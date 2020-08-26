Dubois Memorial Rodeo cancelled

CLARK COUNTY — The smoky skies have made for more lazy, hazy days of summer. Last week was a long one of hot days. School students, teachers and other school employees are ready to get out of summer mode and back into the school routine.
Due to the continued COVID challenges, Clark County Schools delayed opening for a week. Today is the start day for students. All involved are hopeful for a good school year ahead.
Clark County High School graduates Kobe Korrell and Yessica Ruiz were married in Dubois at the Community Center on Aug. 22. Parents of the bride are Alberto and Gregoria Ruiz. Mother of the groom is Jeannette Korrell. All of them are residents of Dubois.
Aug. 14 was the 4-H Market Animal Sale. Royce Eddins was awarded Grand Champion for his steer. He was Reserve Champion and Champion Showman for his pig. Sierra Eddins won Grand Champion for her pig. She also won a blue ribbon for her steer. Brooklyn Murdock received a blue ribbon for her pig. Dakoda Billman won Reserve Champion and Champion Showman for his lamb. Ameyalli Ruiz got a red ribbon for her pig. Makay Mickelsen was Reserve Showman and got a blue ribbon for his steer. Kooper Mickelsen won Reserve Champion for his steer. Chip Gasser of Hamer served as the auctioneer.
The Clark County Fair took place August 13 – 15. “Unmasked” was the theme. At the Dubois Community Center, there was a bucking bull for folks to ride. Authentic Mexican food was available. Student leaders from CCHS sold brownies and ice cream. Saturday there as a Motorcycle/ATV Rodeo. Crafts, photos, and creative masks were on display to be voted on by the public. Keith Tweedie of Dubois is the happy winner of the raffle prize. He now owns a new Dell laptop computer.
The annual Memorial Rodeo in Dubois has been cancelled.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois was glad to have a visit from the Floyd Miller family last Monday. The Millers live in Twin Falls and are Lions Club friends of Bonnie’s. They were on a trip to Montana and she also took an afternoon trip with Brett and Kathy Bird of Idaho Falls. They visited an old town named Nicholia to do research for Bonnie’s next history book.
Valeri Steigerwald of Medical Lake, Washington spent a week with her sister Danette Frederiksen in Dubois.
Plans continue for the Bobcat Class of 1980 reunion. All other classes are welcome to take part in the motorized vehicle parade in Dubois on September 18. Contact Danette Frederiksen for more details.
Happy Birthday to: today – Amber Milner Harrison, Tenley River Stewart, Ellen Laird, Jane Cuppy, Alejandra Raya and Sky Sperl; August 27 – Tammy Jo Reardon, Andrew Rogers, Landon May, Lana Eileen Schwartz, Tanya Blunck, Dylan Noer and Rome Misay; August 28 – Hunter V. Henman, D.J. Egan and B. Sanchez; August 29 – Cera Charlice Smith, Linda Adams, Cheyenne Sill, Ellen Mullikin, and Connie Wagoner; August 30 – Mary Bristol Kleweno, Jose Espinoza, Yahami Resendiz, Mac Murdock and Kaydan Eddins; August 31 – Mark Wybornney; September 1 – Conni Sue Owen, Maria Figueroa and Linda Toler.
Wedding anniversary greetings to Lonny and Kristy Barg; August 28 – John and Stephanie Hagenbarth; August 29 – Peri Joe and Cheryl Thomas; August 30 – Richard and Peggy Larsen;, Blake and Lisa Kirkpatrick; Marty and Conni Owen; September 1 – John and Kathy Phillips.
Enjoy the remaining summer days. Please keep me posted with news you’d like to share here.