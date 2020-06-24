CLARK COUNTY — Summer activities are in full swing here now. Dubois is abuzz with preparations for the annual rodeo that will take place June 27 and 28. That Saturday there is a parade on Main Street that begins at 10:30 a.m. The theme for this year’s event is “Celebrating our Western Heritage.” Mayor Annette Eddins said she will be in the parade. Bonnie Stoddard is working on signing up people to take part in the parade. There is still time to get your entry in. Day of the parade entries are welcome. Line up time for the parade is 10:00 a.m. Contact Bonnie Stoddard for more information.
Thomas-Harn Arena in Dubois will host the Sixty-fourth annual Roundup Rodeo on June 27 and 28. The rodeo begins at 1 p.m. each day. On Saturday, there will be a kid’s sheep riding event at the rodeo. There will also be a Street Dance from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. that night featuring the Rockin’ A Band. Bonnie Stoddard commented about the dance that there will be “Lots of room to dance together or be six feet apart.”
Sunday morning there will be Cowboy Church at the rodeo grounds and a kid’s steer riding event. Both days there will be a steak fry dinner after the rodeo. The Dubois Lions Club and the Clark County 4-H council offer food at the cook shack all day at the rodeo. Our rodeo is advertised as “Where the real cowboys come to play!”
Classic cars were on display at Waring Park June 13. Folks who viewed the cars voted for their favorite. It was the first ever “Clark County Cruise.” Winner of the Rodder’s Choice award was Blaine Price of Malad, Idaho. He brought his 1932 black Ford convertible coupe. Winner of the People’s Choice award was a 1967 red Chevrolet Camaro convertible owned by Jack and Jo Haddox of Driggs.
Brad and Annette Eddins of Dubois enjoyed a week with their children and grandchildren at Downata Hot Springs. She said it was a little rainy there, but a lot of fun.
Clark County Emergency Management Director Jill Egan reported that an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training recently ended. Along with the Clark County group, there were also students from the Roberts and Swan Valley Fire Departments. EMT classes have taken place the past two years. Egan offered much thanks to Brandon Rich and Austin Cummings for their expertise and time as instructors. Clark County ambulance is a volunteer agency. The many people who give their time to train and then respond to emergencies are vital to our community. Clark County residents and visitors to the response area all benefit from their volunteer efforts.
BJ Adams and Laurie Small worked together to provide summer school classes for Clark County youngsters. Students from eight years to 18 got to participate in the two-week program that took place at Waring Park and the Dubois Community Center. There were classes in archery, rockets, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), art, PE, crochet, cooking and geology. John Sandru of Dubois helped the students learn about geology. Forty-five students were enrolled in the 21st Century Learning grant program. Their last meeting was on June 18 when rockets the students made were launched.
Many wonderful 4-H projects are happening in our county. “Popcorn Mania” is the first in the series of fun 4-H day camps this summer. It is happening today at the community building. Other day camps include making bird feeders, recycled art, sewing, toilet paper roll crafts, science day, cookie decorating and making terrariums. Each class has a limited number of enrollees. For a calendar of activities, sign up for day camps and more information, stop in at the Clark County 4-H extension office at 332 Main West Main Street or call Laurie Small at 208-374-5405. The Clark County Fair is set for August 13-15 at the Dubois Community Center.
Three Clark County High School girls took part in the Idaho State High School Rodeo in Blackfoot last week. Joni Grover competed in barrel racing, goat tying and pole bending. Sisters Ivy and Elle Shifflett both competed in break-away roping. It was a muddy, wet week for all the contestants. Congrats to the girls for their accomplishments this year.
Holden Cade May, a Clark County native, now resident of Boise, married Kelley Danette Jund, originally of Twin Falls June 21 in Eagle, Idaho. Parents of the groom, Darrin and Treva May, many family members and friends from our area went to witness the outdoor wedding at the Honalee Farm in Eagle. The newlyweds will reside in Boise.
Jeff and Michelle Ames of Dubois had their newborn daughter blessed at the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on June 14. Grandparents from Boise and Rexburg, along with other family members and friends, were there for the happy celebration.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois enjoyed a visit from a former resident of the US Sheep Experiment Station, Elaine Rasmussen Moss. Elaine now lives in Carlsbad, California. She is visiting this area to help her sister, Joyce Rasmussen Youngstrom, who has been in the hospital. Joyce and Jay Youngstrom live in Rigby.
The Clark County graduating Class of 1980 is looking forward to a 40 year reunion soon. They are planning to meet for dinner in Idaho Falls on July 3 and then take part in the annual Spencer parade on July 4.
An inside renovation and outside face-lift happened at the Dubois Lions Hall. Some new appliances, new flooring and a beautiful coat of yellow paint are all part of the project. Much of the work was done by Robin Speelmon Hart and Brandi Wilding.
Condolences to Patty Whitaker and Allen Rainsdon of Dubois upon the passing of their mother Jenice Rainsdon June 15. Memorial services were held on June 20 in Hamer. Contact Danette Frederiksen for more information.
Heritage Hall, the museum in Dubois, is now open from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Volunteers work at the old Episcopal church to keep the museum open.
Sunday services at the Dubois Community Baptist Church are now at 10:00 a.m. for the months of June, July and August.
Relive the Ole Spencer Days Celebration starting with their annual 1 p.m. downtown parade, which features a ‘twice around the block’ parade. Anyone is welcome to enter their parade. Live music will be featured through the day starting at 11 a.m. and running through 7 p.m. A Car and Bike show will be in the Spencer Grill parking, along with Spencer Past History Story Telling, with other history items available from 2-5 p.m. at the Rock House yard. Evening dancing and individual fireworks will be enjoyed.
Hamer’s annual parade lines up along the old Hiway at 6:30 p.m. and actually begins at 7 p.m. trailing to the Hamer School. Following the parade the Hamer Lions will be serving an evening meal. There will be the Flag ceremony by the Boy Scouts, following with their great Fireworks Display at dark.
Happy Birthday to: today – Norman “Tubb” Tavenner and Bobbi Nelson; June 25 – Parker Pancheri, Liam Reyes, Braizley Ricks, Bev Gilger, Jennifer Laird, Seth Clark, Bandee Tubbs, Nichole Gifford, Pam Barrett, Britni Barker, and Wonder Woman Heidi Jo Small Kinghorn; June 26 – Lupita Calzadais, Yesenia Espinoza, and Taylor Petersen; June 27 – Taylore May Lang, Debbie Small, Shelli Tubbs, Jeff Caudle, and Cody Smith; June 28 – Melanie Hope Deal, Becca Stewart, Talon Stewart, Brienna Stewart, Norma Jorgensen, Matthew Rogers, Declyn Thompson, Dylan Schmitt, David Chavez, and Brooklyn Bell; June 29 – Blake “Boots” Kirkpatrick, Brian King, and Snadra Sanchez; June 30 – Shontel Sperl, Cash Thomas Qualyle, Brock Small, Echo Egan Mennear, Josh Stewart and Donavan Egan.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Clint and Jen Barg; June 26 – Dan and JoEllen Bramwell; Lester and LaPreal Henman; John and Delsa Doherty; June 29 – Rob and Jennifer Laird.
Please continue to let me know any news you’d like to share here. See ya at the rodeo!