Dubois sixth grader wins essay contest

CLARK COUNTY —“School’s out for Summer” may be the theme song for many people now. For others, the phrase “make hay while the sun shines” is their theme. We’ve had some good sunshine to help make that hay and other crops grow. The season of more outdoor work has truly begun. It’s construction season out on the roadways. North of Dubois the work on Interstate 15 continues. Hopefully drivers will slow down, enjoy the beauty of our hills and maybe stop somewhere in Clark County for a break, especially with the upcoming centennial. Read on for more details.
•
Tyree Laird of Dubois attends Boise State University. He is staying in Boise for the summer to attend school and he has an internship at BSU in Construction Management. Usually he works with his mom and dad, Ted and Samie Laird, on their ranch and building fences. Meanwhile, his sister Morgan is back at the family ranch to work for the summer. She attends the College of Southern Idaho.
•
Former Clark County School District No. 161 Superintendent Linda Carlsen and husband Dewaine stopped for a night in Dubois recently. They live in Florence, Montana and for some of the winter months they spend time in Arizona.
•
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois attended the wedding of her grandson Lucas Vaughan in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Lucas is stationed there in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg. Laura Mae (Kirkpatrick) Tavenner also went to the wedding. As part of their whirlwind trip, Betty and Laura as well as Betty’s daughter Julie and husband Rick Vaughan (parents of the groom) all traveled to Washington, D.C. They took in as many historical sites as they could.
•
Robin Robinett’s niece, Vicki Christenson, who lives in Washington state, was in Dubois to visit for a few days. Vicki stayed with Robin and then visited with family — her dad Vic, brother Mark and cousin Brittney Christenson and stepmom Joyce Christenson — and friends in Clark County.
•
The birthday party in Hamer for Pete McGarry was well-attended. Family, friends and various other in-laws and out-laws were in attendance to celebrate Pete’s 80th birthday. His cousin, Coralee Knight, was there and is over 80 years of age. She and her husband Arlin live in the Hamer area saw many old friends at the party.
•
Mr. Jim Farley of Dubois was an honored guest at the reunion of the Clark County High School class of 1976. He taught sixth grade at Lindy Ross Elementary for multiple years. The group met at Perkins in Idaho Falls. In attendance that day were Mr. Farley, Kellen and Barbara Nelson, LauraLee (Speelmon) Plocher, Laura Mae (Kirkpatrick) Tavenner, MaryAnn Wilson, Kathy Grover, Allen Wilson, Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Gneiting and Bobby Boatman. Mr. Farley said that they “had a great time! They passed around cell phones with photos of their grandchildren!” He also said it was fun to talk about memories of his and others classrooms’ and the antics of those students. Kellon Nelson told Mr. Farley that one fond memory he has is of the owl in a tree poster on the wall in sixth grade. Each week it was used to post the multiplication tables timed test results.
•
Annette Zweifel, retired Clark County Treasurer, was celebrated May 30 in Dubois. An afternoon reception for her took place at the courthouse. Among others who stopped in to wish her well were the county treasurers from Jefferson (Kristine Lund), Fremont (Treasurer J’Lene Cherry and Deputy Treasurer Marinda Ballard), and Madison (Sherry Arnold) counties. The ladies carpooled from their towns (Rigby, St. Anthony and Rexburg) to see Zweifel.
•
Bill Arsenault, an instructor for Emergency Medical Responder classes in Clark County, is raising money for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. If you would like to donate to this worthy cause, please find his “Go Fund Me” account or contact Jill Egan (Clark County emergency management director) at 208-768-7549.
•
Bonnie Stoddard, Lisa Clements, and Lisa Ward all attended the annual Lions Club convention in Sun Valley. Eric Barrientos, who just finished sixth grade at Clark County Junior High, won the Dubois Lions Club essay contest. He went to Sun Valley to read his essay at the convention. His teachers Kathy Wagoner and Sherry Locascio (and husband Bill) took Eric to Sun Valley to take part in the event. The group from school made the day trip into a good time of seeing that beautiful part of Idaho.
•
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird said that more books from the series “Who Was” have been added to the shelves there. “These books are very informative. They are an easy, entertaining read for anyone interested in biographies,” Laird said. The library will soon have summer reading programs.
•
4-H day camps have begun. A shooting sports day camp (learning about air rifles and pistols) took place May 29 along with the school district’s after-school program. On May 30, there was an archery shooting sports 4-H day camp. Classes are filling up for the 4-H day camps, so contact Laurie Small soon to get involved. Some clubs that meet six times will start for the summer soon. Stay tuned for more details about the great 4-H program here!
•
Kerri Burns Ellis of Dubois; Allene Frederiksen and Lyle Holden of Spencer; and others from Clark County, attended the school rodeo in Salmon. Kerri’s granddaughter Jaylee Morton is on the Salmon High School rodeo team and will be going to state in the pole bending event. Clark County rodeo athletes who will be going to the Idaho State High School Rodeo in June are Weston Mickelsen, Joni Grover and Ivy and Elle Shifflett.
•
The Clark County Round Up Rodeo is just around the corner. Celebrating the 100th birthday of Clark County is all a part of the rodeo weekend this year. On Flag Day, June 14, there will be a dinner sponsored by the county commissioners. It will be held either outside near the community center or inside the center, depending on the weather. On June 15 there will be breakfast available as early as 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Then the fun parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Bonnie Stoddard will be the Pioneer Queen and Lynn Hoggan will be the Grand Marshall. They will help lead the parade. Please contact Danette Frederiksen or Bonnie Stoddard to register for the parade. The Saturday and Sunday rodeo begins by 1:30 pm. Get there early for some of the opening events! There are steak fry dinners for purchase at the rodeo grounds after the rodeo each evening. Hope to see you in Dubois soon.
•
Clark County centennial commemorative coins are now available for purchase. Contact Bonnie Stoddard for more information. There are also t-shirts and mugs available.
•
Dubois Community Baptist Church will have an open house June 15 after the rodeo parade. Hot dogs and lemonade will be free there to anyone who wants to stop in before the rodeo. Food will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Doors will be open all day for those who’d like to stop in for a visit, to cool off, and to see the church building that has been in Dubois for over 100 years.
•
The Dubois Lions Club has an upcoming blood drive June 25. Contact Jerry Pfenniger for more details.
On the calendar: Clark County Commissioners meeting June 10 all day and Clark County School Board at 5:30 p.m.
•
Happy birthday today to Maria Martinez; June 6 (D-Day) – Jovita Velasquez, Gabriela Hernandez, Evelyn Bettles, Cindy Bramwell, Desiress Nennassy, Tiffany Corry and Oliver Lopez; June 7 – Dusty Clark, Jacob Speelmon, Stephani Hagenbarth, Brittany Jacobs, and Aaron Martinez; June 8 – Paula Gordon, Betty Ann Wagoner, Sharon Burtenshaw, Kerri Ellis, Vic Christenson, Matthew Shenton, and Tom Gauchay; June 9 – Jerry Schneider, Jodie Grover, Grace Grover, Garrett James Wilson, and Brooklyn Hensley; June 10 – Daisy Moreno, Mercedes Manning, Margarita Garcia, Jeri Tavenner, Wendy Paulk, and Ignacio Garcia; June 11- George Thomas and Thad Murdock.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Brad and Nicchol Finck; June 6 – Joseph and Ashley Bramwell and Katy and Eric Johnson; June 7 – Eric and Valeri Steigerworld and Garret and Amber Harrison; June 8 – Dusty and Susi Shifflett; June 9 – Jarod and Amber Wright and Joel and LaRee Billman; June 10 – Darrin and treva May; June 11- JW and Keyandra Fitzwater.