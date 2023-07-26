Dubois Waring Park becomes ADA accessible

DUBOIS — Waring City Park in Dubois is now undergoing a transformation. New all ability accessible restrooms have been built there. New playground equipment is being installed. A walking path has also been built.
Paul and Camille Messick of Medicine Lodge and their four children took part in her family reunion last week. Camille is one of seven children in the King family. Her mom, Claudia King, now has thirty-seven grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. The family gathered at their property near West Yellowstone. Nearly fifty family members were there throughout the week. Camille said, “We spent our time at the lake, hiking and fishing.”
Rita Stevens, former resident of Spencer, traveled from Idaho Falls to Spencer recently. She and three of her sisters visited friends there. They got to see Betty Tarran, Robert and Barbara Tarran and Louie and Lisa Crandall (all Utah residents) who spend summertime days in Spencer.
Alonso and Silvia Calzadias of Dubois welcomed home their daughter Angie and family from El Paso, Texas on July 12. Angie and husband Albino Ruiz and their three children are staying two weeks here in the cooler weather.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois is happy to have her granddaughter Devori Spangler here from Lincoln, Nebraska. Devori, along with her husband Matt and son Jack, are staying with her parents Wade and Vicki Beckman in Roberts.
Marie Mortensen Burkman of Dubois had many visitors the weekend of July 22. for her late husband Don’s funeral services. She and her late husband Don did not have children of their own, yet they “adopted” many of them. Among their “kids” who came for the weekend were brother and sister Kaleb and Kassie McNeal from Utah, their sister Kyla from Nevada, “grandchildren” Austin and Manny and Amy Colby with her children Brook and Tavia. Marie said that several of Don’s best friends came from Idaho Falls, Shelley and Twin Falls. Her niece Criss (Cricket) Self was here from Bozeman, Montana. Other family members who live in the area also came to memorialize Don. There were military rites for him at Waring Park after the church service.
A big mural was painted on the home of Danette Frederiksen during the week of July 10. It is part of the University of Idaho alumni association’s goal to “brand” at least one structure in each of the forty-four Idaho counties. Mikeala Herrick, a senior majoring in studio art and design at the U. of Idaho, designed the mural. She sent several design proposals to Frederiksen who then selected the one for Herrick to paint on the house. Herrick and her boyfriend Jaden Guidry drove from Moscow to Dubois with supplies for the project. Mike and Kaeli Herrick, along with their son Kayden, drove from Kooskia to help.
The senior project of Ameyalli Ruiz is well underway. She worked hard on July 15 and again on July 21 to clean up a space in Dubois that had been full of old tires and wood. With help of community members, she was able to deliver firewood to several appreciative homes. Her next step will include setting up a site for recycling items in Dubois.
School begins again on August 29. Lists for suggested school supplies for each grade and subject are posted now of the Clark County Bobcats page on Facebook.
The Clark County courthouse now has an iCourt kiosk. According to their website, the iCourt information site is a paperless system “where citizens can search for court records, make payments or get county contact information.”
Happy Birthday to Colleen Tuttle, Kaitlynn Bell, Jessica Whitmill, Jacque Stonum, Brandi Tuttle, Tess Russell Tucker and Jocelyn Myers; July 27 — Lisa Kirkpatrick, Keshia Lewis, Marty Owen, Kalysta Smith and Melissa Smith; July 28 — Desire Vesser, Lyndsey Lewis, Jason Christenson and Rawan Curray; July 29 — Kriss Williams, Amber Morgan Kidd and Nichole Nordstrom; July 30 — Mia Andrea Figueroa, Nicholas Maldonado, Cache Thomas Quayle, Connie Bennett Barg and Tod Shenton; July 31 — Austin Abel, Adam King, Tyree James Laird, Heather Morton and Richard Tomlinson; August 1 — Ryan Jesus Vasques, Jason Jesus Vasques, Emily Locascio, Hadley M. Hoggan, Jaci Taylor Furey, Annette Egan and Laurie Angel Small.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on July 27 to Brad and Annette Eddins; July 28 — Cody and Kylee Smith, R. J. and Abby Kleweno; Greg and Lisa Shenton; July 29 — Jared and Rebeca Heiken; July 31 — T. J. and Loni Williams; Rob and Kristie Laird; Tod and Carolyn Shenton; Aug. 1 — Travis and Sabrina Burton.
Enjoy the remaining days of July. Remember to stay cool and hydrated! Contact me with any news you have to share here. 208-221-5380.
