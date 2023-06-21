Dubois plans community cleanup days

DUBOIS — Ken and Kriss Russell of Medicine Lodge hosted a reunion dinner for all classes at their Spirit Ranch on June 16. They provided ribs and attendees brought side dishes and desserts. The Clark County High School Class of 1973 celebrated their 50-year anniversary then. Folks visited throughout weekend at the Russell’s ranch and some took in the Clark County Roundup Rodeo activities during the weekend.
Karen Wilson of Dubois has had lots of visitors already this summer. Her daughter, Deena (Joe) Williams lives at Karen’s home. Deena’s twin Donna (Mike) Staples drove their motor home from Hurricane, Utah to Dubois last week. Donna’s son J.T. Bybee and children came to Dubois then from Arizona.
The children of the late Jim and Rosa Farley family have been working to go through their parent’s belongings. June 9 all five of them, Alcy (Layne) Larsen of Idaho Falls, John (Robin) of Rialto, California, Lela Marion of Idaho Falls, James of Ketchum and Ellen (Tim) Mulliken of Big Piney, Wyoming were together at the family home in Dubois. Alcy, James, Lela and Ellen stayed until June 17 to get the house ready for Lela to live in.
Nancy Leek Frederiksen was surprised by a party to commemorate her ninetieth birthday. A party was held at the Dubois Community Church on June 10. She traveled from Nampa with her daughter MiChele (Clark) Frederiksen-Nielsen who live in Greenleaf. They brought Karen Frederiksen Simon from Fairfield. Their brother Phil (Ann) came from Spokane. He and Nancy’s sister Leslie Leek, her son Brin, along with grandson Dane, all from Pocatello, met the western Idaho group at an AirB &B in Menan on June 9. They had a day trip to Dubois on June 10. “Aunt Nancy” lived in Dubois and at the U. S. Sheep Station after she graduated from the University of Idaho. She was married to Kenneth Frederiksen.
Ron Barg of Dubois recently retired from working with the Clark County Road and Bridge. He was with that crew for eighteen years. Much of the time he was the manager of the landfill. His last day was June 10. His former co-workers and community members honored him with a cake.
Steve Gilger of Dubois has a two-seater airplane that he uses to check on irrigation ditches for River Bend Ranches. Their land is in several parts of Clark County. A big part of it is the Sheridan Ranch east of Kilgore. On June 11 Valeri Steigerwald took a flight with Steve to check on the water situation.
The Kilgore Store is open now for the season. Dale Horne, proprietor, said that he and his family have had the store for forty-three years. Since his wife Veva died, he and his daughter Arlynn are the main workers at their store. Other family members and friends are there to help as needed. Cabins are not currently ready to be rented.
There has been an outbreak of Mormon crickets on the road from Dubois to Kilgore.
John and Kathy Phillips of Dubois hosted his brother Bill from Tinder, Louisiana last week. Bill’s son Patrick drove with him from Louisiana to Idaho. They stopped in Missoula, Montana to visit Bill’s siter Marsha as part of their cross-country trip.
Ann Bennett Carver, a Kilgore native, traveled from Arvada, Nevada to Dubois on June 14. She is staying with her sister Connie Barg and family in Dubois. Connie and Ann were excited to attend the all class school reunion in Medicine Lodge on June 16.
Blake Dory, U.S. Forest Service Dubois District Ranger said that they hosted a combined orientation with the Ashton/Island Park District on June 13. It was a new employee training on June 13. He said that the summer “season is going good. It’s surprisingly not as busy as past years with visitors to the Dubois district campgrounds.” All of the area campgrounds are now open.
A yearling male moose made an appearance in Dubois on June 12. He ran from South Oakley up to Main Street. Then he headed north where he ran around the community building and through Waring City Park. His whereabouts are now unknown. Ace Hensley of Dubois posted photos of the big fellow on Facebook.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois attended the dedication of a sign designating the townsite of Camas on June 15. It is an area between Hamer and Dubois. It was a major railroad stop to add water to train engines. Rob Allen of Mud Lake has put in great efforts to document history of the town.
Clark County native Floy Rose Evans and her son brought their motor home from southern California to Dubois. They parked at the home of Bonnie Stoddard and got to take part in rodeo activities.
Cleanup days in Dubois are being planned for July. There will be trailers to load old appliances in and help to load them. A letter from Mayor Annette Eddins and the City Council will be sent to residents about the events.
A community yard sale is planned in collaboration with the Centennial Community Cooperative’s community appreciation day in Dubois on June 24. Anyone interested is encouraged to call Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op at 208-374-5401 to reserve a table to sell items. The activities will be held at Waring City Park and the Clark County Community building 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Jose A. Fores, Laura Jarvis, Aleisha Egan, Zane Stewart and MaKayla Andrews; June 22 — Scottlynn Tavenner, Jessica Andrews, Aldo Acosta, Jonathan Perez and Tyler Egan; June 23 — Jacobey Sperl, Kathy Furniss, Hallie Shenton, Dillan Smith, Shelby Ward, Kelvin Puertes; June 24 –Bobbi Nelson and Tubb Tavenner; June 25 — Braizley Rickes, Jacob Kalbeck, Axel Lundberg, Iiam Reyes, Heidi Jo Small Kinghorn, Jennifer Laird, Bradee Tubbs, Nichole Gifford, Seth Clark, Pam Barrett, Britni Barker and Bev John Gilger; John 26 — Jasmine Jackson Missler, Leah Babcock, Lupita Calzadias, Yesenia Espinosa and Taylor Petersen; June 27 — Taylore May Lang, Debbie Small, Shelli Tubbs, Jeff Caudle and Cody Smith.
Happy Wedding Anniversary to Steven and Brandi Tuttle; June 22 — Cory and Leslie Cardenas; June 24 — Clint and Jen Barg; June 26 -Dan and JoEllen Bramwell; John and Delsey Doherty.
Happy Summer Solstice! Enjoy your summer activities and include me in the details if you’d like to share your news here. Call or text 208-221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
