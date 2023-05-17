DUBOIS — Cattle and sheep will move to summer pastures now. Dubois native Rob Laird who lives in Philipsburg, Montana, has been in our area to help his brother Ted Laird and family with their cattle. Ted is always busy building fences and has even more to do at this time of year.
Open burning restrictions are now in effect in Idaho. Burn permits to burn debris are required. They are fee and can be obtained at local Bureau of Land Management (BLM) offices or online at: burnpermits.idaho.gov. Some counties have their own burn restrictions. Check with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for specifics in our area.
Teacher appreciation week is celebrated usually the first week in May. In keeping with the celebration, the Clark County Parent-Teacher Organization treated our teachers each day that week. Monday there were homemade hand decorated cookies in the form of pencils and apples for each teacher. Tuesday they were given personalized pens. Wednesday was “Simply the Best” with a bottle of simply lemonade. Thursday was a candy bar for the “sweet teachers”.
April teachers of the month were announced at the May 11 board of trustees meeting. Holly Maraist is the honored teacher at the junior/senior high school. Ginger Ward is the teacher of honor for Lindy Ross Elementary.
Dubois has been awarded “Tree City USA” for twenty-one years. Gerry Banks who works with the Tree City USA organization came to Dubois on May 10 for a gathering to celebrate Arbor/Earth Day. He brought the Lorax, a Dr. Suess character who is concerned with the environment and speaks with trees. The Lorax and Mr. Banks presented Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins with a new Tree City USA flag. Blake Dory, US Forest Service Ranger for the Dubois office, spoke with students about taking care of our forests. Lindy Ross Elementary students, led by music teacher Michelle Stewart, sang two songs. At the end of the program all in attendance were provided an ice cream bar by the Dubois city council.
Play Day for students at Lindy Ross Elementary on May 22 and their awards assembly will be on May 23.
Dubois resident Humberto Gutierrez, known to family and friends as “Don Beto”, passed on May 8. He was the father of one child, Geraldine Adiana Gutierrez.
Clark County elected officials attending budget and levy training in Idaho Falls on May 9.
A baby shower was held at the Dubois Community building for Courtney Porter on May 6. She is expecting a baby girl soon.
Linda Cope of Monteview drove to Dubois on May 4 to visit Danette Frederiksen. They spent time at the local clothing exchange. Then Linda went to Spencer for dinner with her “Biscuit Bunch” friends where they celebrated her birthday.
The annual Senior Tea hosted by the Dubois Community Baptist Ladies Aid is planned for May 21. The event honors the graduating high school seniors and their families.
Clark County High School graduation is set for May 23 at 7 p.m. The last day of school for all students except the seniors is May 25.
A “Meet and Greet” is scheduled for May 26 at the University of Idaho Ag. Extension at the Dubois Community Center from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is to focus on the 4-H programs offered in our county. There will be information about Alpine 4-H summer camp as well as for 4-H day camps and Clover Bud classes in Dubois. 4-H Clover Bud classes are for children who are five to seven years of age. Day camps and clubs are offered for youth who are eight through eighteen. Brittany Park is the new coordinator for the Clark County extension office. She said she is looking forward to the season of projects that are being planned. She is glad there will be new students entering 4-H.
Happy Birthday to Jeff Burns; May 18 — Cole Dernoll, Jr., Jhett Wood, Aaron Hinckley and Mandy Baker; May 19 — Alonso Martinez, Tony Black, Taylor Billman, Jacquelyn Manning, Adrienne Cox, John Danks and Charlie Stadtman; May 20 — Matt Goldsmith, Bessie Phillips and Oliver Egan; May 21 — Maryn Grover, Cristina Martinez, Jaylee Morton, Vaylee Morton, Ashley Crezee, Victor F. Arriaga and Whitney Lyn Tomlinson Ricks; May 22 — Lyn Mortensen, Jessica Lyn Henman and Renae Gauchay; May 23 — Rhett Egan, Butch Small, Scott Goodsell and Addie Petersen.
Wedding anniversary greetings on May 19 to Colby and Shelbi Ward; Curtis and Ronda Kadel; May 21 — Kyle and Bobbi Nelson; Solomon and Marie Martinez.
Please keep informing me of news you’d like to share here. Call or text me at 208-221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
