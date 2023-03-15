DUBOIS — March 10 there was a major snowstorm that caused Interstate 15 northbound to Montana to be closed. Dubois then gets an increased population as motorists wait for the freeway to open. The stormy weather caused the Battle Ball Soccer Tournament at the Clark Bobcat gym to be postponed from March 10 to March 24.
Proceeds from the tamale dinner will go to Clark County Bobcat athletics. The track and field team will be sponsoring it along with help by the Army National Guard. Now there is more time for folks to form teams for the competition. Contact Michelle Ames at (208)576-9670 for details.
Arlynn Horne of Kilgore usually goes to Idaho Falls once in a while to do errands. Last week she stopped to take a photo of the walls of snow on the road. She said she is thankful to the Clark County Road and Bridge crew for their hard work in keeping the road open.
Clark County School District 161 must add two school days due to the excessive snow day closures. Our schools have a four-day week. In order to make up for the missed days, two Fridays have been added to the school schedule. Students and staff will be required to be in school on April 7 and May 5.
Students of the month for February at the junior high are Lupita Sanchez and Stratton Sperl. High school honorees are Skyler Crandall and Hunter Stevens. Teachers of the month are Karlyn Heeder at Lindy Ross Elementary and Michelle Stewart at the junior/senior high school.
Junior high science students will soon be planting seeds in the school greenhouse. Teacher Lorri Clark presented their plans to the board of trustees on March 9. She said that seed planting will take place just after spring break on April 3. Students have done research about flowers and fruits that will be hardy in this area. The have selected and purchased seeds to start plants that they will sell later in the Spring.
The Dubois Lions Club Patriotism Essay Contest is a competition for students in grades two through six. The essays from Lindy Ross Elementary and Clark County junior high students have been written and given to the local Lions Club for judging. This year’s topic is “What Makes a Good American Patriot.” Once the essays are judged at the local level, the top winner’s papers go on for district and then state competitions.
Dubois mayor Annette Eddins proclaimed that our town will acknowledge the national Week of the Young Child April 1 -7. It is a time to celebrate our youngest learners and to celebrate those who make a difference in their lives.
The City of Dubois announced that they received a grant from Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for a replacement bridge over Beaver Creak in the southern part of town. A Department of Commerce Community Development block grant for improvement on Waring City Park was also received. It will be used to build an all abilities accessible restroom and updated playground equipment. A grant from the LHTAC for Child Pedestrian Safety Program was awarded to Dubois. It will be used for a sidewalk installation from Lindy Ross Elementary to Clark County Junior/Senior High School. One other grant from LHTAC will fund a walking path at Waring City Park.
Dan and Kelly Hager and family of Dubois had a Hawaiian getaway in February. They visited Dan’s sister and his mom from Washington state joined them on the island of Kauai. One of their favorite day trips while there was the Waimea Canyon State Park which is known as “The Grand Canyon of Hawaii”.
Ace Hensley and Kathy Stone of Dubois announced the arrival of their granddaughter Kinslee Nicole Mullen. She was born to their daughter Shayla and husband Chris on March 10. She weighed in at seven pounds nine ounces and was twenty inches tall. Kinslee has an older brother named Keegan. She and her family live in Hayward, California.
Happy Birthday to Maria D. Martinez, Earlene Olsen, Heather Bitsoi, Amy Murdock, Jack Caldwell and Lorin Strong; March 16 — Kaylee Milner, Kayle McNeil, Felix Rodriguez, Royce Eddins, Dustin DeCoria, Philip Wilding and Samanta Jane Abbott; March 17 — Shelby Dalling, Rachel Holyoak, Daniel Maldonado, Eric Mortensen, Patricia Martinez, Alex Carrillo, Luke Lanier and Archer Harrison; March 18 — Thomas W. Strong, AnaLaura Hernandez, David Milner, Tina Mortensen, Sheri Schlader and Ashley Andher; March 19 — Maria Jose Valdez, Tom Monroe and Amber Weaver; March 20 — Mathew Billman, Jesse Williams, Manuel Hernandez and March 21 – Olga Santan Medina; — John Maher, Connor Grover, Harold Wilson, Maria Mendoza and Sander Grover.
Wedding anniversary greetings on March 16 to Omar and Crystal Celeste Lara; March 17 — Anthony and Briena Sambrano; March 18 — Cory and Raylene Olsen Foster.
Happy Spring! The first official day of Spring is March 20. Looking forward to seeing green grass soon. I am also hoping to hear news from you to share here. Please call or text me at (208) 221-5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.
