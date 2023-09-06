Dubois Memorial Rodeo this weekend

Ben Schwartz and his horse Gunsmoke at the Thomas-Harn Rodeo Arena in Dubois practicing to go to the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — Big games hunts are beginning in this area. Archery season is underway. It’s also that time of year when many folks are out hunting for and cutting wood to burn for the winter. People are heading out from our area not only to hunt and get firewood, but to attend the Eastern Idaho State Fair (EISF) in Blackfoot.

Some Clark County 4H projects were entered in the EISF. Two who participated in 4H Horsemanship, Mylie Kinghorn and Ben Schwartz, went to the state fair on Sept. 2 with their horses.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.