Dubois to have tree lighting ceremony at end of November

Dubois Community Baptist Church congregants send off their Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes on Nov. 20. In photo from left to right: Betty Kirkpatrick, Sandy McClure, Pastors Warren and Jane Cuppy

 DANETTE FREDERICKSON / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — We are entering the month of December. On this last day of November, Dubois will welcome in the Christmas season by lighting the tree near Hodges Park. The tree lighting event starts at 6 p.m. at the truck turnaround. Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins said, “we’re going all out with bags of treats for everyone there!” Santa Claus is supposed to make a showing then and there. After the tree lighting is the city council meeting at 7 p.m.


