part in a Zombie Escape Room activity. Each class (grades six through 12) competed. The challenge was to escape in time by using clues given or be stuck with zombie teachers. At the end of the activity and completing the tasks, the seniors, Class of 2020, won.
•
Clark County Bobcat football and volleyball games begin this week. Volleyball games will be played at South Fremont High School. A football game will be in Arco at Butte High School.
•
In observance of Labor Day, there will be no school Sept. 2.
•
Patty Christenson, Robin Robinett and Steve Stroud, all of Dubois, camped out at Fritz Creek in Medicine Lodge. Steve’s mom and his siblings were there for the Stroud family reunion.
•
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois drove to Caldwell, Idaho where she picked up her sister and niece. The three ladies went on to Oak Ridge, Ore. for their Anderson family reunion.
•
Jolene Johnson of Dubois took her exchange student from Germany on a canoe trip in Island Park.
•
This week’s library pick is a romantic thriller, “Hunter’s Moon,” by Karen Robards. It ebbs and flows through Kentucky bluegrass territory. A desperate woman gets caught up in an FBI sting operation and now has a killer hot on her heels. Brenda Laird, the Clark County Public Library Director, said, “Believe it or not, there is a tender love story that is looped within in the book.” Visit the library soon to find that and many other good books.
•
Make plans to be in Dubois for the annual Memorial Rodeo. This year it will happen Sept. 7 at the Thomas-Harn arena.
•
The City of Dubois monthly meeting is on the calendar for 7 p.m. Sept.4.
•
Happy Birthday today to B. Sanchez, Luis Cano, Hunter Henman and D.J. Egan; Aug. 29 – Connie Wagoner, Ellen Mullikin, Cera Smith, Linda Adams and Cheyenne Sill; Aug. 30 – Yahami Resendiz, Jose Espinoza, Kaydan Eddins and Mac Murdock; Sept. 1 – Conni Owen, Maria Figueroa and Linda Toler; Sept. 2 – LABOR DAY – Dick Hunter, Kathy Sullivan Young, Evelyn Perez, Gustavo Piceno, Janine Grover and Mariah Farr Carter; Sept. 3- Phil Blunck, Brad Pickering, Edvardo Noriega and Justin Zweifel.
•
Happy Wedding Anniversary today to John and Stephanie Hagenbarth; Aug. 29 – Peri and Cheryl Thomas; Aug. 30 – Blake and Lisa Kirkpatrick; Marty and Conni Owen; Sept. 2 – John and Kathy Phillips; Sept. 3 – Kaleb and Nora May; John and Teresa Danks.
•
Have a happy Labor Day weekend. Please let me know any news you’d like me to write. Thanks for your kind support!