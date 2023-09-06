Dubois Memorial Rodeo this weekend

DUBOIS — Big games hunts are beginning in this area. Archery season is underway. It’s also that time of year when many folks are out hunting for and cutting wood to burn for the winter. People are heading out from our area not only to hunt and get firewood, but to attend the Eastern Idaho State Fair (EISF) in Blackfoot.
Some Clark County 4H projects were entered in the EISF. Two who participated in 4H Horsemanship, Mylie Kinghorn and Ben Schwartz, went to the state fair on Sept. 2 with their horses.
Bonnie Stoddard looks forward each year to helping with Lions Club hearing and screenings at the Blackfoot fair. At 92 years of age, she keeps other Lions Club members hopping to keep up with her.
Students at Clark County Jr./Sr. High School had a great team building assembly their first day of school Aug. 29. It involved teachers and students getting whipped cream pies in their faces.
Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) coordinator Christie Stevens spearheaded a back to school treat for all staff members at Lindy Ross Elementary and the Jr./ Sr. High School. They were given a caramel/candied apple to start off the school year.
All year athletic passes to attend football, volleyball and basketball games for families, parents only and senior citizens are on sale at the high school office. If Bobcat fans are unable to attend games live, they now can see them streamed live online. See the Clark County Bobcats Facebook page or ask at the school district office for details to subscribe to live broadcasts of sports events.
Our Bobcat football team has been working hard at practice and continues to practice for the next scheduled game which as of now is on Sept. 29 at Water Springs in Idaho Falls on Sept. 29.
Clark County Bobcat Junior High Annual Volleyball Tournament is slated for Sept. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. The teams invited to take part are Grace Lutheran, Leadore, Mackay, North Gem, Rockland and Sheridan, Wyoming. Assistant Athletic Director Erica Perez said, “It will be so much fun!” The high school volleyball team takes on Leadore and Mackay at the Leadore Mustang gym on Sept. 9. Then they play at Sho Ban on Sept. 12. The Junior High volleyball team has a home game against Leadore on Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. The next home game for the high school is with the Bobcats hosting Grace Lutheran on Sept 14 beginning at 6 p.m.
The annual Dubois Memorial Rodeo is set for Sept. 9 beginning at 1:30 p.m. There will be the usual rodeo events of bareback horse riding, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, calf roping, bull riding, barrel racing, stock saddle riding and team roping. There will also be junior events that include pole bending, barrel racing, steer riding and breakaway roping. A money calf for kids is planned to be there. After the rodeo events there will be a Steak Fry featuring Dutch oven potatoes and baked beans. The meal is prepared, served and provided for purchase by the Clark County Rodeo Club. To enter events, call Wade at (406) 581-7223.
Stop in at the Dubois Lions Hall on Sept. 9 between 2 and 4 p.m. to wish Ray and Earlene Olsen a Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Salvador and Maria “Cookie” Cano of Dubois are glad to announce the marriage of their daughter Cindy to Daniel Angeles. The date of their wedding is Sept. 9. There will be a Mass for them at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Idaho Falls at 1:30 p.m. Then there will be food and dancing at the Waterfront Event Center at 4 until 11:30 p.m.
Lynda Holt of Dubois has been enjoying her first summer in Dubois. She and her partner Kim Latham bought the house that was formerly owned by Rod Clark. It also had been the residence of the Royce Holmes family. June 23 — Aug. 24 the couple hosted her grandchildren at various times. Four of Lynda’s five grandchildren live in Anaconda, Montana. Her other grandchild lives in Belgrade, Montana. Grandma and Grandpa took the grandkids to fun places around this part of Idaho. They also had good times at their home especially when the kids got to know Kim and Lynda’s big dog Haku.
Elden Stuart of Dubois officiated a wedding for friends in Pocatello on August 26. The ceremony and reception took place in the beautiful backyard at the home of the groom, Kelly Woods, in the Portneuf Gap. His bride is Diane Loos who is now Diane Woods!
Jill Gentillion of Idaho Falls traveled with her sisters Jane Gentillion Crawford of Firth and Judy Gentillion Colvin of Chula Vista, CA to Dubois on Aug. 29 to visit family members. Allene and Danette Frederiksen met up with their cousins at the local clothing exchange. Then the three Gentillion ladies went to Danette’s house for rhubarb apple crisp with ice cream and a quick visit with Valeri Steigerwald.
Keith Tweedie of Dubois, Carolyn Shenton of Medicine Lodge and other local gardeners have been sharing garden produce with many happy recipients.
The annual Spencer Picnic this year will be held at the Sudweeks’ residence on Sept. 23. There will be games, food and great fellowship. The games begin at 1 p.m. The meal will begin at 3 p.m. followed by an auction. Those who attend are asked to bring a side dish for the meal, their own drinks, lawn chairs and if possible, items for the auction. All are welcome to the gathering in America’s Opal Capital: Spencer, Idaho.
Just a reminder that now the Clark County sanitary landfill is open only on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Kent Gauchay, John Clements and Bailey Carlson; Sept. 7 — Eden Grover, Katelynn Messick, Ramon Martinez, Ian Abbot and Tammy May Farnsworth; Sept. 8 — Kason Vesser and Rachel Hurst; Sept. 9 — Dawn Small Rawson, Jordan Jackson, Steven Henman, Jayden Melish and Ashton Gust; Sept. 10 — Alberto J. Ruiz, Lourdes Lopez Garcia, Addison Sperl, Joel Billman and Sebastian Aguilar; Sept. 11 — Brynzlee Jacobs, Nicolas Leonardson and Saul Ramirez; Sept. 12 — Chloe Brooklan Kleweno, Kooper Mickelsen, MaKay Mickelsen, Alonso Martinez, Sany Hernandez, Michael Glover, Steve Hernandez, Cameo Bloxham, Owen Billman and Blyss May.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Ray and Earlene Olsen; Sept. 10 — Jerry and Ina Nordstrom; Herb and Sherry King.
Happy September! Please let me know of any news you’d like to share. Call or text me at 208-221-5380.
