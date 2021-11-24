CLARK COUNTY — Snow came to Clark County on Friday. Wintertime is settling in. Holiday travels are underway, so be extra careful out there.
Holiday hallway decorations are set to appear at Clark County junior/senior High school. The student council puts together the plan and then classes participate in doing the decorating. Student council also plans meals at the school for the last day of classes before Christmas break.
Girls basketball games have started. The high school team has home games on Dec. 2, 7 and 9. The junior high team has home games scheduled for Dec. 10 and 15. Junior and senior high school boys basketball games will begin soon. Please call the school to verify the game dates and times.
Members of the graduating Class of 2022 are hard at work on their senior projects. Their projects have included a food drive, blood drive, repairing of a horse trailer, repairing a pickup’s floorboards, learning brain function and teaching sixth grade, learning about healthy lifestyles and teaching sixth grade, learning to put on eyelash extensions, building a catapult, building a chest, job shadowing a lawyer and judge, remodeling a shed into a living space and creating a computer animated movie. These reports describe the project from beginning to end. A portfolio that include an autobiography, a project proposal, journal entries, a time log with mentor signature, letters of recommendation, and a final mentor evaluation is also require. A ten to twelve-minute oral presentation will be given to a panel of judges. This presentation includes a visual aide. The visual component of the hard work will be displayed at the Senior Project Open House on Jan. 12.
Valeri Steigerwald and Danette Frederiksen of Dubois went to Pocatello on Nov. 20 to watch their alma mater, University of Idaho, football team take on the Idaho State Bengals. They joined family and friends for lunch before the game and then spent the night in Pocatello before returning to Dubois.
The Mud Lake Telephone (MLT) Cooperative has begun their 2022 photo contest. Contestants must be a co-op member in good standing or a dependent of a member. High-quality photo must be submitted in JPEG format to the MLTCooperative@mudlake.us website. Deadline for the entries is Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. Contact the MLT office for more information.
A great time was had at the Nov. 13 Clark County Search and Rescue benefit banquet. Winners of the raffled guns were Janice Wilcox and Steve Gilger. Janice won the 65 PRC and Steve won the 7HMR. Winner of the grill was MaCoy Ward. Along with money raised for search and rescue efforts, there was also money donated for Clark County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Chasity Crandall. She was injured in an auto accident. She was hospitalized for a long time and was recently released from the hospital Over $6,000 was given for her. The Lindy Ross Elementary gym was packed with people for the event. Former sheriff Bart May said, “I think it’s the best we’ve ever done.”
Dubois will be holding a tree lighting on Dec. 1. The pine tree at the truck turn around will be lighted that night. It begins at 6pm. There will be hot chocolate and other refreshments afterwards at the Clark County Public Library.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 24 — Kinsley Smith, Zachary Choate, Becky Crezee, Fernando Martinez, Diane Jacobson, Oakley Kidd and Aubrey kleweno; Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) – Kyle Thompson and Judy Hylton; Nov. 26 – Jessica Snodgrass, Maria Hernandez, Oscar Mendoza and Yamilet Sanchez; Nov. 27 – Alice Phillips, Angela Panquerne, Emilee Thomas, Wayne Whitmill, Marty Barrus, and Travis Schlader; Nov. 28 – Jenny Perez, Adelle Grover and Kaysen Thompson; Nov. 29- Kylie Holyoak and Sylvia Cannon; Nov. 30 – Lisa Clements, Broden Jacobs, Shane Brown, Kayson Thompson and Garrett Harrieon.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings: Nov. 25 — Boyd and Stephanie Eddins; Nov. 26 – Dave and Pam Jenkins; Nov. 27 – David and Kathy Young; Dax and Kylee Tomlinson; Shane and Diane Jacobson; Nov. 28 – Brett and Amy Murdock; Nov. 30 – Rick and Julie Vaughn.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!