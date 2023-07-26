Dubois Waring Park becomes ADA accessible

Mikeala Herrick and Jaden Guidry (on lift) and her mom Kaeli Herrick work on the mural at the Frederiksen house in Dubois.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS — Waring City Park in Dubois is now undergoing a transformation. New all ability accessible restrooms have been built there. New playground equipment is being installed. A walking path has also been built.

Paul and Camille Messick of Medicine Lodge and their four children took part in her family reunion last week. Camille is one of seven children in the King family. Her mom, Claudia King, now has thirty-seven grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. The family gathered at their property near West Yellowstone. Nearly fifty family members were there throughout the week. Camille said, “We spent our time at the lake, hiking and fishing.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.