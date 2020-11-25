CLARK COUNTY — We had snow that stayed on the ground for a while in Dubois. It melted and a new blanket of snow has been expected. Winter is truly on its way to stay. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy winter sports in our county soon.
Road crews have been working to keep the snow and ice off the roads. Clark County Road and Bridge Supervisor Darrin May said that the road to Island Park, County A2, is hopefully going to be open until Dec. 5. The Red Road that goes to St. Anthony is also expected to be open until Dec. 5. That road closure date is weather permitting.
Judith Martinez, Clark County Clerk, recently posted a notice at the courthouse. It reads, “The Board of Clark County Commissioners is currently restricting services to regular customers and Clark County residents as we mitigate the risk of COVID-19 in our county.”
Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins announced that the annual Tree Lighting will be at 6:00 p.m. Dec. 2. The tree is at the truck turn around on Main Street. There will be caroling, a visit by Santa Claus, and a sweet treat!
“Sharing the Spirit of Christmas” is the theme of the Dubois Lions holiday home lighting contest. Lion Bonnie Stoddard wrote, “Lighting up our town for the holidays is being promoted for the upcoming 2020 traditional holiday season.” This contest is open to anyone living with the Dubois area. It will include three decorating awards. Two of them will be for individual home and the other one for a business. The specific themes for decorating are: Home for the holidays; a child’s delight, and a Dubois business holiday. First place winners will receive a $25 gift card and a motor vehicle oil change certificate. Judging will be on Dec. 20.
Folks at the Dubois Community Baptist Church are gearing up to put together Cheer Baskets in Dec. Donations of food and personal care items are welcome. The baskets go to people who live alone.
Sandy Sanders, former Monteview resident and wife of Dean Sanders recently passed on. She was buried by her mother, Zelpha Cherry, in Dubois.
There is a Floral Design class at Clark County High School. The teacher is Cheyenne Dalling. They are making and selling live floral arrangements for the upcoming holidays. Fall/Thanksgiving arrangements are being sold and will be ready for pickup the week of Thanksgiving. Only twenty of them will be made.
Christmas/Dec. arrangements are unlimited, but orders are due by Nov. 30. Contact the class via email at dallingc@ccsd161.org or by calling the high school to place your orders.
Laurie Small, University of Idaho agricultural extension assistant and economic development director for Clark County, attended meetings in Idaho Falls last Monday and Tuesday. She has coordinated a Holiday Market each year in Dubois. This year’s market is on hold due to the current pandemic.
The Dubois Lions Club scholarship calendar is near completion. Anyone who has not been contacted to obtain a calendar should contact Bonnie Stoddard.
Blake and Lisa Kirkpatrick of Hamer are now grandparents. Their son, Chet (Ellie) has a son named Jesse Weston. Paternal grandparents are Sid and Jan Brown of Hamer and Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois. The little family lives near Buhl.
Happy Birthday to: today – Kyle Thompson and Judy Hylton; Nov. 26 – Jessica Snodgtass, Maria Hernandez, Oscar Mendoza and Yamilet Sanchez; Nov. 27 – Travis Schlader, Marty Barrus, Mauri Hernandez, Wayne Whitmill, Emilee Thomas, Angela Panquerne and Alice Phillips; Nov. 28 – Kaysen Thompson, Adelle Grover and Jenny Perez; Nov. 29 – Kylie Holyoak and Jenny Jacobson McAllister; Nov. 30 – Lisa Clements, Broden Jacobs, Luz Elena Espinoza, Garrett Harrison and Shane Brown; Dec. 1 – Jesus Calderon, Jackie Hooper, Oscar Figeroa and Brogan Nelson.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: today – Boyd and Stephanie Eddins; Nov. 26 — Dave and Pam Jenkins; Nov. 27 – David and Kathy Young; Dax and Kylee Tomlinson; Shane and Diane Jacobson; and Jeremy and Kim Milloway; Nov. 28 – Brett and Amy Murdock; Nov. 30 – Rick and Julie Vaughn.
Please stay safe and well. Thank you for the great news that you share. Please continue to do so!