MENAN — The Rigby High School Graduation will be held May 26 at the Motor–Vu Drive In in Idaho Falls. Gates open at 7:45 p.m. and each graduate is allowed to have one vehicle come to graduation. The ceremony will begin at 9 p.m.
•
Congratulations to all the Menan/Annis Seniors graduating from Rigby High School or Madison High School this year. Their names are: Morgan Campbell, Payton VanSteenkiste, Wyatt Bezzant, Kaden Campbell, Hayden Harrison, Damion Oler, Sarah Jackson, Kaden DaBell, Brigham Nelson, Tad Nelson, Calvin Eames, Issac Hanson, Kaiden Stowell, Lexi Hayes, Kate Cannon, Chase Andrew, Wyatt Smith, Jake Olaveson, Kaibrel Barney, Savannah Olaveson, Wyatt Kauer, Jade Davis, Cade Judy, Brayden Thomas and Tayen Sheppard.
•
Chloey Eames, daughter of Mike Eames of Menan and Nichol Ciserella of Jerome, and Marshall Briggs, son of Rich and Cindy Briggs of Rigby, were recently married. There will be a reception held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 29 at The Venue in Rigby.
•
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Mondays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: May 26 –Managers Choice, fruit choices and milk; May 27 – Managers Choice, fruit choices and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: May 30 – Sierra Jarvis and Nicole Oler.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.