Local members of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers are preparing to honor early settlers of Jefferson County for the fourth year in-a-row this Memorial Day.
The members will be placing yellow flags, featuring the silhouette of a covered wagon pulled by oxen with the words “Settlers of the West,” on the graves of individuals born before 1890 and buried in Jefferson County.
Amanda Hickman, first vice president of the Jefferson County company, which includes five camps, spearheaded the activity in 2016.
Individuals may request the standards by contacting Hickman at 208-547-7318. Once recognized, pioneers will automatically be honored each year. There is a small one-time charge for the service and the flags remain the property of DUP.
Last year, approximately 150 flags were placed in five local cemeteries: Pioneer, Lewisville, Annis Little Butte, Ririe-Shelton, and Grant (Central). Volunteers, including families and youth groups are invited to help with the project.