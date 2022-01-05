CLARK COUNTY - Windy weather has recently caused roads to be closed around here. Not only does the force of the winds cause danger, the lingering effects of slick roads are hazardous. I-15 to the north is often closed. On Dec. 30 the interstate going south was closed for a time because of slick conditions.
•
The year 2022 is here. Christmas lights are still shining on homes in our town. The Lions Club lighting contest winners were awarded their prizes last week. A special category was for the spirit of the season. It was entitled “The True Meaning of Christmas.” Joel and LaRee Billman won that category.
•
Christmas Day was calm in Dubois. Most folks stayed home for the holiday. Some folks did venture outside of the state to celebrate. Karen Wilson, Deena and Joe Williams of Dubois drove to southern Utah to be with Deena’s twin Donna Staples. Donna lives near Zion National Park. They said they had a fantastic time there. Deena and Joe’s daughter Shayde got to be with them for Christmas. Donna traveled back with the group to stay for a while in Dubois. Karen and her daughters even braved a trip on the slick roads (before the roads closed) to Idaho Falls.
•
Katie Wilson of Dubois said that she ate a lot at Christmastime and “put on her winter coat!” She has an extra layer to keep her warm now.
•
Jolene Johnson of Dubois went to Idaho Falls to spend Christmastime with her parents, sister Nichole and brother Eric. Eric Johnson is a former Dubois resident who now lives in Dillon, MT.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois met up with her family in Roberts and then they went to Idaho Falls for Christmas Dinner. They were together at her grandson Sedar, (wife Danna and daughter) Winston Beckman’s home. Family in attendance that day included Wade and Vicki Beckman, Dave and Billie Stoddard, Ryan Stoddard and his daughter Artemys. Bonnie stayed a couple days at Wade and Vicki’s a couple days in Roberts.
•
Jeannette Korrell of Dubois, along with her mom Hilda, enjoyed having Jeannette’s kids home for the holidays. Daughter Karley and her son Kruz were here from Boise. Son Kobe and his wife Yessica came from Bozeman for Christmas dinner. Grandson Kruz stayed on with his grandma and great grandma for a week.
•
Lorri Clark of Dubois was happy to have her son Seth Clark of Sheridan, Montana home for Christmas.
•
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois had a visit from their son Jamil Sepulveda of Bellingham, Washington. Jamil spent two weeks with his Dubois family. His sister Angie and niece Kiera had Christmas with them. They went to the Ice Palace in Rigby on Dec. 28.
•
Our hearts go out to those who lost property in a fire just prior to Christmas that blazed through buildings in Hamer.
•
A memorial service for Don and Beverly Burtenshaw was held at the Terreton stake center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Dec. 29. The couple passed on Dec. 23 and 24. They were well known ranchers Jefferson and Clark counties. Their family runs cattle in Kilgore during the summer. Condolences to the Burtenshaw family.
•
The Dubois Lions Club is the host club for the District 39E mid-winter convention. It will be held in Idaho Falls Jan. 28 and 29. The theme is “Ropin’ in Lions.”
•
A New Year’s Eve game night was hosted by Valeri Steigerwald and Danette Frederiksen in Dubois.
•
Clark County schools resumed classes on Jan. 3. Home basketball games are slated to take place on Jan. 7 against Leadore on the Bobcat court. Junior and senior high boys and girls’ teams are scheduled to play that evening.
•
University of Idaho Ag Extension assistant in Dubois Laurie Small is hoping some local youth will attend the “Know Your Government” event in Boise. Feb. 19-21 there are classes for students to learn how state government decision making works. Contact Laurie for more information and to get registered.
•
There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive at Clark County junior/senior high school, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Andrea Acosta is still seeking donors. Call her at 208-710-6523 or go online to redcrossbloo.org using sponsor code CLARK. She can also be contacted on Facebook.
•
Happy Birthday today to: Patty Christenson, Mitch Tarpley, Trisha Miles and Patty Wilson; Jan. 6 – Dale Ray Wilson and Criss Mortensen; Jan. 7 – Abby Grover Harris, Keigh Tweedie, Roslyn Baker, Cory Cardenas and Annette Eddins; Jan. 8 – Boston May, Edal Anilas and Ellie Milloway; Jan. 9 – James Dean Henman; Jan. 10 – Cesar Marquez, Jarred Crezee, Pedro Raya and Tyson Taylor; Jan. 11 – Aurora Beattie and Mitch Keller.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings Jan. 7 – Isidra and Sandra Sanchez; Israel and Patricia Aguilar-Guitierrez; Jan. 9 – in memoriam: Don and Beverly Burtenshaw; Earl and Sylvia Cannon.
•
Have a wonderfully happy and prosperous new year! I am thankful for your support these past few years. Please continue to share news with me to publish here.