Dubois to have tree lighting ceremony at end of November

DUBOIS — We are entering the month of December. On this last day of November, Dubois will welcome in the Christmas season by lighting the tree near Hodges Park. The tree lighting event starts at 6 p.m. at the truck turnaround. Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins said, “we’re going all out with bags of treats for everyone there!” Santa Claus is supposed to make a showing then and there. After the tree lighting is the city council meeting at 7 p.m.
•
Wreaths that have been ordered from Heritage Hall board of directors can be picked up on Nov. 30 at the ambulance/fire station from 4 until 7 p.m.
•
The Dubois Lions Club annual Turkey Shoot was once again a great success. It was a busy afternoon on Nov. 19 at the Dubois Community Building. There were a variety of games including dice, Bingo and corn hole toss. There was homemade food by Lyn and Lana Tomlinson and Deena Wilson Williams. There were live and silent auctions. Marty Owen served as the live auction manager.
•
Eric and Valeri Steigerwald and Danette Frederiksen of Dubois went to Pocatello on Nov. 19. There they attended the football game where their alma mater University of IDAHO (U of I) Vandals played the Idaho State University Bengals. Danette and Valeri’s niece Julie and her husband Tony Perez from Idaho Falls met them there. Their cousins Destiny Cederberg of Pocatello, Mary Alexander Graham, with her sons Eric (wife Iris and son EJ) and Nick of Idaho Falls, joined them at the game. After the Vandals defeated the Bengals, the group got to visit for a moment with U of I President Scott Green. Some of the family members met up with shirt tail relative Leslie Leek for dinner in Pocatello after the football fun.
•
The Dubois Community Baptist Church once again assembled shoe box donations for Operation Christmas Child. On Nov. 20 Pastor Warren Cuppy prayed over the dozen boxes that local congregants gave to be sent to various places worldwide. The boxes went from Dubois to a collection point in Idaho Falls and from there they will be sent to one of the six processing centers in the USA. Then they are sent to one of over a hundred countries in the world.
•
Clark County High School senior Priscyla Perez had a clothing give-away at the high school on Nov. 21. For her senior project she collected clothes to give away. The clothing items that were not given at the school that day will be taken to Idaho Falls to the homeless shelters.
•
Bobcat basketball games are scheduled for Dec. 3 at home taking on Leadore. The next home game after that is slated for Dec. 8 against Taylor’s Crossing. For game times, contact the district office.
•
Joni Grover, daughter of Randy and Jill Grover of Dubois, has been on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints for a year now. She is serving in the Liverpool, England area. Her mom said that Joni will not celebrate Thanksgiving there as it’s a holiday celebrating when pilgrims (the new Americans) parted ways with the British! The Grovers will miss having Joni at their family dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
•
Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees meeting is on Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Clark County Commissioners meet on Dec. 14 beginning at 9 a.m.
•
Happy Birthday to Lisa Clements, Garrett Harrison, Broden Jacobs, Shane Brown and Kayson Paul Thompson; Dec. 1 – Jesus Calderon, Jackie Hooper, Oscar Figueroa and Brogan Nelson; Dec. 2 – Anna Alatriste, Rebekah Schroeder, Kendra Spoklie, Stella Small, Bridger Small and Preslee Beaman; Dec. 3 – Alohis Ramirez, Michael Collins, Cameron Davis, Jennifer King Taylor, Lynn Tomlinson and Loni Fitzwater Williams; Dec. 4 – Landon Gardner, Kelly Dixon, Justin Balderas, Johnnie Greenbush and Hagen Clapp; Dec. 5 – Mitsu Duame, Austin Mickelsen, Wanda Binggeli, Kobie Wilson, Cara Thomas and Jorge Camacho, Jr.; Dec. 6 – Violeta Medel, Levi Sperl, Ruby Hennessy, Jacob Rogers, Quinn Jacobson, David Stoddard, Clayton Millikin and Estefania Ledezma.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Rick and Julie Kirkpatrick Vaughn; Dec. 3 – Steve and Bev Johnson Gilger; Dec. 5 – Charles and Sharon Vadnais.
•
Happy last month of the year. If you live here in Dubois, get your houses and businesses ready for the Lions Club decorating contest! The Lions will be judging decorations on Dec. 19 from 6 until 8 p.m.
