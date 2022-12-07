Dubois Ranger District offers the Youth Conservation Corps program

DUBOIS — There are Christmas decorations on the lamp posts in Dubois, the city tree is shining bright each night, folks are decorating their homes inside and out, so it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! There are many layers of snow that help to add to holiday the scenery.
•
A day of snow created icy driving conditions in Clark County on Dec. 1. Interstate 15 northbound was closed that afternoon and evening. There were full parking lots at the local rest area and gas station and vehicles all along Main Street as people waited to get back on the freeway going north.
•
The City of Dubois tree lighting on Nov. 30 was well attended. Santa addressed the crowd and then he mingled with people as they awaited the tree lighting. Mayor Annette Eddins had the group observe a moment of silence in memory of the students who lost their lives last month in Moscow, Idaho. Then there was a countdown to the lights coming on. After that Santa met his fans in the fire station where he heard their many requests and gave everyone a bag of treats. It was a great time of festive fun for our community.
•
Holiday Market in Dubois was held held on Nov. 26, organized by Laurie Small and several others. Along with a variety of vendors selling their items, the girls junior high basketball team had food for sale. The event draws in people from not only our county, but from many other places. Linda Cope, Kay Bare and Marie Ellis drove together from Monteview to have lunch and shop there.
•
A farewell reception for Sheriff John Clements, Laurie Small, Misty Irick and Amy Gunderson was held on Nov. 30. They were employees of Clark County. Laurie wore a variety of hats during her sixteen years of county employment. She did jobs including 4-H coordinator, economic development coordinator and planning and zoning clerk. Her next place of employment is the US Sheep Station. John was a deputy for six years and the past two years has been County Sheriff. He is now working for the Teton County Sheriff’s office. Amy and Misty worked as dispatchers in the sheriff’s office.
•
“Surfin’ Santa” is the title of the play that the Lindy Ross Elementary students will be performing tonight (Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.). The Christmas play will be at the Clark County Junior-Senior High School gym.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois had Thanksgiving dinner in Idaho Falls with family.
•
Don and Marie (Mortensen) Burkman of Dubois went to Idaho Falls for Thanksgiving Day. They went to the home of Marie’s sister Cindy Mortensen and Cindy’s fiancé Larry Rothwell.
•
Tony and Jodi Milner of Dubois hosted their son David, his wife Kaylee, daughter Amber and husband Garrett Harrison along with grandson Archer for Thanksgiving Day.
•
Jake and Randi Irick of Spencer had their three children, Kaden, Lexie and Brooklynn along with friend Christ Haroldsen of Dubois, together for Thanksgiving.
•
The Mark and Katie Wilson family of Dubois had Thanksgiving dinner with her parents Leon and Jana Gutierrez in Dubois. The next day the family went to Spencer to get a Christmas tree. Katie said, “The kids went sledding and everything. It was fun!”
•
Mike and Laurie Holden of Spencer took Eric and Valeri Steigerwald of Dubois to get Christmas trees on Nov. 25. The group went by snow machines to the top of a hill above the Holden’s home to get their holiday trees.
•
Bobcat Basketball is well underway. There is a boy’s high school basketball game at home (taking on Taylor’s Crossing) on Dec. 8 beginning at 6 p.m. The next high school home games are slated for Jan. 5. On Dec. 16 a junior high tournament is being planned. Contact the school office for more details.
•
Clark County schools will be closed for Christmas break Dec. 19 – Jan. 2. The end of the second quarter will be on Jan. 12.
•
The Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program is being offered by the Dubois Ranger District of the US Forest Service. Applications are due at the district office or with school district counselor Dee Taylor by Dec. 8. The YCC program is for youth who are 16 years of age and older. It will take place this summer June 5- July 27.
•
Dubois Community Baptist Church will be assembling Christmas Cheer bags to deliver around the county on Dec. 18. If you would like to contribute food items or monetarily to the cheer bags, please contact Danette Frederiksen. Everyone is welcome to help with the project. Church services during this Advent season are at 11 a.m. with Sunday School each week at 10 a.m.
•
Meetings in Dubois open to the public this month include School District 161 Board of Trustees on Dec. 8 beginning at 5:30 p.m.; Clark County Commissioners meet on Dec. 12 beginning at 9 a.m.
•
Happy Birthday to Jorge Camacho, Alice Tweedie and Mary Small; Dec. 8 — Adriana Beattie and Maria Socorro Cano; Dec. 9 – Zac Laird Knudsen, Paul Williams, Paula Carver, Miguel Ramirez and Carter Eddins; Dec. 10 – Kelly Aguilar, Lauri Laird Sperl, Jill Egan, Violeta Ledezma and Carol Mulholland; Dec. 11 – Treva Holden May, Liliana Raya, Dominique I. Matinez, Kristy Grover, Randy Grover, Julie Kirkpatrick Vaughan, Cora Rowland, Bill Locascio, Garland Smith and Becky Berg; Dec. 12 – Brad Finck, Shane Jacobson, Yaetzary Paz, Onni Lufkin, Dirk Schroeder, Jaxton Crezee, Brett Ram Taylor, Rafael Hevillar, Lian Balderas and Austin Clements; Dec. 13 – Bill Nordstrom, Taneal Bitsoi and Laura Zweifel.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Dec. 9 to Gilbert and Jenny Perez; Dec. 11 – Jay and Carolyn Henman; Dec. 13 – Felix and Lourdes Rodrigues.
•
Happy almost officially winter! Please continue to keep me posted with news you’d like to share. Email me at 1980danettefred@gmail.com or call/text 208-221-5380.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.