Dubois plans community cleanup days

Steve Gilger and his airplane at the Dubois airport ready for a Sunday flight on June 11.

 Photo Courtesy of Valeri Steigerwald

DUBOIS — Ken and Kriss Russell of Medicine Lodge hosted a reunion dinner for all classes at their Spirit Ranch on June 16. They provided ribs and attendees brought side dishes and desserts. The Clark County High School Class of 1973 celebrated their 50-year anniversary then. Folks visited throughout weekend at the Russell’s ranch and some took in the Clark County Roundup Rodeo activities during the weekend.

Karen Wilson of Dubois has had lots of visitors already this summer. Her daughter, Deena (Joe) Williams lives at Karen’s home. Deena’s twin Donna (Mike) Staples drove their motor home from Hurricane, Utah to Dubois last week. Donna’s son J.T. Bybee and children came to Dubois then from Arizona.


