DUBOIS — March 10 there was a major snowstorm that caused Interstate 15 northbound to Montana to be closed. Dubois then gets an increased population as motorists wait for the freeway to open. The stormy weather caused the Battle Ball Soccer Tournament at the Clark Bobcat gym to be postponed from March 10 to March 24.

Proceeds from the tamale dinner will go to Clark County Bobcat athletics. The track and field team will be sponsoring it along with help by the Army National Guard. Now there is more time for folks to form teams for the competition. Contact Michelle Ames at (208)576-9670 for details.


