CLARK COUNTY — It is harvest time around here. Most field crops have been harvested and potato harvest is underway. Labor Day is on its way and there will be people headed to the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Blue ribbon winners in the 4-H Day Camps and clubs are: Archery – Lupita Sanchez, Ameyali Ruiz, Laci Fraser, Nina Ellis and Geraldine Gutierrez; Shooting sports (Rifle and pistol) – Lupita Sanchez and Addison Evans; Advanced Rocketry – Stockton Cross, Ciara Perez, Nicole Garcia and and Nina Ellis; First Year Rockets _ Rafael Perez, Laci Fraser and Jaden Evans; Friendship Bracelets – Nicole Garcia, Geraldine Gutierrez and Yaira Resendiz; Mosaics – Lupita Sanchez, Alexander Resendiz, Geraldine Gutierrez, Yaira Resendiz, Ciara Perez, Aidee Arriaga, Nicole Garcia and Ameyalli Ruiz; Gardening – Nicole Garcia, Lupita Sanchez, Yamilet Sanchez, Ciara Perez and Rafael Perez; Sewing Rice Bags – Ciara Perez, Nicole Garcia, Laci Fraser, Isael Ruiz and Yamilet Sanchez; Sewing Tortilla Warmers – Ciara Perez, Nicole Garcia, Laci Fraser, Isael Ruiz, Aidee Arriaga, Yaira Resendiz and Alexander Resendiz; Horsehoe Sun Catchers – Laci Fraser, Geraldine Gutierrez, Ciara Perez, Yamilet Sanchez, Nicole Carcia, Ameyalli Ruiz and Isael Ruiz; Pour Painting – Nicole Garcia, Addison Evans, Lupita Sanchez, Ameyalli Ruiz Laci Fraser, Yaira Resendiz, Geraldine Guiterrez, Ciara Perez and Aidee Arriaga.
School Enrichment projects: Christmas ABC’s (7th grade) Blue Ribbon winners : Jordyn Hurst, Laci Fraser, Breanna Figueroa, Kelvin Puentes, Heidi Aguilar, Noel Hernandez, Ciara Perez, Jalyn Perez and Yahami Resendiz; Christmas Portfolio – Yareidy Puentes, Victoria Dalbeck, Nina Ellis, Alexa Barron, Eric Barrientos and Aidee Arriaga; Poetry (7th and 8th grades) -Miguel Garcia, Laci Fraser, Breanna Figueroa, Heidi Aguilar, Yareidy Puentez, Ciara Perez, Jaylyn Perez, Yahami Resendiz, Nina Ellis, Alexa Barron, Eric Barrientos, Aidee Arriaga and Erica Smith.
4-H Animal project winners at the livestock show are: Horse Show – Sierra Eddins is a state qualifier for intermediate showmanship, western equitation and trail categories; Royce Eddins won blue ribbons with the mustang he adopted from the Bureau of Land Management in showmanship and trail categories.
Market Steers -Senior Showmanship Grand Champion and Senior Quality Grand Champion – Makay Mickelsen; Senior Showmanship and Quality Reserve Champion – Kooper Mickelsen; Market Swine – Senior Showmanship Grand Champion – Makay Mickelsen; Senior Showmanship Reserve Champion – Royce Eddins; Blue Ribbon winners – Kooper Mickelsen, Brooklyn Murdock and Ameyalli Ruiz; Swine Intermediate Showmanship blue ribbon winner – Sierra Eddins; Swine Junior Showmanship blue ribbon winners – Kirra Grover and Brogan Nelson; Market Swine Quality Grand Champion – Royce Eddins; Reserve Grand Champion – Kooper Mickelsen; Blue ribbon winners – Makay Mickelsen, Ameyalli Ruiz, Brooklyn Murdock, Sierra Eddins, Brogan Nelson and Kirra Grover. Round Robin – 1) Makay Mickelsen; 2) Royce Eddins; 3) Sierra Eddins.
A Moto Rodeo was held at the Thomas-Harn Arena in Dubois on Aug. 21. It was well attended and lots of fun for everyone involved.
The United States Sheep Experiment Station north of Dubois held its annual ram auction at the station on Aug. 25. Some 50 rams of various breeds were sold that day.
Condolences to Jack Hensley of Dubois upon the passing of his wife Kathy. She passed on August 22. A memorial for her was held at the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on August 28.
A former Clark County resident and graduate of CCHS, Jolene Summers Ward, was in Dubois on Aug. 26. Her grandson was having his driving test, so she wandered around Dubois while she waited for him. It was nice for her to see her old stomping grounds. She now lives in Payette.
Volleyball season has begun at CHS. There are two teams this year, a junior varsity and a varsity team. Their first home games took place on Aug. 27. The Bobcats took on the Watersprings Warriors. Check at the school office for the volleyball schedule and get out to support our teams.
The Clark County High School Class of 1981 is planning their forty-year reunion. It will be held in October at the home of Lana May Tomlinson. The group hopes to see other school mates during their reunion weekend. For more information, contact Deena Wilson Williams.
Spencer residents have an annual auction and picnic. This year it is being planned by Louie and Lisa Crandall.
The Dubois Memorial Rodeo is set to take place that Sept. 11. It begins at 1 p.m. There will be bareback riding, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, stock saddle riding, barrel racing and team roping. There will also be several kid’s events including junior pole bending, barrel racing, breakaway roping and a money calf. After the rodeo there will be the infamous steak fry. For more info call Kell at (208)201-3030 or Jodi at (208)390-5331.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 1 — Maria Figueroa, Conni Thomas Owen and Linda Henman Toler; Sept. 2 – Kathy Sullivan Young, Gustavo Picerno, Janine Grover, Mariah Farr Carter, Evelyn Perez and Dick Hunter; Sept. 3 – Brad Pickering, Edvardo Noriega, Justin Zweifel and Phlil Blunck; Sept. 4 – Braxton Fenn, Curtis Kadel, Alicia Cameron, Zak Brewinton and Isaak Arteaga; Sept. 5 – Davy Roedel, Ronda Barg Kadel, Victor Silva Jimenez, Frank Sullivan and Irma Bowen Lamb; Sept. 6 – John Clements, Bailey Carlson and Kent Gauchay; Sept. 7 – Ian Abbott, Ramon Martinez, Eden Grover, Tammy May Farnsworth and Katelynn Messick.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings to — Sept. 1 - John and Kathy Phillips; Sept. 3 – Kaleb and Nora May; John and Teresa Danks; Sept. 4 – Bill and Kayla Stadtman; Sept. 5 – Logan and Paige Schrieber; Brian and Jenifer Nordstrom; Sept. 6 – Ray and Earlene Olsen.
Have a happy and safe Labor Day!