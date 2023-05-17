Dubois named a New Tree City for Arbor Day

The Lorax and Gerry Banks presented a new Tree City USA flag to Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins in celebration of Arbor Day.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — Cattle and sheep will move to summer pastures now. Dubois native Rob Laird who lives in Philipsburg, Montana, has been in our area to help his brother Ted Laird and family with their cattle. Ted is always busy building fences and has even more to do at this time of year.

Open burning restrictions are now in effect in Idaho. Burn permits to burn debris are required. They are fee and can be obtained at local Bureau of Land Management (BLM) offices or online at: burnpermits.idaho.gov. Some counties have their own burn restrictions. Check with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for specifics in our area.


