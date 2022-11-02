Dubois students start senior projects

Ellen Farley Mullikin, daughter of the late Jim Farley, made a quilt of her dad’s ties. The quilt will be auctioned by the Bobcat Booster Club to help with a memorial at CCHS for Mr. Farley.

 Photo Courtesy of Ellen Farley Mulllikin

DUBOIS — The Clark County Appreciation Dinner was held for county elected officials, employees, volunteers and their families on Oct. 26. It was a potato bar dinner with ice cream for dessert. The evening’s fun happened when county Treasurer Lana Schwartz drew names for gift items. There was lively competition for some of the items available to choose from.


