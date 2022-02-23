GARFIELD – Garfield residents with four and five year-old children are invited to register them for kindergarten in Jefferson Joint School District #251 at 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on March 9 and at 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. on March 10.
•
The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Janette Bowen's home. The book to be discussed is "Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride" by Joe Siple.
•
Diane and Mike Meyers, of Garfield, are holding "Empty Nesters" Family Home Evenings. Contact them if you would like more information.
•
Angela and Greg Eastmond, of Garfield, recently celebrated the marriage of their son Jack to Bly Braithwaite on Feb. 12 at the Mt. Timpanogos Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
•
The Garfield Second Ward Youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played a game on Feb. 15 called "Spiritual Survivor."
•
The Garfield Second Ward is having choir practice at 12:20 p.m. on Sundays in the chapel.
•
The Garfield First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a relief society activity on Feb. 17. They tied a quilt and braided jump ropes for the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls. Refreshments were also served.
•
Happy Birthday to: Today – Nolan Hardman; Feb. 25 – Marshall Cook and Garrett Merrill Feb. 28 – Everleigh Rowbury and Sally Tarbet
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.