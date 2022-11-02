Dubois students start senior projects

DUBOIS — The Clark County Appreciation Dinner was held for county elected officials, employees, volunteers and their families on Oct. 26. It was a potato bar dinner with ice cream for dessert. The evening’s fun happened when county Treasurer Lana Schwartz drew names for gift items. There was lively competition for some of the items available to choose from.
•
Employees of the Mud Lake Telephone/ High Plains Propane Cooperative and their families enjoyed time at a Rexburg entertainment center on Oct. 27. During that time, Valerie Steigerwald was recognized.
•
The past weekend in Dubois was full of activities for the community. On Friday night there was the benefit dinner and auction for Kevin Small. Saturday Oct. 29 was the Clark County schools Parent Teacher Organization carnival. Then on Sunday a birthday luncheon for Betty Kirkpatrick was held after church services at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. Her son and daughter-in-law Blake and Lisa Kirkpatrick cooked a Dutch oven roast beef and potatoes. Her daughter Laura Mae Tavenner brought the birthday cake and others provided side dishes.
•
At the Dubois Community Baptist Church on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 there will be a dinner for everyone at 5:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Joel Willoughby, a Bible teacher from Ankeny, Iowa will speak and facilitate discussions about the Holy Bible.
•
In between going to various county activities, Paul Messick of Medicine Lodge bagged an elk. His wife Camille said that they were processing it at home on Oct. 28. She said, “We’re gonna make elk burger and roasts!” Good work out there hunting, Paul.
•
Landowners and other concerned citizens in the area met with representatives of Idaho Fish and Game on Oct. 25 in Dubois. The wild game animals are often the cause of automobile accidents when they are on roadways. Upper Snake River Regional supervisor for Idaho Fish and Game (F & G) Matt Pierson directed the discussions. These F & G officers have been talking with county and state officials about the wildlife control situation. Jason Minzghor is the district engineer for ITD. He stays involved with the discussions for possible structures designed as wildlife crossings. Pierson stated, “we want to work with the community through these conversations” to move forward with the controlling elk that get on Interstate 15.
•
A Red Ribbon week assembly was held in the Clark County Junior/Senior High School library on Oct. 27. Connie Bennett Barg was the featured speaker. She and some of the teachers at the assembly urged students not to get involved with illegal drugs or underage consumption of alcohol.
•
Rebecca Aguilar, a senior at CCHS, is sponsoring a Health Screening Event for her Senior Project. Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school. There will be a free and confidential health screening by Eastern Idaho Public Health workers. The health screening includes a blood pressure check, a lipid panel, a test for blood glucose levels and body mass index. For more information contact Clark County High school at 208-745-5215.
•
Priscyla Perez is having a clothes and shoes drive for her Senior Project. She welcomes donations of items for all sizes. They will be donated to the homeless shelters in Idaho Falls. Contact Priscyla’s mentor Danette Frederickson for more information or Clark County High school at 208-745-5215.
•
An assembly to honor US Military Veterans is planned for Nov. 10 at the high school gym. It begins at 10 am. There is always great music by the school music department then.
•
Ellen Farley Mullikin of Big Piney, Wyoming made a quilt from the neckties that belonged to her dad Mr. Jim Farley. It will be auctioned soon and the proceeds from that will be used for a new score table in the Clark County High School gym. Please see the Clark County Bobcats Facebook page for more information on monetary donations or call the school district office at 208-374-5215.
•
The Clark County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team is hosting their annual wild game banquet and prize drawing on Nov. 12 at Lindy Ross Elementary beginning at 6 p.m. The grand prizes are a two Begara rifles with sniper scopes. Door prize donations are welcomed and may given to the sheriff’s office in advance or that evening.
•
While you’re marking your calendars for fun activities in our area, add the 73rd Annual Dubois Lions Club Turkey Shoot which is planned for Nov. 19
•
Laurie Small is once again coordinating a Holiday Market at the Dubois Community building. It’s scheduled for Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Vendors are needed as well as shoppers! Contact Laurie at 208-374-5405 or stop in at her office to reserve a table for the market.
•
Upcoming public meetings include the City of Dubois Council on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.; Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and the Clark County Commissioners beginning at 9 a.m.
•
Happy Birthday to Don Burkman, Antonio Hernandez, Sr., Travis Quayle, Roger Whitmill, Gilbert Garza, Ana Nicole Hernandez and Lexi Grover; Nov. 3 – Travis Jacobson, Eugenio Hernandez and Michelle Music Stewart; Nov. 4 – Sharon Henrie, Mason Owen Thomas, Travis Shenton, Mac Adkins and Kimberly Contreras; Nov. 5 – Jack Weibell, Mitchell Barg, Garth Ashcraft and Benjamin Bobcat Stewart; Nov. 6 – Dav Lent, Darrin Spencer May, Weston Mickelsen and Rusty Idaho Stewart; Nov. 7 – Daniel Stewart and Jennifer Whitmill; Nov. 8 – Izabella Aguilar, Mary Ann Fitzwater and Brooke Laird.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings Nov. 3 – Benjamin P. and Nellie Marie Schiess; Rigo and Edith Raya; Nov. 5 – Wade and Vicki Beckman; Virgil and Edna Valantine; Nov. 6 – Jerry and RoseMary Stuart; Nov. 7 – Steven and Linda Little.
•
Thank you to all military veterans who’ve served our great nation and God bless the USA! Keep me posted with news to share here please.
