Dubois local recognized at Lions convention

DUBOIS — Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois spent the end of April and early May in Oklahoma. She went to Drummond, OK to stay with her daughter Julie (Rick) Vaughan. While there she visited with her granddaughter Hannah (Drew) Fischer and grandson Austin (Natasha) and his two children. Betty said they saw storm chasers out as they drove home. Two tornadoes threatened them while she was there. Now that she is back in Dubois she said, “I survived a tornado!”
•
At the United States Sheep Experiment Station (USSES) north of Dubois, lambing season has ended. Lyn Mortensen of Dubois works there. He said they got all the ewes and lambs out of the lambing barn. Now employees at the USSES will be sorting and branding lambs (with paint) before putting them in grass pastures.
•
Bev and Steve Gilger of Dubois built a tiny house that they will sell. They moved it from the driveway at their house to a corner on the east end of Main Street. It is a wonderful building with creative designs on the inside.
•
There is a new outdoor deck at the home of Danette Frederiksen. Lyle Holden and Darrin May installed the deck at the prompting of Danette’s sister Valeri Steigerwald. Valeri and Danette hosted a deck party for ladies on May 6 to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day.
•
Condolences to the family of Tyrel Evan Cheney who passed on May 4 in Idaho Falls. His mother is Shelly Dixon and his maternal grandmother is Lois Lange. They have a place in Spencer where the family spends a lot of time.
•
The Clark County Future Farmers of America (FFA) held their year-end banquet on May 5. It was a pasta dinner prepared by parents and teachers. During dinner there was a slideshow to showcase the events of the past school year. The degree ceremony was next with outgoing president Lyndsey Lewis conducting. 2021-22 members who received degrees are Freshmen Eric Barrientos, Kendal Green and Hunter Stevens who got Greenhand degrees. Sophomores Riggin Downs, Ammon Gardner, Kooper Mickelsen, MaKay Mickelsen and Presslee Wilson got Chapter degrees. Sophomore Gage Maher got a Greenhand degree. Juniors William Henman and Lexie Irick got Greenhand degrees. Junior Ivan Perez got a chapter degree. Seniors Lyndsey Lewis and Jonny Hawker got Greenhand degrees. Seniors Caden Irick and Ellee Shifflett got Chapter degrees.
•
Clark County FFA Chapter had a recognition of their supporters at their banquet. Special thanks was expressed to all whom help with the program including bus drivers, chaperones, mayor of Dubois, advisors, teachers, and Larsen farms. Richard Larsen was given a thank you plaque. He was very generous with his contribution for the chapter’s trip to Denver where he sponsored them going to the National Stock Show. Student Leadership Awards were given. Lexie Irick was honored as outstanding member. Ellee Shifflett was honored as outstanding officer. Then there was a presentation of parent letters to the seniors Jonny Hawker, Lyndsey Lewis, Caden Irick and Elee Shifflett. Slideshows accompanied the letters as well as in person messages from family at the event.
•
New officers for the Clark County FFA were installed. For the 2022-23 school year the officers are: Reporter – Gage Maher;Treasurer – Lexie Irick; Secretary – MaKay Mickelsen; Vice President – Riggin Downs and President – Kooper Mickelsen. Their advisor is Cheyenne Dalling.
•
CCHS Bobcat track and field athletes are gearing up for district meets on May 12 and 13 in Idaho Falls at Thunder Ridge High School. All athletes compete in district meets and then the winners qualify for state. Coach Michelle Ames said that there are several who are in the top ten in the district. Ivan Perez and Quincy Messick are in the top ten competitors in the 110 hurdles. Landon Gardner and Ivan Perez are in the top ten for long jump. Coach Ames said that this year there have been a lot of personal records broken as the athletes increase in their skills.
•
High School Rodeo continues for the combined Clark County and West Jefferson High School team. They have a few more to go before state rodeo.
•
Students of the month of April at Lindy Ross Elementary are Yaira Resendiz, Tosh Grover and Ben Schwartz. They are known for doing their best.
•
The Dubois Lions Club members who attended the annual Lions Multiple District Sun Valley convention had a busy weekend. Those members are Bonnie Stoddard, Allyn and Jan May, Lisa Ward, Elise Doschades and Lisa Clements. They had a special guest on Saturday, Lindy Ross Elementary fourth grade student Nicole Garcia. Nicole and her family were there to celebrate her winning the patriotism essay contest for her age. The Dubois Lions furnished table decorations for the convention and were happy with their door prizes. Bonnie Stoddard was the recipient of two recognitions. She was presented the Multiple District International President’s Leadership award by International Director Jennifer Ware. The other honor is the Multiple District Sight and Hearing Foundation Gary D’Oragio “Heart” award. It was presented to Bonnie by Multiple District Council Chair Jim Spanberger.
•
Dubois Cleanup Day is being planned for May 26. It will be a conjoined effort of the City of Dubois, Clark County Schools, Larsen’s Hay Terminal, Dubois Lions and all who want to participate. The Lions Club is leading the cleanup day and encourages folks to come out between 9am and 5pm to help with sprucing up our town for the summer season.
•
The Clark County Rodeo is on its way! The dates for the two-day event are June 18 and 19. The parade is at 10:30 am in Dubois on June 18. More details will be shared as they become available. Contact Bonnie Stoddard to enter the parade.
•
Happy Birthday to: Thad Murdock, Osvaldo Sanchez, Taina Pfenninger, Spencer Thomas, Ron Lowe, Elvon Schwartz, Rachel Dart, Maria Gil and Jade Bramwell; May 12 – J.R. Tarpley, Pat Bowen, Madison Kidd and Elio Ruiz; May 13 – Jacobe Ward; May 14 – Bill Stadtman and Emmeline Weibel; May 15 – Ramiro Hernandez, Stephanie Eddins, Crystal Beudert, Kenneth Russel and Shellie Summers; May 16 – Dan Babcock, Courtney Lewis, Artemys Stoddard, David Burns, Jr., Matt Zweifel and Taeya May; May 17 – Jeff Burns.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings to Brayson and Jade Bramwell; May 12 – Kobie and Kellie Wilson; May 14 – Bodie nd Holly May; Mario and Lupe Marquez; May 16 – Greg and Annette Egan.
•
Have a wonderful week and please do continue to share news with me to include here.