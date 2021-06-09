Clark County — Hot days, cool nights, high temperatures and the low temps have all taken place this month in our area. Many gardens have been planted. People are traveling to Clark County for summer recreation. Farmers, ranchers and others who have animals and crops put in extra hours this time of year. Along with all of that in the summertime comes 4-H! Animal projects have begun for 4-H kids. Bailey Downs and Jill Grover are the horse project leaders. Day long class projects started with a sewing class on June 8. Contact Laurie Small at the Clark County Extension office for a list of classes offered. There will be a gardening class with dates to be determined. The Clark County Fair dates are set for August 19-21 in Dubois.
4-H Project day is June 10. It will be a cooking class focused on grilling. This class is in cooperative with the Gear Up Summer Camp. It has been taking place the past two weeks at Clark County High School.
USA flags to commemorate Memorial Day were posted around Dubois by Connie Bennett Barg and Kerri Burns. They have done a great job, along with other volunteers, in posting our nation’s colors for various events/ holidays.
Memorial Day and the weekend proceeding it brought many extra people to our county. Families gathered to camp out, have picnics, decorate graves and catch up with family and friends. Orvin Jorgensen of Dubois was happy to have all six of his children with him for Memorial Sunday May 30. They spent time at his home and then at the Dubois cemetery where they visited the grave of Norma Jorgensen. Mr. and Mrs. Jorgensen’s children are Greg, Cory, Shari, Crystal, Kayla and Raelyn.
Patty Christenson of Dubois had a busy Memorial weekend with many family members and friends visiting. Robin and Steve Stroud along with Robinett and Patty had gatherings together for the wonderful weekend.
Marilyn Meppen Laird, longtime resident of Dubois, passed on May 31 at her home. Her husband was Bruce Laird who proceeded her. Marilyn’s children are Gwen Laird, Rob (Jennifer) Laird, Ted (Samie) Laird, and Allen Laird.
John & Kathy Phillips of Dubois are glad to be hosting his brother Bill along with Bill’s son Patrick. They drove from Kinder, Louisiana to visit relatives here in Idaho.
Bob Schwartz visited his son Tyson and family in Dubois on May 30 and 31. Bob is a graduate of West Jefferson High School. He now lives in Moscow.
The Hamer Ward young women had a fundraiser June 2. They served burgers, fries, water, cookies and milkshakes. The money earned will go towards girls camp this summer. Dena Stadtman helped by cooking burgers and making milkshakes.
The Clark County Roundup Rodeo Parade is set to take place on Saturday, June 19 in Dubois. There is still time to sign up to be in the parade. Call Bonnie Stoddard for more information
A Community Volleyball Tournament is being coordinated by Michelle Ames in Dubois. It is after the rodeo parade on June 19. See the Clark County Bobcats Facebook page or contact Coach Michelle Ames to take part.
Clark County Commissioners meet on Monday June 14 in Dubois all day. Clark County School Dist. #161 Board of Trustees meet on Thursday June 10 at 5:30 pm. As usual, one should call the respective offices to confirm time and location of meetings.
Happy Birthday to: June 9 — Grace Grover, Jodie Grover, Garrett James Wilson, Brooklyn Hensley and Jerry Schneider; June 10 – Jeri Bare Tavenner, Mercedes Manning, Wendy Paulk, Daisy Moreno and Ignacio Garcia; June 11 – Letty Pittman and George E. Thomas; June 12 – Allene Frederiksen, Lyle Holden, Aidee Arriaga, John Grover, Sara Murdock Birch and Clay Monida Roselle; June 13 – Eteban Ledezma, Graysen May, Noemi Paz Lopez, Logan Leonardson, Kevin Blunck, and Tia Harris; June 14 – USA Flag Day – Ron Moosman, Lindsay Farr, Kaylee Beattie, Amanda Mickelsen, Trista Russel and Sonne Ward; June 15 – Alejandra Norieaga, Jose Lopez and Kobe Korrell.
Wedding Anniversary greetings: June 9 - Joel and LaRee Billman; Jarod and Amber Christenson Wright; June 11 – JW and Keyandra Fitzwater; June 13 – Jarred and Sarah Crezee; Evan and Jodi Grover; June 15 – Jeff and Lori Eddins.
If you have one, put out that USA Flag for June 14th flag day…Long may she wave! Enjoy the long summer days and please keep me posted with news you’d like to share. Hope to see many of you during the Clark County Roundup Rodeo weekend June 19 and 20.